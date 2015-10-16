Editor's choice
A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos October 15, 2015. A baby, two children and a woman drowned on Thursday after their wooden boat and a coast guard vessel crashed...more
Thirteen-year-old Ahmed Manasra, a Palestinian from Beit Hanina in northern Jerusalem, sits handcuffed to his hospital bed at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, in this handout picture released from the Israeli Government Press Office October 15, 2015....more
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost...more
Iraqi migrants Ibrahim, his wife Ashty, their children Mandy (L) and Muhammad (R) pose outside their caravan in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
An elderly woman begs for money under a motorway bridge in Kiev, Ukraine, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Laureen Harper, wife of Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper, dances with actor Vinay Virmani (L) at a rally with the South Asian community in Brampton, Ontario, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Indigenous people from the Kamayura tribe take a bath in Ipavu lake at the Xingu national park in Mato Grosso, Brazil, October 2, 2015. The Kamayura tribe consists of around 300 people, and is one of the 16 ethnic groups living in the indigenous...more
A man walks between two structures that form part of the roof of the Oslo Opera House, in Oslo, Norway, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez (L), the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet,...more
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman...more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A family reacts after they escaped when the car they were traveling in was trapped when a bridge collapsed on the M1 highway near a busy offramp leading to Sandton, South Africa, October 14, 2015. One person was killed and 17 were injured when a...more
Police officers present Italian citizen Isabel Mendoza Poma, who was arrested during a police seizure of counterfeit U.S. dollar bills, at a news conference in Lima, Peru, October 14, 2015. The National Police seized $836,000 in fake bills that had...more
Teargas is seen released in Kosovo parliament, October 15, 2015. An opposition lawmaker in Kosovo released teargas in parliament on Thursday, the second such incident in a week in protest at a European Union-brokered accord with former master Serbia....more
Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside...more
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured at dusk in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 11, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost vanish in the lifetimes...more
A keeper feeds a four-week-old jaguar while presenting it to the media, at a zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People attend a religious service at the Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Georgia's ancient capital Mtskheta, October 14, 2015. The Georgian Orthodox Church on Wednesday celebrated the day of the "Heaton of the Lord and the Holy Exuding Miraculous...more
Iza (seated), mother of Alon Gobberberg, 51, who was killed yesterday in an attack on a bus, mourns during his funeral in Jerusalem, October 14, 2015. Seven Israelis, including Gobberberg who was killed on October 13 by two Palestinians who shot and...more
Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS in Toronto, October 14, 2015. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
A girl and boy carry a basket of fish in Kyaukpyu township, Rakhine state, Myanmar, October 6, 2015. China is taking steps to protect its most strategic investments in Myanmar - twin oil and gas pipelines and a deep sea port - ahead of an...more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
A member of a Chinese opera troupe looks on as she applies make-up before performing at a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, October 14, 2015. Chinese opera is often associated with heavily painted make-up and dramatic eyes,...more
A masked Palestinian protester pours tea for a comrade during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building, October 15, 2015. T REUTERS/Issei Kato
Deputy community chief of Yeneka village Douglas Oguta poses for a portrait in his home on the outskirts of the Bayelsa state capital, Yenagoa, in Nigeria's delta region, October 8, 2015. Tensions are building in the swampland of the Niger Delta as...more
A swan swims on a lake as volunteers and staff carry crates of grapes in the annual harvest at the historic vineyard at Painshill 18th century landscape garden in Cobham, Britain, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People ride the Scenic Railway rollercoaster during a media preview at Dreamland in Margate, Britain, October 15, 2015. Britain's oldest rollercoaster Scenic Railway reopens for public on Friday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A masked Palestinian protester passes by burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 14, 2015. Seven Israelis and 31 Palestinians, including children and assailants, have been killed...more
Migrants hold up a sign thanking Germany from Syria, at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, Germany October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary...more
A girl reacts as a head scarf is tied on her head during a procession on the second day of the Chinese Nine Emperor Gods Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The...more
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers opening remarks at the White House Build America Investment Initiative Roundtable in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Editor's choice
