A soldier walks past graffiti depicting angel wings by artist Colette Miller in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's...more
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records...more
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Chadian and Nigerien soldiers took the town from Boko Haram militants earlier this week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chen Zhentai kowtows to his grandmother during a home visit from a drug rehabilitation centre, Hengmu village, Zhejiang province, China, March 18, 2015. Chen became an orphan after he lost his parents as a child and was raised by his grandmother. He...more
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. Clashes broke out between militia loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and rival security forces on Thursday near the...more
Tadjik women throw water on men from roof top as they take part in a festival celebration to welcome the coming Spring in Tadjik autonomous county, Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China March 18, 2015. REUTERS/CHINA DAILY
A model presents a creation by Japanese kimono designer Jotaro Saito at his Fall/Winter 2015 collection fashion show during Japan Fashion Week in Tokyo March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Police officers are seen outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. Gunmen attacked Tunisia's national museum near its parliament on Wednesday, killing at least seven tourists and taking others hostage inside the building, the government said....more
Fadila Efendic touches the gravestones of her son and husband at the Potocari genocide memorial centre near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 18, 2015. Fadila lost her son and husband in the massacre. Serbia arrested eight men on Wednesday...more
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Paul Alexander Hatyay (C), the headmaster, and teachers of Central School lay out books to dry in the sun after the roof of the school's library was blown away by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu...more
Icelandic singer Bjork performs during a concert at the Kings Theater in the Brooklyn borough of New York City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, holds up his budget case for the cameras as he stands with his Treasury team outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 18,...more
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover as a woman from inside a kiosk looks on, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, China, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand near a tank and an armoured carrier before heading towards the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain March, Syria, 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man looks at catfish which have fallen from a truck on a street in Kaili, Guizhou province, China, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, who said that he lost his both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for...more
Bullet holes pepper a wall where Muslims were executed in 1995 at an agricultural cooperative in Kravice near Bratunac, March 18, 2015. Serbia arrested eight men on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, the...more
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Alonova during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy, whose parents collect garbage for a living, plays on a makeshift swing at his dwelling, in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Paving stones are seen on a road during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai...more
People look at a large cave-in on a provincial highway in Kaili, Guizhou province March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, Syria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
