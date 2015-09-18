Editor's Choice
Ships are seen on the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed by a magnitude 8.3...more
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour gives an interview before the presentation of Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought...more
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Palestinian throws a stone at Israeli police vehicle during a protest against Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 17, 2015. Saudi Arabia denounced on...more
A Croatian policeman holds a crying baby as he stands among migrants waiting to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. Croatia said on Thursday it could not take in any more migrants, amid chaotic scenes of riot police trying to...more
A resident looks out from his flat during a blackout after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed...more
Yoshiro Nakamatsu (L), a 2005 Ig Nobel award recipient for Nutrition, removes a sword from the mouth of Sword Swallower Dan Meyer, the 2007 Ig Nobel recipient for Medicine for his paper "Sword Swallowing and its side effects", at the 25th First...more
An activist covered in fake blood performs during a protest against the death of Semiao Vilhalva, a leader of the Guarani Kaiowa tribe, in Sao Paulo September 17, 2015. The organisers of the protest said Vilhalva was shot dead on August 29 during a...more
A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People throw chairs installed at an event celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 65th birthday in Ahmedabad, India, September 17, 2015. Angry parents who wanted to take selfies with their daughters got violent after organisers failed to...more
Refugees and migrants are seen onboard Eleftherios Venizelos ferry moored in the port the Greek island of Lesbos shortly before its departure for Athens September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Workers try to remove a rock on the road to Illapel town after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble on Thursday and saved what they could from homes destroyed by a magnitude 8.3 earthquake in...more
A migrant stands in front of the Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. The European Union's migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on September 17, 2015 that barriers of the kind...more
People line up facing the walls as they attend a voluntary imprisonment session in the former military prison in Karaosta in Liepaja, Latvia, August 28, 2015. The history of Karosta military prison and the naval base, which takes up a third of the...more
A migrant carries a child and a toy as he approaches the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia, September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of...more
Migrants cross the river Sutla near Senkovec, Croatia on their way to Slovenia September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of almost all road crossings...more
Musician Keith Richards attends a news conference to promote the film "Under The Influence" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
A teddy bear is placed on razor wire at the border crossing with the Hungarian town of Roszke, in Horgos, Serbia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Movie goers smile as they wait to watch a screening of Steven Spielberg's film "Jaws" whilst floating in inflatable dinghies at Brockwell Lido in London, Britain Thursday September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A patient awaits routine check-up as he lies under a mosquito net inside a dengue ward of a government hospital in New Delhi, India, September 18, 2015. Dengue is common in India and the number of cases generally peaks in October, after the end of...more
Migrants protest at the Tovarnik railway station, Croatia September 18, 2015. Migrants continued to stream through fields from Serbia into the European Union on Friday, undeterred by Croatia's closure of almost all road crossings after an influx of...more
