Editor's Choice

People line up facing the walls as they attend a voluntary imprisonment session in the former military prison in Karaosta in Liepaja, Latvia, August 28, 2015. The history of Karosta military prison and the naval base, which takes up a third of the territory of Liepaja, stretches back more than a century, to when the Russian Empire was ruled by Tsar Alexander III. The military jail has been open to visitors since 2002 and the voluntary imprisonment is just one of several attractions available at Karosta. Picture taken August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

