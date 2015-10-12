Editor`s choice

Edition:
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday with a massive military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country was ready to fight any war waged by the United States. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A migrant child eats an apple as he waits next to the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) watches as Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, October 11, 2015. Hamilton won the race ahead of Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany who finished second and Force India Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico who placed third. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture and history. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Israeli police officers stand near the partially covered body of an alleged Palestinian assailant at the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, a settlement Israel regards as one of Jerusalem's northern neighborhoods, October 12, 2015. Palestinians escalated the pace of stabbing attacks in the Jerusalem area on Monday and Israeli police shot dead two of the alleged assailants in the worst spell of street violence for years. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
An aerial view shows a glass bridge under construction as it is suspended over a canyon in Zhangjiajie National Park, Hunan province, China, October 3, 2015. China has begun construction on what it claims will be the longest and tallest glass-bottom bridge in the world. An investor founded Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Co. Ltd to to carry out the project and is putting a total of around 250 million yuan ($39 million) into the bridge's construction. When completed, project engineers say the bridge will be 300 metres (984 feet) above ground and 430 metres (1411 feet) in length. Picture taken October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Thomas Mulcair arrives with a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner as he is applauded by his wife Catherine in Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Performers dance during a gala show celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea October 11, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday with a massive military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country was ready to fight any war waged by the United States. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A migrant carries a child as he walks to cross the border into Croatia, near the town of Sid in Serbia October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Police in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on October 11, 2015 use tear gas and water cannon to disperse people marching to protest the double suicide bombing in Ankara that killed up to 128 people. Turkey is targeting Islamic State in investigations of a double suicide bombing in Ankara that killed up to 128 people, officials said on Sunday, while opponents of President Tayyip Erdogan blamed him for the worst such attack in Turkish history. Government officials made clear that despite alarm over the attack on a rally of pro-Kurdish activists and civic groups, there would be no postponement of November polls Erdogan hopes can restore an overall majority for the AK Party he founded. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday with a massive military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country was ready to fight any war waged by the United States. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A model presents a creation by designer Kolovrat, as part of her Summer 2016 collection, during Lisbon Fashion Week, Portugal, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Honda Moto3 rider Livio Loi of Belgium falls during the Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Japan, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
International team member Danny Lee of New Zealand reacts after missing his putt on the 15th hole during the singles matches of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Germany's Max Kruse (C) celebrates his goal against Georgia during their Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match against Germany in Leipzig, Germany October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and senior Chinese Communist Party official Liu Yunshan (R) wave during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday with a massive military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country was ready to fight any war waged by the United States. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Circus Knie grooms Rebecca Fratellini, Gaby Dober and Flurina Juffer (L-R) walk their horses into lake Leman on an autumn morning in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 12, 2015. The Swiss national circus has been presenting it's show for the 97th year thoughtout Switzerland from March to November 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Hindu devotees pray in a holy pond on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, India, October 12, 2015. Hindus offer prayers with holy water after taking a dip in the river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during Mahalaya, which is also called Shraadh or Pitru Paksha. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes claim to have one of the finest tree collections in the world. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sister Rachel Denton looks at the evening sky from the doorway of St Cuthbert's Hermitage in Lincolnshire, north east Britain September 25, 2015. Denton, a Catholic hermit, rises early to tend to her vegetable garden, feed her cats and pray. But the former Carmelite nun, who in 2006 pledged to live the rest of her life in solitude, has another chore - to update her Twitter account and check Facebook. "The myth you often face as a hermit is that you should have a beard and live in a cave. None of which is me," says the ex-teacher. For the modern-day hermit, she says social media is vital: "tweets are rare, but precious," she writes on her Twitter profile. The internet also allows Denton to shop online and communicate with friends. "I am a hermit but I am also human." A diagnosis of cancer earlier this year reaffirmed Denton's wish to carry on a life of solitude, prayer and contemplation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
