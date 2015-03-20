Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 20, 2015 | 5:40pm IST

Editor's Choice

A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
1 / 24
Soburn, an 11-year-old girl, collects what can be used as food for pigs at landfill dumpsite outside Siem Reap, Cambodia, March 19, 2015. A second-grade student, she helps her parents in the morning collecting usable items at the dumpsite where they live before going to school in the afternoon. Anlong Pi, an eight-hectare dumpsite situated close to the famous Cambodian resort province of Siem Reap, has recently become a tourist attraction in its own right. Sightseers pose for pictures with children who scavenge scraps for a living, making between $0.25 and $2 per day, according to a representative of a company overseeing the waste. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Soburn, an 11-year-old girl, collects what can be used as food for pigs at landfill dumpsite outside Siem Reap, Cambodia, March 19, 2015. A second-grade student, she helps her parents in the morning collecting usable items at the dumpsite where they...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Soburn, an 11-year-old girl, collects what can be used as food for pigs at landfill dumpsite outside Siem Reap, Cambodia, March 19, 2015. A second-grade student, she helps her parents in the morning collecting usable items at the dumpsite where they live before going to school in the afternoon. Anlong Pi, an eight-hectare dumpsite situated close to the famous Cambodian resort province of Siem Reap, has recently become a tourist attraction in its own right. Sightseers pose for pictures with children who scavenge scraps for a living, making between $0.25 and $2 per day, according to a representative of a company overseeing the waste. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 24
A penitent is baptised in a puddle of mud during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, March 19, 2015. Thousands of pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the town between March and October to visit the tomb of El Nino Fidencio, an eerie man-child figure famed for his playful cures and folk wisdom dispensed in a shrill contralto during the 1920s and 1930s. Fidencio, who is not recognized as a saint by the Vatican, gained an early reputation for faith healing and clairvoyance, and won fame throughout Mexico for his playful and unorthodox cures for a range of maladies, including cancer and lameness. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A penitent is baptised in a puddle of mud during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, March 19, 2015. Thousands of pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the town between March and...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A penitent is baptised in a puddle of mud during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, March 19, 2015. Thousands of pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the town between March and October to visit the tomb of El Nino Fidencio, an eerie man-child figure famed for his playful cures and folk wisdom dispensed in a shrill contralto during the 1920s and 1930s. Fidencio, who is not recognized as a saint by the Vatican, gained an early reputation for faith healing and clairvoyance, and won fame throughout Mexico for his playful and unorthodox cures for a range of maladies, including cancer and lameness. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 24
Scrapped vehicles are piled up at a parking lot used as a scrapyard in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Scrapped vehicles are piled up at a parking lot used as a scrapyard in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Scrapped vehicles are piled up at a parking lot used as a scrapyard in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
4 / 24
Rescue personnel from the Navy look around the wreckage of an Argentine plane that crashed at the Laguna del Sauce, near Punta del Este city, Uruguay, March 20, 2015. The Beechcraft King Air 90 aircraft with registration LV-CEO aircraft was carrying eight passengers and two crew, there is no survivor, according to a Uruguayan Air Force spokesman. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Rescue personnel from the Navy look around the wreckage of an Argentine plane that crashed at the Laguna del Sauce, near Punta del Este city, Uruguay, March 20, 2015. The Beechcraft King Air 90 aircraft with registration LV-CEO aircraft was carrying...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Rescue personnel from the Navy look around the wreckage of an Argentine plane that crashed at the Laguna del Sauce, near Punta del Este city, Uruguay, March 20, 2015. The Beechcraft King Air 90 aircraft with registration LV-CEO aircraft was carrying eight passengers and two crew, there is no survivor, according to a Uruguayan Air Force spokesman. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 24
Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 24
A dwarf couple, Hai Lulu and her fiance, Li Zhouyao prepare for their wedding pictures to be taken, at a studio in Luoyang, Henan province, China, March 19, 2015. The studio prepared custom-tailored wedding dress and suits for Hai and Li. The couple met each other two years ago online and decided to step into marriage, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

