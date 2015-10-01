Editor's Choice

One of the 12 men, convicted of planning several blasts on crowded commuter trains in the financial capital of Mumbai in 2006, gestures as he is escorted by police to a court in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2015. An Indian court sentenced five men to...more

One of the 12 men, convicted of planning several blasts on crowded commuter trains in the financial capital of Mumbai in 2006, gestures as he is escorted by police to a court in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2015. An Indian court sentenced five men to death and jailed seven for life on Wednesday for planning bomb blasts that ripped through Mumbai commuter trains in 2006, killing more than 180 people and wounding hundreds. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

