Editor's Choice

Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 22 others were unaccounted for as...more
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday,...more
A young giraffe stands amongst adults at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris, March 26, 2015. A "behind-the-scenes" visit, with medical training and feeding of the animals, will be part of special presentations to...more
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. An apparent gas explosion caused two apartment buildings to...more
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa, March 26, 2015. Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major gamble by the...more
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the...more
A tree branch that has broke through a vehicle windshield is shown after tornadoes touched down in Sand Springs, Oklahoma March 26, 2015. About 15,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma and Arkansas were without power on Thursday after tornadoes...more
German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself in the cockpit of...more
Peruvian military soldiers remove a rock from a house at Miguel Grau street after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 26, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid...more
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings...more
A reporter looks in a mirror as she prepares for a news report before a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2015. The exercise is part...more
A model takes a nap backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement help an injured fellow fighter during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria, March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's...more
President Obama smiles after joking about a lack of a predicted Republican alternative to Obamacare, as he delivers remarks on the fifth anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in...more
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian refugee girls undergo training in the Korean Taekwondo Academy For Syrian Children at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 24, 2015. According to the academy, which was founded in 2013...more
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, March 24, 2015. French investigators on Wednesday searched for the reason why a German Airbus ploughed into an Alpine mountainside, killing all 150...more
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armoured vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria, March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's...more
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson leaves his home in west London March 25, 2015. The BBC on Wednesday dropped British "Top Gear" motoring show presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who built a global fan base while repeatedly causing offense with...more
People walk by the High Altitude Cherenkov Experiment (HAWC) observatory during its inauguration on the slopes of Pico de Orizaba and Sierra Negra, near Puebla, Mexico March 20, 2015. Sitting at the foot of a volcano in Mexico, this facility looks...more
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday that struck close to the presidential palace in the...more
Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III at Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. King Richard III, the medieval English monarch whose remains were found under a car park three years ago, will be reburied on...more
People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 25, 2015. Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard at a Yemen army base in the centre of Aden on Wednesday, residents told Reuters, and Houthi militia...more
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fires a weapon during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's...more
A woman carries her baby at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Students stand in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany March, 25, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and two teachers were on...more
Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take part in an anti-Israel military drill in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft set on the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 26, 2015. The Soyuz is scheduled to blast off from Kazakhstan on March 28, with Russian cosmonauts Mikhail...more
Elena Radionova of Russia competes in the ladies short program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championship in Shanghai, China March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Tornado is seen in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, March 25, 2015. A storm system produced at least three tornadoes in Arkansas and Oklahoma on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others, officials said. REUTERS/Jeff Piotrowski
A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 25, 2015. City dwellers in the South American concrete jungle of Sao Paulo are increasingly living on their own in high rise apartment blocks, turning to pets for company...more
