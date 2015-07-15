Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 6:05am IST

Editor's Choice

A staff removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A staff removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A staff removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 32
Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran, Iran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran, Iran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran, Iran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
2 / 32
Fireworks light up the sky near the Eiffel Tower to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Fireworks light up the sky near the Eiffel Tower to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Fireworks light up the sky near the Eiffel Tower to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 32
A woman takes photos with her mobile phone at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman takes photos with her mobile phone at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A woman takes photos with her mobile phone at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 32
Syrian refugees walk through a field near the village of Idomeni, Greece at the Macedonian border, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Syrian refugees walk through a field near the village of Idomeni, Greece at the Macedonian border, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Syrian refugees walk through a field near the village of Idomeni, Greece at the Macedonian border, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
5 / 32
One-month-old Salim rests in his family's tent near the banks of the Nahr Ibrahim river, in Mount Moussa nature reserve July 13, 2015. Salim is one of four children of Ahmad, a Syrian man from Idlib, who burns wood to make charcoal for a living. Ahmad makes between $1 and $3 for every kilogram of charcoal he sells. REUTERS/Alia Haju

One-month-old Salim rests in his family's tent near the banks of the Nahr Ibrahim river, in Mount Moussa nature reserve July 13, 2015. Salim is one of four children of Ahmad, a Syrian man from Idlib, who burns wood to make charcoal for a living....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
One-month-old Salim rests in his family's tent near the banks of the Nahr Ibrahim river, in Mount Moussa nature reserve July 13, 2015. Salim is one of four children of Ahmad, a Syrian man from Idlib, who burns wood to make charcoal for a living. Ahmad makes between $1 and $3 for every kilogram of charcoal he sells. REUTERS/Alia Haju
Close
6 / 32
Men attend evening prayers during the last week of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Sunehri (golden) Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS Khuram Parvez

Men attend evening prayers during the last week of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Sunehri (golden) Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Men attend evening prayers during the last week of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Sunehri (golden) Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS Khuram Parvez
Close
7 / 32
A demonstrator wearing a fox mask holds a smoke canister during an anti-fox hunting protest in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A demonstrator wearing a fox mask holds a smoke canister during an anti-fox hunting protest in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A demonstrator wearing a fox mask holds a smoke canister during an anti-fox hunting protest in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 32
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 167-km (103.7 miles) 10th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint -Martin, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 167-km (103.7 miles) 10th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint -Martin, France, July 14,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 167-km (103.7 miles) 10th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint -Martin, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 32
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in their 70s, could not afford the medical treatments so they had to lock him up in chains to prevent him from running away, according to Tong's family. REUTERS/Stringer

Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in their 70s, could not afford the medical treatments so they had to lock him up in chains to prevent him from running away, according to Tong's family. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 32
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Close
11 / 32
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
12 / 32
A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated second novel by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee, is the most pre-ordered print title on Amazon.com since the last book in the "Harry Potter" series, Amazon said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated second novel by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee, is the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated second novel by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee, is the most pre-ordered print title on Amazon.com since the last book in the "Harry Potter" series, Amazon said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 32
Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille day military parade in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
14 / 32
A boy looks in through a window as he and other worshippers pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque on the outskirts of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A boy looks in through a window as he and other worshippers pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque on the outskirts of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A boy looks in through a window as he and other worshippers pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque on the outskirts of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
15 / 32
Female Palestinian worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem during Ramadan July 13, 2015, on Lailat-Al-Qadr, or Night of Power, in which the Muslim holy book of Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by Allah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Female Palestinian worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem during Ramadan July 13, 2015, on Lailat-Al-Qadr, or Night of Power, in which the Muslim holy book of Koran was revealed to Prophet...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Female Palestinian worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem during Ramadan July 13, 2015, on Lailat-Al-Qadr, or Night of Power, in which the Muslim holy book of Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by Allah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 32
Women and girls wear traditional dresses during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2015. Over 30,000 lanterns light up the precincts of the shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, during the four-day festival from July 13 to 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Women and girls wear traditional dresses during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2015. Over 30,000 lanterns light up the precincts of the shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, during...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Women and girls wear traditional dresses during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2015. Over 30,000 lanterns light up the precincts of the shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, during the four-day festival from July 13 to 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 32
Indian police officers try to detain Javid Mir (C), a leader of the moderate faction of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a march in Srinagar July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian police officers try to detain Javid Mir (C), a leader of the moderate faction of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a march in Srinagar July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Indian police officers try to detain Javid Mir (C), a leader of the moderate faction of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a march in Srinagar July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 32
A child (R) plays at Pixels Wave 2015, a giant carpet of moving lights on the ground in an interactive virtual reality installation by Mexican-born experimental and multidisciplinary artist Miguel Chevalier, during the Malta International Arts Festival, at the entrance to Valletta, Malta, July 13, 2015. The festival, which runs from July 10 to August 3, provides a mix of theater, dance, music and visual arts. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A child (R) plays at Pixels Wave 2015, a giant carpet of moving lights on the ground in an interactive virtual reality installation by Mexican-born experimental and multidisciplinary artist Miguel Chevalier, during the Malta International Arts...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A child (R) plays at Pixels Wave 2015, a giant carpet of moving lights on the ground in an interactive virtual reality installation by Mexican-born experimental and multidisciplinary artist Miguel Chevalier, during the Malta International Arts Festival, at the entrance to Valletta, Malta, July 13, 2015. The festival, which runs from July 10 to August 3, provides a mix of theater, dance, music and visual arts. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
19 / 32
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension at a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension at a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension at a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
20 / 32
A drummer performs amongst the shadows of models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A drummer performs amongst the shadows of models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's....more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A drummer performs amongst the shadows of models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 32
A woman offers daily prayers at the statue of Lord Buddha that was damaged during the earthquake in Bhaktapur July 14, 2015. Two months after massive twin earthquakes killed 8,897 people in Nepal, nearly three million survivors, many in mountainous, hard-to-reach areas, still needed shelter, food and basic medical care as the yearly monsoon bore down on the Himalayan nation, the U.N. said in a report released last week. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman offers daily prayers at the statue of Lord Buddha that was damaged during the earthquake in Bhaktapur July 14, 2015. Two months after massive twin earthquakes killed 8,897 people in Nepal, nearly three million survivors, many in mountainous,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A woman offers daily prayers at the statue of Lord Buddha that was damaged during the earthquake in Bhaktapur July 14, 2015. Two months after massive twin earthquakes killed 8,897 people in Nepal, nearly three million survivors, many in mountainous, hard-to-reach areas, still needed shelter, food and basic medical care as the yearly monsoon bore down on the Himalayan nation, the U.N. said in a report released last week. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 32
Departing Real Madrid captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts as he bids farewell to supporters at an official send-off at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2015.REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Departing Real Madrid captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts as he bids farewell to supporters at an official send-off at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2015.REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Departing Real Madrid captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts as he bids farewell to supporters at an official send-off at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2015.REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
23 / 32
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6 other roped team members. The red light (4th from top) marks where on their descent four men fell to their death on the North face. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6 other roped team members. The red light (4th from top) marks where on their descent four men fell to their death on the North face. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
24 / 32
Models stand on pedestals for the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models stand on pedestals for the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Models stand on pedestals for the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 32
Devotees crowd to attend the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, on the banks of river Godavari at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, India, July 14, 2015. Twenty-seven people were killed and 40 injured on Tuesday in a stampede in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, police said, as crowds surged to bathe in the Godavari River on the first day of the religious festival held once every 144 years. REUTERS/R Narendra

