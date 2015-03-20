A penitent is baptised in a puddle of mud during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, March 19, 2015. Thousands of pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the town between March and...more

A penitent is baptised in a puddle of mud during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, March 19, 2015. Thousands of pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the town between March and October to visit the tomb of El Nino Fidencio, an eerie man-child figure famed for his playful cures and folk wisdom dispensed in a shrill contralto during the 1920s and 1930s. Fidencio, who is not recognized as a saint by the Vatican, gained an early reputation for faith healing and clairvoyance, and won fame throughout Mexico for his playful and unorthodox cures for a range of maladies, including cancer and lameness. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close