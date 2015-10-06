Editor's choice
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at...more
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Three scientists from Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to the development of potent new drugs against...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs Nicole Hockley (R), mother of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan, at a campaign town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. Despair in the search for dozens of people still missing after a deadly landslide swallowed part of a...more
Chris Stumbo (L-R), his girlfriend Felicia Howerton and Paul Stumbo check out the level of flood waters surrounding their home on Applewood Court in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina October 5, 2015. Torrential rainfall that South Carolina's governor...more
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces drive along a road during a withdrawal near the village of Krymske in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. Ukraine has started withdrawing tanks and light artillery from the frontline in the eastern region of...more
An Iraqi refugee on a wheelchair reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A traffic warning sign reads, "Danger of Flooding" near an abandoned car that is submerged in deep water near the autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. Flooding along part of the French Riviera has...more
A Palestinian protester sits on a road during clashes with Israeli police in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before police shot him...more
Refugees and migrants are seen onboard eight dinghies as they cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Hundreds of hot air balloons take off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Obama greets family members of fallen firefighters after delivering remarks at the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women place family pictures out to dry, saved from their home, near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. Flooding along part of the French Riviera has killed at least 16 people, officials...more
A family member of Aharon Bennett mourns next to his covered body before his funeral in Jerusalem, October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before police shot him dead, officers said, amid...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Jongsong Pharmaceutical General Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. Hundreds of pets get blessed during Saint Francis of Assisi festivities outside the San Francisco church in downtown Lima....more
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire at a campaign rally in Brampton, Ontario, October 4, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls for a federal election on October 19. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Delegates listen to Britain's Justice Secretary Michael Gove as his speech is flashed up on a screen at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Relatives of Lebanese soldiers and policemen, who were captured by Islamist insurgents in Arsal, set tires on fire as they block a road leading to Beirut international airport, while demanding for their release and pressuring the government to act...more
The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Guatemalan authorities on Sunday said that around 300 people remain missing after a massive landslide on...more
Beachgoers swim and sit on Bondi beach during a hot spring day in Sydney, Australia, October 4, 2015. The 2015 El Nino is expected to be the strongest event in nearly 20 years, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said last month, which will...more
Sajida Saifi, daughter of Akhalaq Saifi, who was killed by a mob, mourns his death inside her house at Bisara village in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. The murder by a Hindu mob of a Muslim man rumored to have slaughtered a cow has thrown a...more
A Palestinian pushes a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would meet security chiefs later on Sunday to discuss more...more
Competitors take part in the International BMX Cycling Challenge at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games BMX cycling track which is part of the X-Park at the Deodoro Sports Complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 4, 2015. The International BMX Cycling...more
Pope Francis leaves the synod of the family at the end of the morning session at the Vatican, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Laborers move baked bricks from an oven at a kiln on outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A swan is carried down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth...more
People look at an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. Flooding along part of the French Riviera has killed least 16 people, officials said Sunday. The downpour hit...more
People wear house models during a march held on World Habitat Day in central Phnom Penh, October 5, 2015. Former residents of Boeung Kak lake, Borei Keila neighbourhood and other communities affected by private corporation developers gathered on...more
