Palestinians stand on the razed home of a Palestinian militant in Jabel Mukaber, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, October 6, 2015. Israeli forces destroyed the homes of two...more

Palestinians stand on the razed home of a Palestinian militant in Jabel Mukaber, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, October 6, 2015. Israeli forces destroyed the homes of two Palestinian militants and sealed off part of a third in Jerusalem on Tuesday, in a crackdown launched by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after four Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks. The Israeli military said in a statement it had demolished the family home of the Palestinian who in November 2014 killed four rabbis and a police officer in a Jerusalem synagogue before he and another attacker were shot dead at the scene by police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close