A dwarf couple, Hai Lulu and her fiance, Li Zhouyao prepare for their wedding pictures to be taken, at a studio in Luoyang, Henan province, China, March 19, 2015. The studio prepared custom-tailored wedding dress and suits for Hai and Li. The couple...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A dwarf couple, Hai Lulu and her fiance, Li Zhouyao prepare for their wedding pictures to be taken, at a studio in Luoyang, Henan province, China, March 19, 2015. The studio prepared custom-tailored wedding dress and suits for Hai and Li. The couple met each other two years ago online and decided to step into marriage, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army carry coffins containing remains of soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) who died in the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Taoxian International Airport of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, March 20, 2015. The remains of 68 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were returned to China from a temporary columbarium in South Korea, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army carry coffins containing remains of soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) who died in the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Taoxian International Airport of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army carry coffins containing remains of soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) who died in the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Taoxian International Airport of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, March 20, 2015. The remains of 68 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were returned to China from a temporary columbarium in South Korea, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 24
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 24
A Libya Dawn fighter uses a monocular to look at Islamic State (IS) militant positions near Sirte, Libya, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Libya Dawn fighter uses a monocular to look at Islamic State (IS) militant positions near Sirte, Libya, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A Libya Dawn fighter uses a monocular to look at Islamic State (IS) militant positions near Sirte, Libya, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 24
People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa, Yemen, March 20, 2015. At least 16 people were killed when suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday during noon prayers, medical sources told Reuters. The mosques are known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of the government. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa, Yemen, March 20, 2015. At least 16 people were killed when suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday during noon...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa, Yemen, March 20, 2015. At least 16 people were killed when suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday during noon prayers, medical sources told Reuters. The mosques are known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of the government. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 24
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures at 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray

A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures at 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 24
Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. Like so many before them, Terra Green, Jeff Williamson and Bazileo Hernandez came to North Dakota's oil country seeking a better life. They just came too late. Itinerant, unskilled workers could as recently as last spring show up in the No. 2 U.S. oil producing state and vie for salaries north of $100,000 per year with guaranteed housing. After trying unsuccessfully for over a month to find work, the friends decided to leave Williston. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. Like so many before them, Terra Green, Jeff Williamson and Bazileo Hernandez came to...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. Like so many before them, Terra Green, Jeff Williamson and Bazileo Hernandez came to North Dakota's oil country seeking a better life. They just came too late. Itinerant, unskilled workers could as recently as last spring show up in the No. 2 U.S. oil producing state and vie for salaries north of $100,000 per year with guaranteed housing. After trying unsuccessfully for over a month to find work, the friends decided to leave Williston. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Close
13 / 24
Chen Zhentai, released from handcuffs, pees at his grandmother's yard during a home visit from a drug rehabilitation centre, Hengmu village, Zhejiang province, China, March 18, 2015. Chen became an orphan after he lost his parents as a child and was raised by his grandmother. He was taken into rehab for using drugs for seven years and granted to visit his grandmother, Tu Xiufeng, 90, during a break with the company of police, according to local media. REUTERS/William Hong

Chen Zhentai, released from handcuffs, pees at his grandmother's yard during a home visit from a drug rehabilitation centre, Hengmu village, Zhejiang province, China, March 18, 2015. Chen became an orphan after he lost his parents as a child and was...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Chen Zhentai, released from handcuffs, pees at his grandmother's yard during a home visit from a drug rehabilitation centre, Hengmu village, Zhejiang province, China, March 18, 2015. Chen became an orphan after he lost his parents as a child and was raised by his grandmother. He was taken into rehab for using drugs for seven years and granted to visit his grandmother, Tu Xiufeng, 90, during a break with the company of police, according to local media. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
14 / 24
First lady Michelle Obama stumbles before shaking hand with Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo March 19, 2015. Michelle Obama flew in to Japan on Wednesday for a three-day visit as part of the Let Girls Learn international girls education initiative. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool

