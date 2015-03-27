Editor's Choice
French gendarmes and investigators work among the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it...more
Gerhard Lueck, CEO of ViennaFlight, shows the door locking system of an Airbus A320 inside a flight simulator in Vienna, Austria on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Elena Radionova of Russia competes in the ladies short program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championship in Shanghai, China March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. The residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday in...more
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 26, 2015. The festival, which falls on April 5 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honour their...more
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Cuba March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen March 26, 2015. Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major gamble...more
Chairman of the Palestinian National Council (PNA) Salim Zanoun (C) pays a visit to Bardo Museum during a visit to express solidarity with Tunisians in Tunis March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A combination picture showing the development of flight recorders or 'black boxes' since the 1950's. Flight recorders or 'black boxes', used in investigations of aviation catastrophes since the mid-20th century, have developed considerably over the...more
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, Chile March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the...more
Greek flags are seen decorating the facade of a central Athens hotel the day after celebrations marking Greece's Independence Day March 26, 2015. Greece's economy minister said on Thursday he believed the government would reach a deal with its euro...more
Ben Affleck (L), actor, filmmaker and founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative, testifies next to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related...more
Kurdish youths pose for a picture as they arrive for a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against...more
Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a defendants' cage as she attends a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow March 26, 2015. Savchenko, 33, was captured by pro-Russian forces and handed over eight months ago to...more
Australian batsman James Faulkner is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, Australia March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
President Obama gets ready to hit the stage to deliver remarks on the economy at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Alabama March 26, 2015. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week...more
A model Germanwings airplane stands amongst candles outside the company's headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 27, 2015. Andreas Lubitz, the co-pilot who appears to have deliberately crashed Germanwings flight 4U9525 carrying 149 passengers...more
Students play with their soccer balls as they walk among crop fields to the Sunji Township Centre Primary School during sunrise in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province, China March 25, 2015. The rural primary school founded its male...more
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. An apparent gas explosion caused two apartment buildings to...more
A tree branch that has broke through a vehicle windshield is shown after tornadoes touched down in Sand Springs, Oklahoma March 26, 2015. About 15,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma and Arkansas were without power on Thursday after tornadoes...more
A leaflet created by the United States Department of Defense to be dropped over Syria is shown after being released to Reuters by the Pentagon in Washington March 26, 2015. The U.S. has dropped tens of thousands of the graphic leaflets southwest of...more
People watch a vehicle which belonged to Shi'ite Muslim rebels burn during clashes in Aden, Yemen March 26, 2015. Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major...more
German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, Germany March 26, 2015. After listening to "black box" voice recordings, French...more
A keeper holds a 12 week old Sumatran tiger cub during a routine health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in Chester northern England March 27 , 2015. The cub, one of 3 born at the zoo, was sexed, vaccinated and micro-chipped. REUTERS/Phil Noble
