Soldiers remove a Mexican flag damaged by the weather conditions in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. The congressional committee is investigating the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, when Clinton was the secretary of state. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A general view of the damage caused by Typhoon Koppu is seen as President Benigno Aquino (not in photo) conducts an aerial inspection on the extent of damages caused by the typhoon to the provinces of Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan, Philippines October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Malacanang Palace/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 22, 2015, shows a pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princess Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A villager looks at the rubble of their demolished village in Abidjan, Ivory Coast October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau lay a wreath during a ceremony to commemorate the October 2014 attack on Parliament Hill, at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Canada October 22, 2015. The event honored the lives of Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent and Corporal Nathan Cirillo, two soldiers killed in a pair of separate attacks police said were carried out independently by radical recent converts to Islam. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Eritrean asylum seekers rest inside a new arrivals center in Wad Sharifey refugee camp during a visit by European Union ambassadors to the camp at Kassala State in East Sudan October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A park ranger surveys damage caused by flooding at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 18, 2015. The Park is home to some of the world's most majestic wildlife including lions, rhinos, zebras and flamingos. The scenery is stunning, from forests of acacia trees to animals congregating at the shores to drink. UNESCO says that with rapid population growth nearby, the area is under "considerable threat from surrounding pressures," particularly deforestation, a contributing factor in floods. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Actors Daniel Craig (R) and Christoph Waltz pose during a photo call for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in central London, Britain October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Indigenous men from the Tabajara tribe talk in front of Sports Arena before the I World Games for Indigenous People in Palmas, Brazil, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos, October 21, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising with over 8,000 coming on Monday alone, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The mother of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourns as she holds Uday's daughter during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and wounded an Israeli officer in the West Bank before other troops shot him but his family denied the Israeli report. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A woman holds a child as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A view of the completed Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang, North Korea, in an image released October 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Police clash with students outside South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town, October 21, 2015. Riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades on Wednesday at hundreds of protesting students who stormed the parliament precinct in Cape Town to try to disrupt the reading of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's interim budget. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Hindu devotees perform "Garba", a traditional folk dance, during celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 21, 2015. Devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga during the festival, the name of which literally means "nine nights". Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12, customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II", and that will be part of a Lyft promotion, in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A New York Police officer bows his head near the scene where the shooting of officer Randolph Holder occurred in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 21, 2015. Holder was shot and killed late on Tuesday while pursuing a suspected armed robber close to a busy road in the city's East Harlem neighborhood, police said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. Slovenia has asked the European Union for police to help regulate the inflow of migrants from Croatia, Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar told TV Slovenia. Over the past 24 hours, more than 10,000 migrants, many fleeing violence in Syria, have arrived in Slovenia, the smallest country on the Balkan migration route, on their way to Austria. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
An Indian police officer wields his baton against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagar, October 22, 2015. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Thursday imposed restrictions by sealing off many residential areas to prevent Muharram processions, local media reported. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
President Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden after Biden announced he will not seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination during an appearance in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Worshippers of the Black Christ of Portobelo look at the statue during the annual celebratory pilgrimage in Portobelo, in the province of Colon, Panama, October 21, 2015. Thousands of devotees gather at the Festival of the Black Christ every year to celebrate Christ's miracles. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India have arrested four men over allegations that they burnt alive the two low-caste children, an official said on Wednesday, a case that triggered a street protest and drew condemnation from an opposition leader. Authorities ruled outt caste violence as a motive for the crime but India has a long history of such incidents, and the attack will feed concerns over rising intolerance after the rumor-fueled killing of a Muslim man by a Hindu mob recently. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
People stand around "Umbrellas", the sculpture by Greek sculptor Giorgos Zogolopoulos, as it is illuminated in pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Five Syrian babies, three of them triplets (L to C), lie in blankets among their relatives as they arrive with other refugees and migrants aboard the passenger ferries Blue Star Patmos and Eleftherios Venizelos from the islands of Lesbos and Chios at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Helo Rocha Winter 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Life vests and tubes left by migrants float by a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising with over 8,000 coming on Monday alone, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Girls stand at a camp for people displaced by conflict in Yemen's Houthi-controlled northwestern province of al-Jawf, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
South Korean Lee Jung-sook, 68, wipes tears from her North Korean father Lee Hong Jong, 88, during the farewell session of a reunion for separated families at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 22, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea on Tuesday to be reunited, in an outpouring of emotions and tears, with family members separated for more than six decades since the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/KOREA POOL/Yonhap

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A young girl touches the riot shield of a police officer as she and other migrants make their way on foot after crossing the border from Croatia, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe receives a rugby ball from member of Japan's national team Ayumu Goromaru (L) during a courtesy call by national team members at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, October 21, 2015. in the background are (seated R to L) Honorary President of the Japan Rugby Football Union Yolshiro Mori, President of the Japan Rugby Football Union Tadashi Okamura and executive of the Japan Rugby Football Union Noriyuki Sakamoto. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
