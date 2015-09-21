Edition:
A car falls as it is being lifted by a crane at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 21, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations in March, in what they said was an attempt to stop the Iranian-allied Houthi group from expanding in Yemen and to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been pushed into exile in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Pope Francis is greeted by Cuba's President Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Peter Dinklage and the cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their Outstanding Drama Series award during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

University students in military uniforms and gas masks walk past chemicals billowing from canisters, during a special military training in Beijing, China, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A Muslim pilgrim uses a selfie stick to take pictures atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. Mount Thor marks the start of the journey of the Prophet Mohammad and his companion Abu Bakr Al-Sadeeq from Mecca to Medina. It houses Thor cave where Prophet Mohammed is believed to have hid from the people of Quraish before his Hijra (migration) to Medina. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A civil war veteran known as "Tecomatio" participates in a protest outside the Salvadoran congress building to ask the aproval of a civil war veterans benefits law in San Salvador, El Salvador, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Participants run past the Tiananmen gate, with a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong hanging on it, during the Beijing International Marathon in Beijing, China, September 20, 2015. About 30,000 runners participated in the annual running event. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A dinghy overcrowded by migrants and refugees approaches the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 20, 2015. A Greek and a European Union flags flutter atop an overlooking hill on the island. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 20, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Actress Holland Taylor takes a photo as actress Sarah Paulson (2nd R) prepares for the red carpet at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Migrants pull a boy through a train window at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Former Greek prime minister and leader of leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras addresses supporters after winning the general election in Athens, Greece, September 20, 2015. Greek voters returned Tsipras to power with a strong election victory on Sunday, ensuring the charismatic leftist remains Greece's dominant political figure despite caving in to European demands for a bailout he once opposed. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany jumps off the front of his car after winning the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood poses with an activist before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A migrant laughs as he holds a baby beside police at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Elderly and middle-age people exercise with wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister during clashes with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thai wildlife department officials carry a cage holding long-tailed macaques at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, September 21, 2015. Thai authorities were relocating the long-tailed macaques on Monday to lessen conflicts with the local community. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Actor Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, pose backstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Migrants lift their children as they protest to be allowed to cross into Greece near the Turkish border in Edirne, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants bath in river near Edirne, Turkey, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant smokes a cigarette as he looks out a window inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Security officers stand on duty near an art piece by British artist Banksy entitled "Donkey Documents", at the Design Centre in Chelsea, west London, September 21, 2015. Banksy created the piece in 2007 as part of a series of works of art along the concrete barrier separating the Palestinian West Bank and Israel. It is the largest, most significant intact mural from the artist's visit to Israel, and will be auctioned in the U.S. next month with a predicted sale price of approximately $600,000. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 21, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations in March, in what they said was an attempt to stop the Iranian-allied Houthi group from expanding in Yemen and to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been pushed into exile in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An Afghan refugee seeks shelter in a phone booth during a rain storm in Victoria Square, where hundreds of migrants and refugees sleep rough, in central Athens, Greece, September 21, 2015. Bitterly divided European heads of state will seek to find a credible response to the worst migration crisis affecting the continent since World War Two at Wednesday's emergency summit. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Pope Francis meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Castro Family

Men use scissors to cut the hair of a camel to make intricate decorative patterns at the animal market on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan, September 21, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

