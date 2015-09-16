Editor's Choice
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed nine people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by...more
A migrant child rests on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants pressed against a barrier erected by Hungarian police across the main highway linking Serbia and Hungary on Tuesday,...more
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. The Northern California wildfire ranked as...more
(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenny Castro, 36, holds her 11-month-old daughter Gabriella Castro up at the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, United States September 14, 2015. As Jews take part in the Tashlich...more
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Incheon Landing Operations conducted by the U.S.-led United Nations troops during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, South Korea,...more
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled on Tuesday by a...more
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. The Northern California wildfire ranked as the most destructive to hit the...more
Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
School teacher Niurka Mola, 50, holds a doll which symbolises the African sea goddess Yemaya before a ceremony in her home, a house known as Cabildo, or religious house by Santeria tradition, in downtown Havana, August 7, 2015. Santeria adherents can...more
Syrian migrants rest under a tree during their walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. Turkish security forces stopped hundreds of people, mainly Syrians, from marching towards western Turkey's border with...more
Syrian refugees raise two babies as they arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. Of the record total of 432,761 refugees and migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, an...more
A migrant sleeps near the main bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, late September 15, 2015. Turkey stopped hundreds of people, mainly Syrians, from traveling towards its land border with Greece, a possible new front in the migrant crisis....more
Hungarian police officers stand in front of a fence on the Serbian side of the border after sealing it near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015, near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Nick Johnson harvests cranberries in a bog at Gilmore Cranberry Company in Carver, Massachusetts September 14, 2015, the beginning of the cranberry harvesting season. According to the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers' Association, 200,000,000 pounds of...more
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Migrants pass under a highway security fence as they try to find a new way to enter Hungary after Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the champion's trophy in Central Park a day after winning the U.S. Open Championships men's tennis tournament in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague to prepare for the presentation of the Dutch 2016 Budget Memorandum in The Hague, the Netherlands, September...more
Actors Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard arrive for the premiere of "Black Mass" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A Palestinian takes out a quail from a net after catching it on the beach of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 14, 2015.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Actress Susan Sarandon arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Meddler" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A passport photo left behind by a migrant is seen among seaweed on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant drinks coffee in a makeshift camp outside the foreign office in Brussels, Belgium, September 14, 2015. Europe's migration crisis has spilled over into a muddy park in Brussels where hundreds of migrants are camping in tents not far from the...more
People look at a damaged house after a heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vamco hit Lingshui Ethnic Li Autonomous County, in Hainan province, September 14, 2015. Around 200 people have been evacuated from the affected area, according to local media....more
Syrian refugees wait to disembark a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. Two decades of frontier-free travel across Europe unraveled on Monday as countries re-established border controls in the face of an...more
A migrant combs his hair after disembarking a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
