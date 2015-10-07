Editor's choice
Palestinians stand on the razed home of a Palestinian militant in Jabel Mukaber, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, October 6, 2015. Israeli forces destroyed the homes of two...more
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) kisses the forehead of Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans ahead of his address to the European Parliament during a debate on the results of the last informal European...more
A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as others take cover during clashes with the Israeli army at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, gestures after arriving on a flight from Cairo, at London's Heathrow airport, Britain, October 6, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating...more
People participate in a torchlight procession from Ryesgade to Christiansborg Palace Square organized by Velkomstkomiteen (Welcome Committee) to show their support for refugees after the Danish government tightened rules for asylum seekers in...more
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy in their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
First lady Michelle Obama hugs elementary school students after picking vegetables with them during the annual fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden at the White House in Washington, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman carries a sled used for sledding the white sand dunes of White Sands National Monument park area near Alamogordo, New Mexico October 6, 2015. The park is comprised of white sand dunes composed of gypsum crystals. It is the largest gypsum dune...more
The Amazon rain forest, bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. Violence intensified in Jerusalem and the West Bank on...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during Fashion Week in Paris,...more
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at...more
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. Despair in the search for dozens of people still missing after a deadly landslide swallowed part of a...more
Indian Air Force "Sarang" helicopters perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Arthur B. MacDonald, professor Emeritus at Queen's University in Canada, speaks on the phone shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics at his home in Kingston, Ontario, October 6, 2015. Japan's Takaaki Kajita and...more
Orangutans walk as haze shrouds Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation camp in Nyaru Menteng, Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, October 5, 2015. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has called on Indonesia to take action against people setting...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jew dances with a Torah scroll during the celebrations of Simchat Torah in a synagogue at Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, October 5, 2015. Jews around the world rejoice during the holiday, which marks the final reading of...more
Mexican comics, one of them dressed as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (front C), poke fun at the candidate during the show entitled "Sons of Trump" at the Aldana theater in Mexico City, October 3, 2015. Decked out in dark suits...more
Relatives participate in the burial of Santos Etelvina Sontay, a victim of a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. Despair in the search for dozens of people still missing after a deadly landslide...more
Lawyer Amal Clooney (L) speaks with Laila Ali, the wife of Mohammed Nasheed, during a news conference in central London, October 5, 2015. Lawyers working to release the jailed former President of the Maldives Nasheed are seeking travel bans and...more
A woman plays table tennis with Japan's Omron Corp's table tennis playing robot at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2015 in Makuhari, Japan, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A worker rests next to bags of charcoal at a retailers repacking shop in Las Pinas, Metro Manila, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli police (not seen) during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, October 5, 2015. A Palestinian teenager was killed on Monday in a clash with Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, a...more
A woman is reflected in Panasonic Corp's interactive mirror, which is able to apply virtual makeup and detect skin condition, during a demonstration at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2015 in Makuhari, Japan, October 6,...more
U.S. team members pose for group photo before the start of the first round of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
A couple stand near personal belongings in their water-damaged apartment the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, October 6, 2015. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that it would have significant strategic meaning if China joined the Trans-Pacific...more
Hundreds of staff and students of the University of Hong Kong stage a silent protest against the university's governing council, which thwarted the appointment of the former law school dean as a university pro-vice-chancellor, inside their campus in...more
Some 300 migrants walk through an underpass after arriving from Linz, Austria, at the central station in Passau, south eastern Germany, October 5, 2015. German authorities expect up to 1.5 million asylum seekers to arrive in Germany this year, the...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs Nicole Hockley (R), mother of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan, at a campaign town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during the Fashion Week in...more
Japan's Mount Fuji, surrounded by clouds, is seen from an airplane, October 6, 2015. Mount Fuji, at 3,776 metres (12,388 ft) is Japan's highest mountain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Pictures of the month: September
Our top photos from the month of September.
