Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 7:05am IST

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters and supporters mourn around the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Vincent Asaro smiles as he departs Brooklyn Federal Court in New York November 12, 2015. Asaro, 80, who was charged with taking part in the 1978 airport heist that helped inspire the Mafia movie "Goodfellas," was found not guilty in a Brooklyn federal courtroom. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. At least 27 people were killed in two suicide explosions in a busy area in Beirut's southern suburb, a stronghold of Lebanese Hezbollah, on Thursday, medical officials said. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton gestures during the closing ceremony of the 10th National Industry Meeting (ENAI) at the International Convention Centre of Brazil, in Brasilia, Brazil November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Fire caused by petrol bombs thrown by youths is seen at the building of Greece's central bank following brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. Striking Greeks took to the streets on Thursday to protest austerity measures, setting Alexis Tsipras' government its biggest domestic challenge since he was re-elected in September on a promise to cushion the impact of economic hardship. The fire was extinguished without causing serious damage. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Israeli undercover forces are seen in this still image taken from Al-Ahli hospital CCTV and obtained by Reuters TV, during their raid of the hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. Israeli undercover forces raided a hospital in the West Bank on Thursday and shot dead a Palestinian during an operation to detain another man suspected of carrying out a stabbing, the Palestinian health ministry and doctors said. REUTERS/Hebron Al-Ahli Hospital Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A mother reacts after her child entered an exam hall to take the annual college entrance examinations in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. About 630,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's top universities. In South Korea, there is no higher achievement than to be accepted by a prestigious university. As a result, many students prepare for these entrance exams from an early age, often studying up to 16 hours a day for years to take this test. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish forces launched an offensive on Thursday to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year ago, killing and enslaving thousands of its Yazidi residents and triggering U.S.-led air strikes. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A group from the student drop-in center at the Carter Community Center watch the Veterans Day parade passing through Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Army veteran Walter Shof, 53, listens to speakers at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Midnight Mission homeless shelter in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A wooden cross floats amongst poppies that have been thrown into a fountain in Trafalgar Square during the Armistice Day of remembrance in central London , Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Ukrainian police detain activists of women's rights group Femen as they protest against homophobia outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, November 12, 2015. Femen and gay rights activists are pushing parliament to adopt bills, including one that would ban discrimination in the workplace based on sexuality, which is included in a package of laws to liberalize Ukraine's visa regime with the EU. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
An Israeli border police falls during clashes with Palestinian protesters near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A medic looks at blood stain of a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. Israeli undercover forces raided a hospital in the West Bank on Thursday and shot dead a Palestinian during an operation to detain another man suspected of carrying out a stabbing, the Palestinian health ministry and doctors said. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A Syrian refugee Marwa who live in Jordan, sit with her children in their home and cries as she speaks to Reuters TV, about her story, in Amman, Jordan, November 8, 2015. Marwa, who was detained by the Syrian authorities, was separated from her children Hussein, 6, and Limar, 4, for a year. The kids had fled to Jordan with their aunt and cousins while Marwa was detained. Marwa's husband died in Syria over a year ago. She was reunited with her children in Jordan through the Red Cross 6 months ago. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie share a moment during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Canada November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
People are greeted by "X-wing pilots" as they gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. The event coincides with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which was opened to the media on Thursday as it makes its first Asian stop outside Japan. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Britain's Prince Charles speaks to a mounted policeman (not pictured) as he visits the New South Wales Mounted Police Unit in Sydney, Australia, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Greenhill/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A vendor waits for customers at his firewood stall in Kabul, Afghanistan November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model wearing a creation by Luis Benitez poses during an urban shooting as part of Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) at an aquarium in Seville, southern Spain, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Palestinian boys hold candles during a protest marking the 11th anniversary of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's death, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2015. Arafat died on November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A child places a flower bouquet at the grave of a relative during Veterans Day at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Students perform during a founding ceremony of a football team of Shaolin Tagou martial arts school, in Dengfeng, Henan province, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Children of asylum seekers from the Balkans flash victory signs as they play outside a provisional home for refugees in a former building of a publisher in Bergisch Gladbach near Cologne, Germany November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Pope Francis blesses a sick man during a special audience for members of Opera Don Guanella at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