Devotees crowd to attend the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, on the banks of river Godavari at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, India, July 14, 2015. Twenty-seven people were killed and 40 injured on Tuesday in a stampede in the Indian state of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Devotees crowd to attend the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, on the banks of river Godavari at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, India, July 14, 2015. Twenty-seven people were killed and 40 injured on Tuesday in a stampede in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, police said, as crowds surged to bathe in the Godavari River on the first day of the religious festival held once every 144 years. REUTERS/R Narendra
Close
26 / 32
A boy is chased by a toy bull as he takes part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2015. Nine days of bull running, bullfights, drinking, eating and music, popularized by U.S. author Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A boy is chased by a toy bull as he takes part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2015. Nine days of bull running, bullfights, drinking, eating and music, popularized by U.S....more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A boy is chased by a toy bull as he takes part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2015. Nine days of bull running, bullfights, drinking, eating and music, popularized by U.S. author Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
27 / 32
A child looks out an airplane window after boarding along with other Albanian and Kosovo refugees, as they make their way to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. About 110 Albanian and Kosovo refugees were extradited after their asylum proposal was declined. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A child looks out an airplane window after boarding along with other Albanian and Kosovo refugees, as they make their way to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. About 110 Albanian and Kosovo refugees were...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A child looks out an airplane window after boarding along with other Albanian and Kosovo refugees, as they make their way to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. About 110 Albanian and Kosovo refugees were extradited after their asylum proposal was declined. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
28 / 32
Workers work next to a pit after a truck and a police kiosk fell into a cave-in on a street in Dingyuan county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Three people were injured in the incident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers work next to a pit after a truck and a police kiosk fell into a cave-in on a street in Dingyuan county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Three people were injured in the incident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Workers work next to a pit after a truck and a police kiosk fell into a cave-in on a street in Dingyuan county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Three people were injured in the incident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 32
Smoke billows into the sky from one of two fires that started overnight on a petrochemical facility owned by American firm LyondellBasell at the refineries around the Etang de Berre, near Marseille, southern France, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Smoke billows into the sky from one of two fires that started overnight on a petrochemical facility owned by American firm LyondellBasell at the refineries around the Etang de Berre, near Marseille, southern France, France, July 14, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Smoke billows into the sky from one of two fires that started overnight on a petrochemical facility owned by American firm LyondellBasell at the refineries around the Etang de Berre, near Marseille, southern France, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Close
30 / 32
Men ride a scooter past the Olympic cauldron, as the Fisht soccer stadium is seen in the background, in the Olympic park in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Men ride a scooter past the Olympic cauldron, as the Fisht soccer stadium is seen in the background, in the Olympic park in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Men ride a scooter past the Olympic cauldron, as the Fisht soccer stadium is seen in the background, in the Olympic park in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
31 / 32
Kate Pocklington, 32, a Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum conservator from Britain, removes flesh from the ribs of a sperm whale carcass near the western coast of Singapore July 13, 2015. Pocklington is part of a five-man team who will spend up to two weeks to deflesh the carcass before preparing the skeleton for display at the museum. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Kate Pocklington, 32, a Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum conservator from Britain, removes flesh from the ribs of a sperm whale carcass near the western coast of Singapore July 13, 2015. Pocklington is part of a five-man team who will spend up...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Kate Pocklington, 32, a Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum conservator from Britain, removes flesh from the ribs of a sperm whale carcass near the western coast of Singapore July 13, 2015. Pocklington is part of a five-man team who will spend up to two weeks to deflesh the carcass before preparing the skeleton for display at the museum. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

11 Jul 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Jul 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast