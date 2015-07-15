Editor's Choice
A staff removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna...more
Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran, Iran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Fireworks light up the sky near the Eiffel Tower to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman takes photos with her mobile phone at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Syrian refugees walk through a field near the village of Idomeni, Greece at the Macedonian border, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
One-month-old Salim rests in his family's tent near the banks of the Nahr Ibrahim river, in Mount Moussa nature reserve July 13, 2015. Salim is one of four children of Ahmad, a Syrian man from Idlib, who burns wood to make charcoal for a living....more
Men attend evening prayers during the last week of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Sunehri (golden) Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS Khuram Parvez
A demonstrator wearing a fox mask holds a smoke canister during an anti-fox hunting protest in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 167-km (103.7 miles) 10th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint -Martin, France, July 14,...more
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in...more
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated second novel by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee, is the...more
Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille day military parade in...more
A boy looks in through a window as he and other worshippers pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque on the outskirts of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Female Palestinian worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem during Ramadan July 13, 2015, on Lailat-Al-Qadr, or Night of Power, in which the Muslim holy book of Koran was revealed to Prophet...more
Women and girls wear traditional dresses during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2015. Over 30,000 lanterns light up the precincts of the shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, during...more
Indian police officers try to detain Javid Mir (C), a leader of the moderate faction of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a march in Srinagar July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A child (R) plays at Pixels Wave 2015, a giant carpet of moving lights on the ground in an interactive virtual reality installation by Mexican-born experimental and multidisciplinary artist Miguel Chevalier, during the Malta International Arts...more
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension at a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A drummer performs amongst the shadows of models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's....more
A woman offers daily prayers at the statue of Lord Buddha that was damaged during the earthquake in Bhaktapur July 14, 2015. Two months after massive twin earthquakes killed 8,897 people in Nepal, nearly three million survivors, many in mountainous,...more
Departing Real Madrid captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts as he bids farewell to supporters at an official send-off at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2015.REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6...more
Models stand on pedestals for the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Devotees crowd to attend the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, on the banks of river Godavari at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, India, July 14, 2015. Twenty-seven people were killed and 40 injured on Tuesday in a stampede in the Indian state of...more
A boy is chased by a toy bull as he takes part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2015. Nine days of bull running, bullfights, drinking, eating and music, popularized by U.S....more
A child looks out an airplane window after boarding along with other Albanian and Kosovo refugees, as they make their way to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. About 110 Albanian and Kosovo refugees were...more
Workers work next to a pit after a truck and a police kiosk fell into a cave-in on a street in Dingyuan county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Three people were injured in the incident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows into the sky from one of two fires that started overnight on a petrochemical facility owned by American firm LyondellBasell at the refineries around the Etang de Berre, near Marseille, southern France, France, July 14, 2015. ...more
Men ride a scooter past the Olympic cauldron, as the Fisht soccer stadium is seen in the background, in the Olympic park in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Kate Pocklington, 32, a Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum conservator from Britain, removes flesh from the ribs of a sperm whale carcass near the western coast of Singapore July 13, 2015. Pocklington is part of a five-man team who will spend up...more
