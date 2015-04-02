Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 2, 2015

A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
1 / 34
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane in this picture taken by ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout via Reuters

Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane in this picture taken by ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane in this picture taken by ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout via Reuters
2 / 34
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported by Shi'ite militiamen and U.S.-led air strikes, saying that only small pockets of resistance remained. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported by Shi'ite militiamen and U.S.-led air strikes, saying that only small pockets of resistance remained. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
3 / 34
A man stands near confiscated cigarettes set on fire by members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front in Idlib city, Syria March 31, 2015. Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front have seized the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war, fighters and a monitoring group said on Saturday. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man stands near confiscated cigarettes set on fire by members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front in Idlib city, Syria March 31, 2015. Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front have seized the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A man stands near confiscated cigarettes set on fire by members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front in Idlib city, Syria March 31, 2015. Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front have seized the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war, fighters and a monitoring group said on Saturday. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
4 / 34
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
5 / 34
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks to a youngster during a visit to the early childhood development initiative "talk to you baby" in Brooklyn, New York April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/Pool

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks to a youngster during a visit to the early childhood development initiative "talk to you baby" in Brooklyn, New York April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks to a youngster during a visit to the early childhood development initiative "talk to you baby" in Brooklyn, New York April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/Pool
6 / 34
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for former military ruler Buhari and said Africa's most populous nation was witnessing history with its first democratic transfer of power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for former military ruler Buhari and said Africa's most populous nation was witnessing history with its first democratic transfer of power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
7 / 34
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, Iraq, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, Iraq, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, Iraq, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
8 / 34
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
9 / 34
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
10 / 34
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the exhibition 'All of this Belongs To You', which will run until July 19. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the exhibition 'All of this Belongs To You', which will run until July 19. REUTERS/Toby Melville
11 / 34
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on Tuesday, as Indian authorities continued working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on Tuesday, as Indian authorities continued working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
12 / 34
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, Yemen, March 31, 2015. Air raids by a Saudi-led coalition again hit Houthi militia targets across Yemen on Monday night, striking the group's northern stronghold of Saadeh, the capital, Sanaa, and the central town of Yarim, residents and media said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, Yemen, March 31, 2015. Air raids by a Saudi-led coalition again hit Houthi militia targets across Yemen on Monday night, striking the group's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, Yemen, March 31, 2015. Air raids by a Saudi-led coalition again hit Houthi militia targets across Yemen on Monday night, striking the group's northern stronghold of Saadeh, the capital, Sanaa, and the central town of Yarim, residents and media said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
13 / 34
Hamid Baeedinejad (L), an Iranian official, speaks with press about negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme outside the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 31, 2015. The United States said it was prepared to work past a midnight deadline into Wednesday if progress was being made towards clinching a preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and global powers. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Hamid Baeedinejad (L), an Iranian official, speaks with press about negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme outside the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 31, 2015. The United States said it was prepared to work past a midnight...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Hamid Baeedinejad (L), an Iranian official, speaks with press about negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme outside the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 31, 2015. The United States said it was prepared to work past a midnight deadline into Wednesday if progress was being made towards clinching a preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and global powers. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
14 / 34
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France, March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France, March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France, March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
15 / 34
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
16 / 34
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. Iraqi troops aided by Shi'ite paramilitaries have driven Islamic State out of central Tikrit, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Tuesday, but the fight to retake all of Saddam Hussein's home town continued. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. Iraqi troops aided by Shi'ite paramilitaries have driven Islamic State out of central Tikrit, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Tuesday, but...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. Iraqi troops aided by Shi'ite paramilitaries have driven Islamic State out of central Tikrit, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Tuesday, but the fight to retake all of Saddam Hussein's home town continued. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
17 / 34
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
18 / 34
A supporter of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muhammadu Buhari poses for a picture in Lagos, March 31, 2015. Buhari built a lead of over 2.5 million votes with only six states uncounted on Monday, raising the prospect of a stunning ballot box victory for a man who first came to power three decades ago via a military coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A supporter of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muhammadu Buhari poses for a picture in Lagos, March 31, 2015. Buhari built a lead of over 2.5 million votes with only six states uncounted on Monday, raising the prospect...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A supporter of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muhammadu Buhari poses for a picture in Lagos, March 31, 2015. Buhari built a lead of over 2.5 million votes with only six states uncounted on Monday, raising the prospect of a stunning ballot box victory for a man who first came to power three decades ago via a military coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
19 / 34
A man whose livelihood depends on selling recyclable wastes collects trash from a dumping site as he surrounded by Marabou storks on the outskirt of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