First lady Michelle Obama stumbles before shaking hand with Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo March 19, 2015. Michelle Obama flew in to Japan on Wednesday for a three-day visit as part of the Let Girls Learn...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama stumbles before shaking hand with Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo March 19, 2015. Michelle Obama flew in to Japan on Wednesday for a three-day visit as part of the Let Girls Learn international girls education initiative. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
Close
15 / 24
A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis, Tunisia, March 19, 2015. Tunisia said it would deploy the army to major cities and arrested four people on Thursday after militant gunmen killed 20 foreign tourists visiting the national Bardo museum, the worst attack on the north African country in more than a decade. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis, Tunisia, March 19, 2015. Tunisia said it would deploy the army to major cities and arrested four people on Thursday after militant gunmen killed 20...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis, Tunisia, March 19, 2015. Tunisia said it would deploy the army to major cities and arrested four people on Thursday after militant gunmen killed 20 foreign tourists visiting the national Bardo museum, the worst attack on the north African country in more than a decade. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
16 / 24
The grandson of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal watches as his grandfather sits with his African two lion cubs outside his house at Al-Shabora refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 19, 2015. Al-Jamal has eventually achieved his dream of raising lions at home after acquiring the two cubs, whose parents are believed to have been smuggled into Gaza through a tunnel along the border with Egypt nearly three years ago. His family has named the female cub Mona, an Arab name, while the male lion was named Alex. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The grandson of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal watches as his grandfather sits with his African two lion cubs outside his house at Al-Shabora refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 19, 2015. Al-Jamal has eventually achieved...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
The grandson of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal watches as his grandfather sits with his African two lion cubs outside his house at Al-Shabora refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 19, 2015. Al-Jamal has eventually achieved his dream of raising lions at home after acquiring the two cubs, whose parents are believed to have been smuggled into Gaza through a tunnel along the border with Egypt nearly three years ago. His family has named the female cub Mona, an Arab name, while the male lion was named Alex. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
17 / 24
A soldier walks past graffiti depicting angel wings by artist Colette Miller in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A soldier walks past graffiti depicting angel wings by artist Colette Miller in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A soldier walks past graffiti depicting angel wings by artist Colette Miller in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
18 / 24
Poor people wait for free food distribution outside Orthodox church "Galini" foundation soup kitchen in Athens March 19, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lambasted European partners on Wednesday for criticising a new anti-poverty law hours before it was voted on, saying it was the euro zone rather than Athens that must stop "unilateral actions" and keep its word. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Poor people wait for free food distribution outside Orthodox church "Galini" foundation soup kitchen in Athens March 19, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lambasted European partners on Wednesday for criticising a new anti-poverty law hours...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Poor people wait for free food distribution outside Orthodox church "Galini" foundation soup kitchen in Athens March 19, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lambasted European partners on Wednesday for criticising a new anti-poverty law hours before it was voted on, saying it was the euro zone rather than Athens that must stop "unilateral actions" and keep its word. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 24
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. Clashes broke out between militia loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and rival security forces on Thursday near the airport in the southern city of Aden, bringing air traffic to a halt, local officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. Clashes broke out between militia loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and rival security forces on Thursday near the...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. Clashes broke out between militia loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and rival security forces on Thursday near the airport in the southern city of Aden, bringing air traffic to a halt, local officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
Bangladesh fields man Shakib Al Hasan (R) playfully falls to the ground after chest-bumping with bowler Taskin Ahmed (not pictured) after Al Hasan caught out India's Ajinkya Rahane (C) during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, Australia, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Bangladesh fields man Shakib Al Hasan (R) playfully falls to the ground after chest-bumping with bowler Taskin Ahmed (not pictured) after Al Hasan caught out India's Ajinkya Rahane (C) during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Bangladesh fields man Shakib Al Hasan (R) playfully falls to the ground after chest-bumping with bowler Taskin Ahmed (not pictured) after Al Hasan caught out India's Ajinkya Rahane (C) during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, Australia, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
21 / 24
A man lays flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, March 18, 2015. Several people were killed in a restaurant shooting in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on Wednesday in what police say was likely to be a gang-related shooting. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency

A man lays flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, March 18, 2015. Several people were killed in a restaurant shooting in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on Wednesday in what police say was likely to be a gang-related shooting....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A man lays flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, March 18, 2015. Several people were killed in a restaurant shooting in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on Wednesday in what police say was likely to be a gang-related shooting. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency
Close
22 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a debate at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin March 19, 2015. Merkel is looking forward to talking to - and possibly arguing with - Greece's Alexis Tsipras when he pays his first visit to Berlin as prime minister next Monday, she told the German parliament shortly before Thursday's EU summit. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a debate at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin March 19, 2015. Merkel is looking forward to talking to - and possibly arguing with - Greece's Alexis Tsipras when he pays his first visit to...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a debate at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin March 19, 2015. Merkel is looking forward to talking to - and possibly arguing with - Greece's Alexis Tsipras when he pays his first visit to Berlin as prime minister next Monday, she told the German parliament shortly before Thursday's EU summit. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
23 / 24
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Chadian and Nigerien soldiers took the town from Boko Haram militants earlier this week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Chadian and Nigerien soldiers took the town from Boko Haram militants earlier this week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Chadian and Nigerien soldiers took the town from Boko Haram militants earlier this week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Mar 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Mar 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Mar 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast