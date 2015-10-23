Editor`s choice
Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People embrace to comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western...more
Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa, October 23, 2015. South African police fired stun grenades at students who lit fires...more
Migrants walk through a field trying to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princes Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
A devotee offers oil lamps on top of his body as part of a ritual during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. Hindus in Nepal celebrate victory over evil during the festival by flying kites,...more
A villager looks at the rubbles of their demolished village in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush...more
Afghan migrant Nasrullah adjusts French language class boards in a room of the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers since last August, in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 22,...more
A general view of the damage caused by Typhoon Koppu is seen as President Benigno Aquino (not in photo) conducts an aerial inspection on the extent of damages caused by the typhoon to the provinces of Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan, north...more
Soldiers remove a Mexican flag damaged by the weather conditions in Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Actors Monica Bellucci, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose during a photocall for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in central London, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A hyena eyes a herd of zebra at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 19, 2015. The Park is home to some of the world's most majestic wildlife including lions, rhinos, zebras and flamingos. The scenery is stunning, from forests of acacia trees to...more
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria in an image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Eritrean asylum seekers pray inside a new arrivals center in Wad Sharifey refugee camp during a visit by European Union Ambassadors to the camp at Kassala State in East Sudan, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Indian police officer wields his baton against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagarg, October 22, 2015. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Thursday imposed restrictions by sealing off...more
Relatives of the Safwan family, that drowned on a boat carrying them from Turkey to Greece, mourn on their coffins during their funeral in Beirut's southern suburb of Ouzai, Lebanon, October 22, 2015. Seven members of a Lebanese family who died...more
Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in the season in Soultz in the Alsace region of eastern France, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
English actress Helen Mirren waves as she arrives at the Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. Slovenia has asked the European Union for police to help regulate...more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Berlin, Germany October 22, 2015. Kerry hopes to persuade Netanyahu to tone down his rhetoric, days after the Israeli leader linked a Muslim leader to the...more
A park ranger surveys damage caused by flooding at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 18, 2015. UNESCO says that with rapid population growth nearby, the area is under "considerable threat from surrounding pressures," particularly...more
Migrants board a bus after their evacuation from the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 23, 2015. Police started moving hundreds of refugees...more
Residents search for reusable materials from their burnt houses after a fire at a slum area in Tatalon street, Quezon city, metro Manila, October 23, 2015. The fire razed 100 shanties and left 325 families homeless and nine people injured, local...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.