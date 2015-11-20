Editor's Choice
Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fher Olvera of Mana holds a sign reading "Latinos united don't vote for the racists!" as he performs "Somos Mas Americanos" with Los Tigre del Norte's Jorge Hernandez (C) and Hernan Hernandez (2nd L) during the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas,...more
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as...more
The mother of a young policeman, who was killed during the Tianjin port blasts in August, cries as she pays tribute in front of the tomb of her son to mark the 100th day after the accident, at Tanggu Martyrs Cemetery, in Tianjin, China, November 19,...more
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen as he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to...more
A model wears a bazin dress made by designer Fadi Maiga in Bamako, Mali, October 21, 2015. Gasps of delight filled the convention hall as models, decked out in Mali's signature bazin fabric in crimson reds, indigoes and neon greens, strutted the...more
An Afghan migrant carries her baby after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and...more
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a...more
Protesters face riot police near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man is taken away from the scene by French special police forces during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. At least five people are being...more
A Tibetan woman carries a child as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 18, 2015. Located four hours' drive from Lhasa at an altitude of around 4,718m (15, 479 ft) above sea level, Namtso lake is not only the highest...more
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (L) speaks to French President Francois Hollande before he delivers a speech during a meeting of French mayors in Paris, France, November 18, 2015. French President Francois Hollande called on the international...more
Refugee children point at a map of Europe inside a make-shift tent at a refugee camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and...more
People light candles before releasing a traditional home-made paper balloon into the sky during the annual Tazaungdaing festival in Taunggyi, Myanmar November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Flight deck crew work around a Rafale (L) and a Super Etendard fighter jets as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015....more
A forensic personnel places makers in a bus with windows broken by bullets after an attack in Sarajevo, November 19, 2015. Two soldiers of the Bosnian army were shot dead late on Wednesday when an attacker opened a fire from an automatic weapon at a...more
Waves and high winds hit the sea wall and light beacon at Newhaven in south England, Britain, November 18, 2015., 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek are searched by police vefore taking part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. A woman...more
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. Hindu women fast for...more
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, United States November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years ago and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in...more
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Soldiers and policemen are pictured at the scene where two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mobile phone market in the northern Nigerian city of Kano November 18, 2015. The explosions occurred around 1500 GMT at the Farm Centre phone...more
A car approaches the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington November 18, 2015. At least three people were killed and about 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in Washington state on...more
Mohamed Abdeslam, brother of Ibrahim Abdeslam, an attacker who died in the Paris assault, places candles on the balcony of his house in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek during a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris...more
