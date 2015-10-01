Editor's Choice

Edition:
Thu Oct 1, 2015

A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 29, 2015. China ordered tens of thousands of boats back to shore and closed tourist attractions as a typhoon made landfall in the eastern province of Fujian early on Tuesday after leaving two dead and hundreds injured in Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
United States Secretary of State John Kerry looks on during the U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Models look at their mobile phones backstage before the Guy Laroche Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion Week, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Migrants walk to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
13-year-old Emmanuel Festo from Tanzania poses for a portrait with a plush toy that he says makes him feel safe at night and that he sleeps with, in the Staten Island borough of New York in the Staten Island borough of New York, September 21, 2015. Albino body parts are highly valued in witchcraft and can fetch a high price. Superstition leads many to believe albino children are ghosts who bring bad luck. Some believe the limbs are more potent if the victims scream during amputation, according to a 2013 United Nations report. Albinism is a congenital disorder affecting about one in 20,000 people worldwide who lack pigment in their skin, hair and eyes. It is more common in sub-Saharan Africa and affects about one Tanzanian in 1,400. United Nations officials estimate about 75 albinos have been killed in the east African nation since 2000 and have voiced fears of rising attacks ahead of this year's election, as politicians seek good luck charms from witch doctors. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the General Assembly adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that permits non-member observer states to fly their flags alongside those of full member states. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Since emerging from the jungle in 2005, half naked and carrying blowpipes, the Nukak have lived in settlements near the frontier town of San Jose del Guaviare, a humid outpost in the Amazon 400 km (250 miles) southeast of the capital Bogota. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Hot air balloons are prepared for a flight as others take off during an international hot air balloon festival at Maayan Harod National park in northern Israel September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Students of State Police School (SPN) run amid haze while attending a physical exercise in Pekanbaru, Indonesia Riau province, September 30, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Indonesia has sent nearly 21,000 personnel to fight forest fires raging in its northern islands, the disaster management agency said on Tuesday, but smoke cloaks much of the region with pollution readings in the "very unhealthy" region in neighbouring Singapore. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Sparrows fly around a bird feeder in Putgarten, Germany, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians clashed on Sunday at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, where violence in recent weeks has raised international concern. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
An aerial view of The Villages retirement community in Central Florida, June 27, 2015. The Villages has been the fastest growing metro area in the nation for two years running, more than doubling its population to 114,000 since 2010, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
People play golf at the world's largest retirement community The Villages in Central Florida June 18, 2015. Green carpets of golf are threaded throughout the community with about 600 holes over 45 courses, where residents play for free. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom high-fives with a boy as he visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A man hangs Chinese national flags as decorations at a park, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region, during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A migrant rests at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find itself housing the continent's largest Muslim minority. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) re-enters after excusing himself from a news conference following a closed Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 29, 2015. A battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives began taking clearer shape on Monday with a senior Republican announcing his bid, as expected, to replace retiring Speaker John Boehner, and another conservative declining to run. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) celebrates with team-mate Neymar after scoring a goal against Bayer Leverkusen during their Champions League group E soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Nazi swastika banner hangs on the facade of the Prefecture Palace in Nice which is being used as part of a movie set during the filming of a WWII film in the old city of Nice, France, September 29, 2015. The Prefecture released a statement on Monday to explain the Nazi banner's presence after strong public reaction. The Prefecture Palace will be the Excelsior hotel for the film "Un sac de billes", recreating events in Nice under the Occupation in World War Two. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) reviews an honour guard after his arrival in Kingston, September 29, 2015. Cameron is in Jamaica on an official visit to meet with his Jamaican counterpart Portia Simpson-Miller and to take part in official events in Kingston and St.Andrews, according to local media. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A migrant prays at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find itself housing the continent's largest Muslim minority. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Passengers take a ride on an overcrowded bus as limited public transportation operates in the city during the ongoing oil and fuel crisis in Kathmandu, Nepal September 29, 2015. Tension between Nepal and India has spiked since Nepal adopted a new constitution last week, upsetting southern minority groups who fear being marginalised in a new federal structure. Indian oil trucks stopped crossing into Nepal because of protests in the south, prompting authorities to try to limit the use of cars and save fuel. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
President Barack Obama (R) and Cuban President Raul Castro adjust their jackets at the start of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Head of the department of the interior architecture at Estonian Academy of Arts Hannes Praks poses for a picture in the wooden megaphone in the forest near Pahni village, Estonia, September 28, 2015. Three large-scale wooden megaphones have been set up by architecture students for visitors to climb inside. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Palestinians ask for help as a wounded protester lies in the ground during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians clashed on Sunday at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, where violence in recent weeks has raised international concern. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
