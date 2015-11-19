Edition:
Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
The mother of a young policeman, who was killed during the Tianjin port blasts in August, cries as she pays tribute in front of the tomb of her son to mark the 100th day after the accident, at Tanggu Martyrs Cemetery, in Tianjin, China, November 19, 2015. The blasts in Tianjin port on August 12 killed at least 160 people, many of which were firefighters and policemen. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A photo published in Islamic State magazine Dabiq shows a can of Schweppes Gold soft drink and what appeared to be a detonator and switch on a blue background. /Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Soldiers and policemen are pictured at the scene where two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mobile phone market in the northern Nigerian city of Kano November 18, 2015. The explosions occurred at the Farm Centre phone market, near the center of Nigeria's second biggest city, killing at least 12 people and wounding around 60 others, a Red Cross official and police said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A forensic personnel places makers in a bus with windows broken by bullets after an attack in Sarajevo, November 19, 2015. Two soldiers of the Bosnian army were shot dead late on Wednesday when an attacker opened a fire from an automatic weapon at a betting shop near the army barracks at the periphery of the capital Sarajevo. Witnesses at the scene said the attacker appeared to be a follower of the ultra-conservative Salafi Muslim movement in Bosnia, but Nefic could not confirm the reports. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Protesters form a human chain in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct and around their encampment during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. State officials on Wednesday identified the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man that has sparked protests and dozens of arrests. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Mohamed Abdeslam, brother of Ibrahim Abdeslam, an attacker who died in the Paris assault, places candles on the balcony of his house in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek during a memorial gathering to honor the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Protesters shout slogans as they march towards the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Refugee children point at a map of Europe inside a make-shift tent at a refugee camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A police officer uses pepper gas as Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta (L, in suit) tries to control a confrontation between two groups of demonstrators during the Women Black March, ahead of the National Black Consciousness Day in Brasilia, Brazil, November 18, 2015. The National Black Consciousness Day will be held on November 20, throughout Brazil, where some 45 percent of the population of 190 million are black or of black origin, according to organizers. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years ago and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in Jordan. Her face is excluded from the photo to protect her identity. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Protesters scuffle with the police as they try to march near the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit where the leaders are meeting in Manila, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Children look out from airplane windows before flying to Tirana and Pristina, from Munich airport, Germany, November 18, 2015. About 90 migrants from Albania and Kosovo were deported on Wednesday after their bid for asylum was declined. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A passenger looks for his belongings after a train derailed in Quetta, Pakistan November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A fan holds up a sign in the stands before a match between England and France at Wembley Stadium in London Tuesday, November 17 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defence control centre in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Alibaba CEO Jack Ma (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) participate in a panel discussion at the APEC CEO Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A devotee holding oil lamp waits for sunrise to offer prayers to the rising sun during the "Chhat" festival in Kathmandu, Nepal November 18, 2015. Hindus in Nepal celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honours the sun god by praying at sunrise and sunset and seeking blessings for ones family by giving offerings. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A frame grab taken from a footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry, November 17, 2015, shows a Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS long-range bomber releasing a cruise missile at an unknown location in Syria. Russia said on Tuesday it had stepped up air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria with long-range bombers and cruise missiles after the Kremlin said it wanted retribution for those responsible for blowing up a Russian airliner over Egypt. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants, as they pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks last Friday, in Paris, France, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
French police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Ulia Matos takes part in a school of theatre, makeup and hair styling graduation contest in Havana, November 16, 2015. Picture taken November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A woman rides a purebred Spanish horse during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair which is dedicated in full and exclusively to the purebred Spanish horse in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Two men row a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Palestinian rides his bicycle past a mural on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Actor Charlie Sheen is seen on the set of the NBC Today show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 17, 2015. The former "Two and A Half Men" star said on Tuesday he is HIV positive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 17, 2015. The Potala Palace, once the seat of Tibetan government and traditional residence of Dalai Lama, is a 13-storey palace with more than 1000 rooms. More than 1,300 years old, the palace is more than 3,700 meters above sea level and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Meghan McNeal reacts as she receives the 2015 Urban Artisans Awards next to First lady Michelle Obama during the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards ceremony at the White House in Washington November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Members of special French RAID forces are seen at a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Hindu women worship the sun god Surya in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their families and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
