Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 8:05am IST

Editor's choice

A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population shift from war-ravaged Syria and beyond. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population shift from war-ravaged Syria and beyond. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 27
Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 550 km (341 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic atmosphere after a flood submerged it in salt water for more than two decades. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 550 km (341 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 550 km (341 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic atmosphere after a flood submerged it in salt water for more than two decades. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
2 / 27
Jordan's King Abdullah visits a man in hospital who was wounded in a shooting at a U.S.-funded police training facility, in Amman, in this November 9, 2015 handout picture. A Jordanian officer shot dead two U.S. government security contractors, a South African trainer and two Jordanians at a U.S.-funded police training facility near Amman on Monday before being killed in a shootout, Jordanian authorities said. REUTERS/Jordan's Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters

Jordan's King Abdullah visits a man in hospital who was wounded in a shooting at a U.S.-funded police training facility, in Amman, in this November 9, 2015 handout picture. A Jordanian officer shot dead two U.S. government security contractors, a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah visits a man in hospital who was wounded in a shooting at a U.S.-funded police training facility, in Amman, in this November 9, 2015 handout picture. A Jordanian officer shot dead two U.S. government security contractors, a South African trainer and two Jordanians at a U.S.-funded police training facility near Amman on Monday before being killed in a shootout, Jordanian authorities said. REUTERS/Jordan's Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 27
Rescue workers search for victims at the Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rescue workers search for victims at the Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Rescue workers search for victims at the Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 27
A migrant man prepares to hand over a baby as refugees and migrants arrive on a boat on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population shift from war-ravaged Syria and beyond. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant man prepares to hand over a baby as refugees and migrants arrive on a boat on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A migrant man prepares to hand over a baby as refugees and migrants arrive on a boat on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population shift from war-ravaged Syria and beyond. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 27
Supporters of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi celebrate as partial results are shown on a television the outside National League for Democracy (NLD) party headquarters in Yangon November 8, 2015. Voting unfolded smoothly in Myanmar on Sunday with no reports of violence to puncture a mood of jubilation marking the Southeast Asian nation's first free nationwide election in 25 years, its biggest stride yet in a journey to democracy from dictatorship. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Supporters of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi celebrate as partial results are shown on a television the outside National League for Democracy (NLD) party headquarters in Yangon November 8, 2015. Voting unfolded smoothly in Myanmar on...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Supporters of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi celebrate as partial results are shown on a television the outside National League for Democracy (NLD) party headquarters in Yangon November 8, 2015. Voting unfolded smoothly in Myanmar on Sunday with no reports of violence to puncture a mood of jubilation marking the Southeast Asian nation's first free nationwide election in 25 years, its biggest stride yet in a journey to democracy from dictatorship. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 27
Forza Italia party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks during Northern League rally in Bologna, central Italy, November 8, 2015. The Northern League, Italy's third largest political force, is planning a major rally to voice its opposition to the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Forza Italia party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks during Northern League rally in Bologna, central Italy, November 8, 2015. The Northern League, Italy's third largest political force, is planning a major rally to voice its opposition to the...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Forza Italia party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks during Northern League rally in Bologna, central Italy, November 8, 2015. The Northern League, Italy's third largest political force, is planning a major rally to voice its opposition to the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 27
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky holds a petrol can during a protest action titled "Threat" in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow, Russia November 9, 2015. One of Russia's most radical political performance artists was detained in Moscow early on Monday after briefly setting fire to the entrance of the headquarters of the FSB security service, the successor to the Soviet KGB. REUTERS/Nigina Beroeva

Artist Pyotr Pavlensky holds a petrol can during a protest action titled "Threat" in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow, Russia November 9, 2015. One of Russia's most radical political performance artists was...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky holds a petrol can during a protest action titled "Threat" in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow, Russia November 9, 2015. One of Russia's most radical political performance artists was detained in Moscow early on Monday after briefly setting fire to the entrance of the headquarters of the FSB security service, the successor to the Soviet KGB. REUTERS/Nigina Beroeva
Close
8 / 27
Horses run in front of workers as they wait for tourists at the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 8, 2015. Egypt's Tourism Minister Hesham Zaazou said Cairo regretted the suspension of flights and was doing all it could to secure its airports and tourist sites, adding that he would fly to Sharm al-Sheikh to oversee measures to support tourists there. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Horses run in front of workers as they wait for tourists at the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 8, 2015. Egypt's Tourism Minister Hesham Zaazou said Cairo regretted the suspension of flights and was doing all it could to...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Horses run in front of workers as they wait for tourists at the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 8, 2015. Egypt's Tourism Minister Hesham Zaazou said Cairo regretted the suspension of flights and was doing all it could to secure its airports and tourist sites, adding that he would fly to Sharm al-Sheikh to oversee measures to support tourists there. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
9 / 27
An Afghan refugee and his baby are covered with a thermal blanket, moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan refugee and his baby are covered with a thermal blanket, moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
An Afghan refugee and his baby are covered with a thermal blanket, moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 27
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the last of Portugal's traveling film projectionists. After six decades traveling four million km (2.5 million miles) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not plan to retire just yet. But he is resigned to the fact that the Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made his craft obsolete. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the last of Portugal's traveling film projectionists. After six decades traveling four million km (2.5 million miles) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not plan to retire just yet. But he is resigned to the fact that the Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made his craft obsolete. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 27
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gathered for the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gathered for the annual International Conference of...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gathered for the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 27
TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
13 / 27
A girl carries a plastic jerrycan filled with water amid an acute shortage of water supplies in Sanaa, Yemen November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl carries a plastic jerrycan filled with water amid an acute shortage of water supplies in Sanaa, Yemen November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A girl carries a plastic jerrycan filled with water amid an acute shortage of water supplies in Sanaa, Yemen November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 27
Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to supporters after general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to supporters after general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to supporters after general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 27
A couple ride a motorcycle along a street during snow in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A couple ride a motorcycle along a street during snow in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A couple ride a motorcycle along a street during snow in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 27
A Syrian refugee, overwhelmed by exhaustion, lies on lifejackets moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee, overwhelmed by exhaustion, lies on lifejackets moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee, overwhelmed by exhaustion, lies on lifejackets moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 27
Australia vice captain David Warner plays with his daughter Ivy following the Australian team's victory over New Zealand at the conclusion of their first cricket test match in Brisbane, Australia November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

Australia vice captain David Warner plays with his daughter Ivy following the Australian team's victory over New Zealand at the conclusion of their first cricket test match in Brisbane, Australia November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Australia vice captain David Warner plays with his daughter Ivy following the Australian team's victory over New Zealand at the conclusion of their first cricket test match in Brisbane, Australia November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton
Close
18 / 27
Members of the Miao ethnic group wearing ceremonial costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) Festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China November 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Members of the Miao ethnic group wearing ceremonial costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) Festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China November 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Members of the Miao ethnic group wearing ceremonial costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) Festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China November 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
19 / 27
Israeli soldiers stand near a covered body (bottom R) on the scene of a car-ramming near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tapuach south of Nablus November 8, 2015. On Sunday, a Palestinian deliberately rammed his car into a bus stop near the Jewish settlement of Tapuach in the occupied West Bank, injuring four civilians, an Israeli police spokeswoman said. Paramilitary police troopers shot the man dead, she said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers stand near a covered body (bottom R) on the scene of a car-ramming near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tapuach south of Nablus November 8, 2015. On Sunday, a Palestinian deliberately rammed his car into a bus stop near the Jewish...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Israeli soldiers stand near a covered body (bottom R) on the scene of a car-ramming near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tapuach south of Nablus November 8, 2015. On Sunday, a Palestinian deliberately rammed his car into a bus stop near the Jewish settlement of Tapuach in the occupied West Bank, injuring four civilians, an Israeli police spokeswoman said. Paramilitary police troopers shot the man dead, she said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
20 / 27
A young boy joins veterans marching in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A young boy joins veterans marching in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A young boy joins veterans marching in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 27
A devotee stands near skulls placed on the floor during a ceremony held for the "Dia de las natitas" (Day of the Skull) celebrations at the General Cemetery of La Paz, Bolivia November 8, 2015. Bolivians, who keep close relatives skulls at home as a macabre talisman, flock to the cemetery chapel once a year to have the craniums blessed and to bring themselves good luck in the future. REUTERS/David Mercado

A devotee stands near skulls placed on the floor during a ceremony held for the "Dia de las natitas" (Day of the Skull) celebrations at the General Cemetery of La Paz, Bolivia November 8, 2015. Bolivians, who keep close relatives skulls at home as a...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A devotee stands near skulls placed on the floor during a ceremony held for the "Dia de las natitas" (Day of the Skull) celebrations at the General Cemetery of La Paz, Bolivia November 8, 2015. Bolivians, who keep close relatives skulls at home as a macabre talisman, flock to the cemetery chapel once a year to have the craniums blessed and to bring themselves good luck in the future. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
22 / 27
Refugees and migrants board the Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703, off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, after a failed attempt at crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees and migrants board the Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703, off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, after a failed attempt at crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Refugees and migrants board the Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703, off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, after a failed attempt at crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
23 / 27
James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, poses for a photograph at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York City, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, poses for a photograph at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York City, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, poses for a photograph at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York City, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
24 / 27
Street musicians wearing animal masks play to earn some money in central Vienna, Austria, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Street musicians wearing animal masks play to earn some money in central Vienna, Austria, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Street musicians wearing animal masks play to earn some money in central Vienna, Austria, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
25 / 27
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) chat with each other in the Royal Box at the Royal Albert Hall during the Annual Festival of Remembrance in London November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) chat with each other in the Royal Box at the Royal Albert Hall during the Annual Festival of Remembrance in London November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) chat with each other in the Royal Box at the Royal Albert Hall during the Annual Festival of Remembrance in London November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Close
26 / 27
A sign which reads "Run Ben Run" is support of presidential candidate Ben Carson is seen next to a countryside road in Upperco, Maryland November 5, 2015. For many who knew Ben Carson in Baltimore, his U.S. presidential candidacy comes as a surprise. Over more than three decades as a Baltimore resident ending in 2013, Carson - now a front-runner in the race for the Republican Party nomination - rarely spoke about his political views. An unassailable local hero, a Johns Hopkins Hospital neurosurgeon, Carson put his wealth to use helping the poor. He established a scholarship program for school children and hosted a banquet each year to honor its recipients. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A sign which reads "Run Ben Run" is support of presidential candidate Ben Carson is seen next to a countryside road in Upperco, Maryland November 5, 2015. For many who knew Ben Carson in Baltimore, his U.S. presidential candidacy comes as a surprise....more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A sign which reads "Run Ben Run" is support of presidential candidate Ben Carson is seen next to a countryside road in Upperco, Maryland November 5, 2015. For many who knew Ben Carson in Baltimore, his U.S. presidential candidacy comes as a surprise. Over more than three decades as a Baltimore resident ending in 2013, Carson - now a front-runner in the race for the Republican Party nomination - rarely spoke about his political views. An unassailable local hero, a Johns Hopkins Hospital neurosurgeon, Carson put his wealth to use helping the poor. He established a scholarship program for school children and hosted a banquet each year to honor its recipients. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

07 Nov 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Nov 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Nov 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast