Editor`s choice

A man swims with his kid on the waters of the Parana do Amana river at Vila Nova do Amana community in the Sustainable Development Reserve, in Amazonas state, Brazil, September 22, 2015. Three solar-powered machines, are producing about ninety kilos of ice per day, in a region with poor access to electric energy, which used to be produced only with diesel oil, in the Amazon rain forest. The Gelo Solar (Solar Ice) project, developed by the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development and the Sao Paulo University (USP), aims to improve the life quality of the residents of the communities allowing them to preserve their fish and fruits productions which are their main economic resources. The Mamiraua Institute is also using solar energy to supply the community's homes with water and light up a soccer field. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

