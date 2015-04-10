Edition:
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many Christian tourists to visit well-known religious sites, including Qasr el-Yahud, where it is believed John the Baptist baptized Jesus. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, Turkey April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse is the country's oldest and biggest. Grooms and trainers at the equine clinic work with vets and nurses while owners hope their prize runners, often worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, will recover quickly and then run faster still. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town, South Africa April 9, 2015. The statue at the university, one of Africa's top academic institutions, has been covered up for the past few weeks as both white and black students regularly marched past with #Rhodesmustfall placards calling for its removal. They believe it is a symbol of the racism against blacks that prevails in South Africa two decades after the end of oppressive white-minority rule. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A still image taken from police dash cam video allegedly shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina April 7, 2015. The footage, released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on April 9, 2015, was taken minutes before a bystander's video recorded Slager gunning down 50-year-old Scott as he fled. REUTERS/South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/Handout

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Newly arrived children look over a cloth partition at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, Sudan April 9, 2015. The new arrivals at the IDP camp were fleeing from clashes in East Jebel Marra and Tawilla. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Mitzy de Ledezma (L), wife of arrested Caracas metropolitan mayor Antonio Ledezma, and Lilian Tintori, wife of Venezuela's jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, hug during an event in support of jailed political opponents in Venezuela, in Panama City April 9, 2015. Twenty-five former presidents signed a petition asking for the liberation of political prisoners in Venezuela and in support of democracy, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing, according to authorities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, April 8, 2015. A Saudi-led coalition air strike hit an office of Yemen's Houthi rebels near the pro-Houthi television channel al-Maseera in central Sanaa on Wednesday, witnesses said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. Demonstrators rallied on Wednesday against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of white officer Michael Slager, who was caught on video killing 50-year-old Walter Scott, a black man, by shooting him in the back as Scott ran away after a traffic stop. Slager was charged on Tuesday with murder in the death of Scott. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released hug each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, April 8, 2015. More than 200 elderly and infirm Yazidis were freed on Wednesday by Islamic State militants who had been holding them captive since overruning their villages in northwestern Iraq last summer. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A member of the Afghan security force holds a woman while rescuing her from the site of an attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, April 9, 2015. Militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons stormed a court in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday, killing the district police chief and two other officers, authorities said. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A home with a garden of drought-tolerant plants is seen in Beverly Hills, California, April 8, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules released Tuesday, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use amid ongoing drought. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli border policemen during a protest against the closure of a main road connecting Ramallah with Nablus, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 9, 2015. The road was closed due to a marathon by Jewish settlers, Palestinian residents said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc, France, April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, containing the world's earliest known art which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will be inaugurated on April 10 and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshipper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Cleaners rope down as they wash the facade of the ArtScience Museum in Singapore, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A real-scale head of Godzilla is displayed at the balcony of the newly-built commercial complex as a new Tokyo landmark during its unveiling at Kabukicho shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. The skyscraper complex includes a hotel, movie theatres and restaurants will be open this month in the central Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. Demonstrators rallied on Wednesday against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of white officer Michael Slager, who was caught on video killing 50-year-old Walter Scott, a black man, by shooting him in the back as Scott ran away after a traffic stop. Slager was charged on Tuesday with murder in the death of Scott. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Barcelona's Pedro Rodriguez crashes with Almeria's goalkeeper Julian Cuesta (L) during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan smiles at a Brookings Institution forum on "Achieving Strong Economic Growth" in Washington, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The dead body of a Palestinian who stabbed two Israeli soldiers is removed from the scene of the attack near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 8, 2015. The Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and then was shot dead by troops, the military said. One of the soldiers was stabbed in the neck and taken to hospital in critical condition. The other was slightly hurt in the incident on a main road near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
An aerial view shows a replica of the Eiffel Tower and residential buildings at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reads a book to Lucy Howarth (L), 6, and Joshua Davies, 5, during a visit to Sacred Heart RC primary school in Westhoughton near Bolton, northern England, Wednesday, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The statue of Cecil John Rhodes is bound by straps as it awaits removal from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. UCT's Council voted on Wednesday to remove of the statue of the former Cape Colony governor, after protests by students. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Tiger Woods sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Relatives of slain state police officers react during a homage in Tlaquepaque, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, April 8, 2015. Fifteen state police officers were killed in an ambush by suspected gang members in western Mexico, authorities said on Tuesday, the second major attack on security forces in less than a month in one of the country's most important states. The attorney general's office of Jalisco state said 15 police officers died and five were wounded in the ambush on Monday afternoon at Soyatan in the municipality of San Sebastian del Oeste, near the popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Scrapped high-emission vehicles are seen piled up at a dump site of a recycling centre, waiting to be dismantled, in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. According to local media, the city of Yiwu is planning to get rid of approximately 22,000 highly-polluting vehicles by the end of this year. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Puti and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, April 8, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras did not ask for financial aid at talks in Moscow on Wednesday but Russia could provide credits for large joint projects in the future, President Vladimir Putin said. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Members of the Russian Circus on Ice pose for a group picture during a break, while digging up a trailer to save their belongings, at an area which was hit by the floods at Chanaral town, Chile, April 8, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing, according to authorities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko (front L) get out of their car, as they board a special flight for a visit to Palau, at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
