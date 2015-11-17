Editor's Choice
The Eiffel Tower is lit with the blue, white and red colors of the French flag in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Palestinian protesters take a selfie in front of a section of the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, during an anti-Israel protest, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Cuban migrants sleep on the floor at a border post with Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, November 16, 2015. Nicaragua on Sunday closed its border with Costa Rica to hundreds of Cubans headed for the United States, stoking diplomatic tensions...more
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
First lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Egyptians light candles as the French and Egyptian flags and France's national colours of blue, white and red are projected onto one of the Giza pyramids, in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 15,...more
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A reveller poses for a photo during the LGBT Pride Parade in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
President Barack Obama (L) talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice (2nd L) prior to the opening session of the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his match at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena in London, November 15, 2015. Reuters / Toby Melville/Livepic
People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (front L) of Germany celebrates with team mates after winning the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tokyo Tower is illuminated in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag in response to the Paris attacks, in Tokyo, Japan, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A boy stands outside a bullet-riddled house, which was damaged during the security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Silvan, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Diyarbakir province, Turkey, November...more
A building crumbles during a controlled demolition to make way for a new commercial centre in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 15, 2015. The building, which was taken down by 1.4 tonnes of explosives in Xi'an, was reported to be by far the...more
Mauricio Macri, presidential candidate for the Cambiemos (Let's Change) alliance, kisses his wife Juliana Awada as Argentina's ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli watches at the end of the presidential debate ahead of November 22 run-off election in...more
A moment of silence for the victims of the terrorist acts in France is held prior to the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the New York Rangers during an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden, New York, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY...more
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Aaron Crawford walks on to the field to play the Toronto Argonauts in their CFL eastern semi-final playoff football game in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Girl lays candle to commemorate victims of attacks in Paris in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2015. Card reads '13.11.2015 Paris. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Belgian police detaining a suspect during a raid in the Molenbeek quarter of Brussels in this still image taken from video made available on November 15, 2015. Belgian police arrested three people on Saturday (November 14) in raids in a poor,...more
Spanish bullfighter Lopez Simon is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
President Barack Obama (R, back to camera) greets Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) with a kiss on the cheek as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya,...more
French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. French warplanes pounded Islamic State positions in Syria on November 15, 2015 as police in Europe...more
Palestinian artist Belal Khaled paints a mural depicting a Palestinian child on a tower wall in Gaza City November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People hold hands to form a human solidarity chain at Place de la Republique near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People pause to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at Liverpool Street Station in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Posters, including those advertising treatments for sexually transmitted diseases, are stuck to the walls of a public toilet in a residential area for migrant workers in Shigezhuang village, Beijing, China, October 13, 2015. Some 2.4 billion people...more
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People gather around the rubble of the house of Palestinian Muhammad Abu Shaheen after it was demolished by Israeli troops, at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 16, 2015. Israeli security forces said Abu Shaheen had...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.