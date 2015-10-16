Edition:
A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos October 15, 2015. A baby, two children and a woman drowned on Thursday after their wooden boat and a coast guard vessel crashed during a migrant rescue operation off the island of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said.The boat, which the coast guard said was old, sank after the crash and 31 persons were rescued. The coast guard did not provide further details on the incident or the nationality of the victims. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Thirteen-year-old Ahmed Manasra, a Palestinian from Beit Hanina in northern Jerusalem, sits handcuffed to his hospital bed at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, in this handout picture released from the Israeli Government Press Office October 15, 2015. To Palestinians, the video shows a 13-year-old child being left to die in the street as Israelis shout abuse at him. To Israelis, it shows a teenage knife attacker bleeding as police keep angry locals back and wait for an ambulance. The video in question shows Manasra lying on the street with his legs twisted behind him and blood coming from his head after being hit by a car. REUTERS/GPO/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost vanish in the lifetimes of people born today because of climate change. The glacier, 900 meters (2,950 feet) thick at one point, has retreated about 3 km (1.9 miles) since 1870 and that pace is quickening. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Iraqi migrants Ibrahim, his wife Ashty, their children Mandy (L) and Muhammad (R) pose outside their caravan in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
An elderly woman begs for money under a motorway bridge in Kiev, Ukraine, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Laureen Harper, wife of Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper, dances with actor Vinay Virmani (L) at a rally with the South Asian community in Brampton, Ontario, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Indigenous people from the Kamayura tribe take a bath in Ipavu lake at the Xingu national park in Mato Grosso, Brazil, October 2, 2015. The Kamayura tribe consists of around 300 people, and is one of the 16 ethnic groups living in the indigenous Xingu national park. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A man walks between two structures that form part of the roof of the Oslo Opera House, in Oslo, Norway, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez (L), the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet, with 40.1 cm (1 ft 3.79 in) on the right foot and 39.6 cm (1 ft 3.59 in) on the left foot. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead, a police spokeswoman said. Israel began setting up roadblocks in Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and deploying soldiers across the country on Wednesday to stop a wave of Palestinian knife attacks. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A family reacts after they escaped when the car they were traveling in was trapped when a bridge collapsed on the M1 highway near a busy offramp leading to Sandton, South Africa, October 14, 2015. One person was killed and 17 were injured when a bridge collapsed over Johannesburg's main motorway on Wednesday, local emergency services said. The tangled wreckage of the metal, red-colored bridge was sprawled across Johannesburg's M1 highway near a busy offramp leading to the Sandton financial district where the stock exchange is located, snarling rush-hour traffic. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Police officers present Italian citizen Isabel Mendoza Poma, who was arrested during a police seizure of counterfeit U.S. dollar bills, at a news conference in Lima, Peru, October 14, 2015. The National Police seized $836,000 in fake bills that had been packed in bags and backpacks destined for the city of New York in the United States, according to a police media release. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Teargas is seen released in Kosovo parliament, October 15, 2015. An opposition lawmaker in Kosovo released teargas in parliament on Thursday, the second such incident in a week in protest at a European Union-brokered accord with former master Serbia. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured at dusk in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 11, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost vanish in the lifetimes of people born today because of climate change. The glacier, 900 metres (2,950 feet) thick at one point, has retreated about 3 km (1.9 miles) since 1870 and that pace is quickening. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A keeper feeds a four-week-old jaguar while presenting it to the media, at a zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
People attend a religious service at the Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Georgia's ancient capital Mtskheta, October 14, 2015. The Georgian Orthodox Church on Wednesday celebrated the day of the "Heaton of the Lord and the Holy Exuding Miraculous Pillar", also known as the Day of the Svetitskhoveli Cathedral. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Iza (seated), mother of Alon Gobberberg, 51, who was killed yesterday in an attack on a bus, mourns during his funeral in Jerusalem, October 14, 2015. Seven Israelis, including Gobberberg who was killed on October 13 by two Palestinians who shot and stabbed passengers on a bus in Jerusalem, and 31 Palestinians, including assailants, children and protesters in violent anti-Israeli demonstrations, have been killed in two weeks of bloodshed. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS in Toronto, October 14, 2015. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A girl and boy carry a basket of fish in Kyaukpyu township, Rakhine state, Myanmar, October 6, 2015. China is taking steps to protect its most strategic investments in Myanmar - twin oil and gas pipelines and a deep sea port - ahead of an unpredictable election in the Southeast Asian nation next month. The fishing town of Kyaukpyu, racked by violence three years ago between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Muslim Rohingyas, is at the heart of China's drive for new resources and trade routes. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A member of a Chinese opera troupe looks on as she applies make-up before performing at a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, October 14, 2015. Chinese opera is often associated with heavily painted make-up and dramatic eyes, transforming the performers into characters that are bold and prominent. The festival celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A masked Palestinian protester pours tea for a comrade during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building, October 15, 2015. T REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Deputy community chief of Yeneka village Douglas Oguta poses for a portrait in his home on the outskirts of the Bayelsa state capital, Yenagoa, in Nigeria's delta region, October 8, 2015. Tensions are building in the swampland of the Niger Delta as an amnesty that aimed to bring stability to Nigeria's volatile southern region is due to expire at the end of the year. While the region's towns and cities are mostly calm, local residents say kidnappings and armed robberies are on the increase in the mangrove swamps, where most oil wells are located. Former military ruler and Muslim northerner President Muhammadu Buhari said in his inauguration speech in May that he might "streamline" the amnesty, implemented in 2009 by his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian like most of the Delta population. The deal aimed to pacify militants fighting for a greater share of oil revenues in Africa's biggest crude producer. At risk are payouts worth $300 million a year to 30,000 youths, money designed to discourage them from blowing up pipelines or kidnapping oil workers in a region where basic services are almost non-existent. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A swan swims on a lake as volunteers and staff carry crates of grapes in the annual harvest at the historic vineyard at Painshill 18th century landscape garden in Cobham, Britain, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
People ride the Scenic Railway rollercoaster during a media preview at Dreamland in Margate, Britain, October 15, 2015. Britain's oldest rollercoaster Scenic Railway reopens for public on Friday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A masked Palestinian protester passes by burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 14, 2015. Seven Israelis and 31 Palestinians, including children and assailants, have been killed in two weeks of bloodshed in Israel, Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Migrants hold up a sign thanking Germany from Syria, at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, Germany October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary center. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A girl reacts as a head scarf is tied on her head during a procession on the second day of the Chinese Nine Emperor Gods Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practice two main confessions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers opening remarks at the White House Build America Investment Initiative Roundtable in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
