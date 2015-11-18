Editor's Choice
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Richard Dowlin (L), 35, and Cormac Gollogly, 35, are married by registrar Mary Claire Heffernan in the South Clonmel Community Care Centre in County Tipperary, November 17, 2015. Dowlin and Gollogly are the first gay couple to marry in Ireland....more
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Meghan McNeal reacts as she receives the 2015 Urban Artisans Awards next to First lady Michelle Obama during the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards ceremony at the White House, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Armed police stand outside the stadium in front of a board announcing that the friendly match between Germany and Netherlands is called off by police due to security reasons in Hanover, Germany, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants, as they pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks last Friday, in Paris, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 17, 2015. The Potala Palace, once the seat of Tibetan government and traditional residence of Dalai Lama, is a 13-storey palace with...more
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their...more
A passenger looks for his belongings after a train derailed in Quetta, Pakistan, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
President Barack Obama (R) chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during...more
Actor Charlie Sheen is seen on the set of the NBC Today show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 17, 2015. The former "Two and A Half Men" star said on Tuesday he is HIV positive....more
Passengers climb down the side of the ferry KM Wihan Sejahtera as it capsizes in Tanjung Perak port, Surabaya, East Java November 16, 2015 in this photo provided by Antara Foto. The Tanjung Perak harbour master reported that 175 passengers and crew...more
Palestinian protesters take a selfie in front of a section of the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, during an anti-Israel protest, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. Of the 660,000 refugees and migrants who have reached Greece this year, more than half have landed at Lesbos. So...more
Two men row a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A pair of jeans from a refugee child is seen on a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. Of the 660,000 refugees and migrants who have reached Greece this year more than half have landed at Lesvos. So far this year, some 3,460 lives...more
Fishermen stand on rocks in front of the sea as a lightning storm approaches, in the southern city of Ashkelon, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman weeps as she kneels near bouquets of flowers and burning candles at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, as people continue to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in the French capital on...more
Syrian refugee children climb on a fence to watch a football training workshop in a refugee camp to provide Syrian and Jordanian trainers with football training skills, at Azraq refugee camp near Al Azraq city, Jordan, November 16, 2015. Syrian...more
Three wax figures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the three legislative periods are displayed at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Cuban migrants sleep on the floor at a border post with Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica November 16, 2015. Nicaragua on Sunday closed its border with Costa Rica to hundreds of Cubans headed for the United States, stoking diplomatic tensions...more
People gather around the rubble of the house of Palestinian Muhammad Abu Shaheen after it was demolished by Israeli troops, at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 16, 2015. Israeli security forces said Abu Shaheen had...more
Aung San Suu Kyi arrives for Myanmar's first parliament meeting after November 8's general elections, at the Lower House of Parliament in Naypyitaw November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
First lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House in Washington November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum dives but fails to stop a shot by Australia's captain Steve Smith during the fourth day of the second cricket test match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A damaged toilet stands amidst rubble in the town of Douma in eastern Ghouta of Damascus October 17, 2015. Some 2.4 billion people around the world don't have access to decent sanitation and more than a billion are forced to defecate in the open,...more
A young Sumatran orangutan looks out from its travel cage as it arrives at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme quarantine at Batu Mbelin, near Medan in North Sumatra, Indonesia November 16, 2015. Three baby Sumatran orangutan were recovered...more
(From L) French Minister for Higher Education and Research Thierry Mandon, French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, French President Francois Hollande and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls observe a minute of silence at the Sorbonne...more
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national currently in Syria and believed to be one of Islamic State's most...more
The Eiffel Tower is lit with the blue, white and red colours of the French flag in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A girl holding flowers pauses during a tribute to the Paris attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