A man whose livelihood depends on selling recyclable wastes collects trash from a dumping site as he surrounded by Marabou storks on the outskirt of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A man whose livelihood depends on selling recyclable wastes collects trash from a dumping site as he surrounded by Marabou storks on the outskirt of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
20 / 34
Russia's Artyom Dzyuba (bottom) fights for the ball with Kazakhstan's Yuriy Logvinenko during their international friendly soccer match in Khimki outside Moscow, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's Artyom Dzyuba (bottom) fights for the ball with Kazakhstan's Yuriy Logvinenko during their international friendly soccer match in Khimki outside Moscow, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Russia's Artyom Dzyuba (bottom) fights for the ball with Kazakhstan's Yuriy Logvinenko during their international friendly soccer match in Khimki outside Moscow, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
21 / 34
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
22 / 34
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, Mexico, March 30, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. Industry and government officials said thousands of workers returned to the fields over the weekend after growers offered to raise wages by 15%, but labour leaders who are continuing to press for higher wages, remain at odds with the officials, the report added. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, Mexico, March...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, Mexico, March 30, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. Industry and government officials said thousands of workers returned to the fields over the weekend after growers offered to raise wages by 15%, but labour leaders who are continuing to press for higher wages, remain at odds with the officials, the report added. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
23 / 34
A staff of Mogao Grottoes walks on a bridge engulfed by sand as a dust storm strikes Dunhuang, Gansu province, China, March 31, 2015. The tourist attraction was closed to visitors on Tuesday due to severe dust storm, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A staff of Mogao Grottoes walks on a bridge engulfed by sand as a dust storm strikes Dunhuang, Gansu province, China, March 31, 2015. The tourist attraction was closed to visitors on Tuesday due to severe dust storm, local media reported....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A staff of Mogao Grottoes walks on a bridge engulfed by sand as a dust storm strikes Dunhuang, Gansu province, China, March 31, 2015. The tourist attraction was closed to visitors on Tuesday due to severe dust storm, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
24 / 34
A supporter holds posters of leader of the Sudanese Socialist Democratic Union and presidential candidate Fatima Abdel Mahmoud during her election campaign ahead of the 2015 election, in Khartoum, Sudan, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A supporter holds posters of leader of the Sudanese Socialist Democratic Union and presidential candidate Fatima Abdel Mahmoud during her election campaign ahead of the 2015 election, in Khartoum, Sudan, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A supporter holds posters of leader of the Sudanese Socialist Democratic Union and presidential candidate Fatima Abdel Mahmoud during her election campaign ahead of the 2015 election, in Khartoum, Sudan, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
25 / 34
Soldiers from the guard of honour are pictured before the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Soldiers from the guard of honour are pictured before the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Soldiers from the guard of honour are pictured before the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
26 / 34
A boy from the slum jumps from one concrete drainage pipe to another along the bank of Bagmati River as he plays with his friends, in Kathmandu, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy from the slum jumps from one concrete drainage pipe to another along the bank of Bagmati River as he plays with his friends, in Kathmandu, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A boy from the slum jumps from one concrete drainage pipe to another along the bank of Bagmati River as he plays with his friends, in Kathmandu, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
27 / 34
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle the hull of a barge covered in barnacles near French navy vessels at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Belgium, March 24, 2015. The site, which is Europe's largest ship recycling plant processes some 35,000 tonnes of metal every year. The European Union plans to impose strict new rules on how companies scrap old tankers and cruise liners, run aground and dismantled on beaches in South Asia. However the practice in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, hazardous for humans and the environment, will still be hard to stop. European, Turkish and Chinese recyclers are set to benefit from the revamped standards. Depending on raw material prices, ship owners can make up to $500 per tonne of steel from an Indian yard, compared with $300 in China and just $150 in Europe. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir PICTURE 1 OF 21 FOR WIDER IMAGE STORY 'CLEANING UP SHIPBREAKING' SEARCH 'SHIPBREAKING' FOR ALL 21 IMAGES

A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle the hull of a barge covered in barnacles near French navy vessels at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Belgium, March 24, 2015. The site, which is Europe's largest ship recycling plant processes some...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle the hull of a barge covered in barnacles near French navy vessels at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Belgium, March 24, 2015. The site, which is Europe's largest ship recycling plant processes some 35,000 tonnes of metal every year. The European Union plans to impose strict new rules on how companies scrap old tankers and cruise liners, run aground and dismantled on beaches in South Asia. However the practice in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, hazardous for humans and the environment, will still be hard to stop. European, Turkish and Chinese recyclers are set to benefit from the revamped standards. Depending on raw material prices, ship owners can make up to $500 per tonne of steel from an Indian yard, compared with $300 in China and just $150 in Europe. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir PICTURE 1 OF 21 FOR WIDER IMAGE STORY 'CLEANING UP SHIPBREAKING' SEARCH 'SHIPBREAKING' FOR ALL 21 IMAGES
28 / 34
A worker stands next to an installation made of plastic bottles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 31, 2015. The Museum of National Identity is working on installations made from recycled plastic bottles as a way to encourage recycling in the community, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A worker stands next to an installation made of plastic bottles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 31, 2015. The Museum of National Identity is working on installations made from recycled plastic bottles as a way to encourage recycling in the community,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A worker stands next to an installation made of plastic bottles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 31, 2015. The Museum of National Identity is working on installations made from recycled plastic bottles as a way to encourage recycling in the community, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
29 / 34
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
30 / 34
A Palestinian boy looks through a sheet covering the remains of his family's house, which witnesses said was heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks through a sheet covering the remains of his family's house, which witnesses said was heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks through a sheet covering the remains of his family's house, which witnesses said was heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
31 / 34
Japan's Shinji Okazaki (R) and Uzbekistan's Lutfulla Turaev dive into the net after Japan's Gaku Shibasaki (not in picture) scored during their international friendly soccer match in Tokyo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japan's Shinji Okazaki (R) and Uzbekistan's Lutfulla Turaev dive into the net after Japan's Gaku Shibasaki (not in picture) scored during their international friendly soccer match in Tokyo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Japan's Shinji Okazaki (R) and Uzbekistan's Lutfulla Turaev dive into the net after Japan's Gaku Shibasaki (not in picture) scored during their international friendly soccer match in Tokyo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
32 / 34
A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) soldier is seen next to anchor cables on JMSDF's biggest warship Izumo at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, March 31, 2015. Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force took delivery of the biggest Japanese warship since World War Two, the Izumo, a helicopter carrier as big as the Imperial Navy aircraft carriers that battled the United States in the Pacific. The Izumo with a crew of 470 sailors is a highly visible example of how Japan is expanding the capability of its military to operate overseas and enters service as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks lawmaker approval to loosen the restraints of Japan's pacifist post-war constitution. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) soldier is seen next to anchor cables on JMSDF's biggest warship Izumo at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, March 31, 2015. Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force took delivery of the biggest...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) soldier is seen next to anchor cables on JMSDF's biggest warship Izumo at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, March 31, 2015. Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force took delivery of the biggest Japanese warship since World War Two, the Izumo, a helicopter carrier as big as the Imperial Navy aircraft carriers that battled the United States in the Pacific. The Izumo with a crew of 470 sailors is a highly visible example of how Japan is expanding the capability of its military to operate overseas and enters service as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks lawmaker approval to loosen the restraints of Japan's pacifist post-war constitution. REUTERS/Issei Kato
33 / 34
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on Tuesday, as Indian authorities continued working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on Tuesday, as Indian authorities continued working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
34 / 34
