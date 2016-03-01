Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 1, 2016 | 6:30am IST

Editor's choice

A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town outside...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 30
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
2 / 30
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoys a beer during the Christain Democratic Union (CDU) politial Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoys a beer during the Christain Democratic Union (CDU) politial Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoys a beer during the Christain Democratic Union (CDU) politial Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 30
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
4 / 30
Stranded refugees and migrants try to break a Greek police cordon in order to approach the border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece on Monday, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded refugees and migrants try to break a Greek police cordon in order to approach the border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants try to break a Greek police cordon in order to approach the border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece on Monday, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
5 / 30
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
6 / 30
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece on Monday, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece on Monday, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 30
Leonardo DiCaprio holds the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie "The Revenant" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Leonardo DiCaprio holds the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie "The Revenant" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio holds the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie "The Revenant" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 30
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday to advocate for victims of sexual assault and introduced a powerful performance by Lady Gaga that featured survivors of sexual abuse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday to advocate for victims of...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday to advocate for victims of sexual assault and introduced a powerful performance by Lady Gaga that featured survivors of sexual abuse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 30
Comedian Chris Rock hosts the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Comedian Chris Rock hosts the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Comedian Chris Rock hosts the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 30
Mehek, 15, who has her hands wrapped, takes part in an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. For the past six months about a dozen girls, aged 8 to 17, have gone to the Pak Shaheen Boxing Club after school to practice their jabs, hooks and upper cuts. Pakistani women have been training as boxers in small numbers and competed in the South Asian Games last year, said Younis Qambrani, the coach who founded the club in 1992 in the Karachi neighborhood of Lyari, better known for internecine gang warfare than for breaking glass ceilings. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Mehek, 15, who has her hands wrapped, takes part in an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. For the past six months about a dozen girls, aged 8 to 17, have gone to the Pak Shaheen Boxing...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Mehek, 15, who has her hands wrapped, takes part in an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. For the past six months about a dozen girls, aged 8 to 17, have gone to the Pak Shaheen Boxing Club after school to practice their jabs, hooks and upper cuts. Pakistani women have been training as boxers in small numbers and competed in the South Asian Games last year, said Younis Qambrani, the coach who founded the club in 1992 in the Karachi neighborhood of Lyari, better known for internecine gang warfare than for breaking glass ceilings. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
11 / 30
A girl cries as she flees clashes during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece on Monday, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A girl cries as she flees clashes during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A girl cries as she flees clashes during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece on Monday, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 30
Tourists wearing local costumes get ready to pose for a souvenir picture with beehive houses in the background in Harran, a major ancient city of Upper Mesopotamia, Turkey February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tourists wearing local costumes get ready to pose for a souvenir picture with beehive houses in the background in Harran, a major ancient city of Upper Mesopotamia, Turkey February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Tourists wearing local costumes get ready to pose for a souvenir picture with beehive houses in the background in Harran, a major ancient city of Upper Mesopotamia, Turkey February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 30
Best Supporting Actor Mark Rylance (L), Best Actress Brie Larson, Best Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actress Alicia Vikander (R) pose with their Oscars backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Best Supporting Actor Mark Rylance (L), Best Actress Brie Larson, Best Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actress Alicia Vikander (R) pose with their Oscars backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. ...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Best Supporting Actor Mark Rylance (L), Best Actress Brie Larson, Best Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actress Alicia Vikander (R) pose with their Oscars backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 30
A farmer sleeps near cows at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 29, 2016. The Paris Farm Show runs from February 27 to March 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A farmer sleeps near cows at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 29, 2016. The Paris Farm Show runs from February 27 to March 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A farmer sleeps near cows at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 29, 2016. The Paris Farm Show runs from February 27 to March 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 30
A shuttered factory is seen in an industrial estate in the Pearl River Delta industrial hub of Dongguan, China after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday February 25, 2016. Millions of migrant workers streaming back to China's industrial heartland after the long lunar New Year break are facing an uncertain future, as smaller factories in particular struggle to cope with anemic orders and rising inventories. REUTERS/James Pomfret

A shuttered factory is seen in an industrial estate in the Pearl River Delta industrial hub of Dongguan, China after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday February 25, 2016. Millions of migrant workers streaming back to China's industrial heartland...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A shuttered factory is seen in an industrial estate in the Pearl River Delta industrial hub of Dongguan, China after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday February 25, 2016. Millions of migrant workers streaming back to China's industrial heartland after the long lunar New Year break are facing an uncertain future, as smaller factories in particular struggle to cope with anemic orders and rising inventories. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
16 / 30
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 30
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit take part in a presentation during Maslenitsa celebrations at their base in Minsk, Belarus February 28, 2016. Maslenitsa is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated with pancake eating and shows of strength. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit take part in a presentation during Maslenitsa celebrations at their base in Minsk, Belarus February 28, 2016. Maslenitsa is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit take part in a presentation during Maslenitsa celebrations at their base in Minsk, Belarus February 28, 2016. Maslenitsa is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated with pancake eating and shows of strength. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 30
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of his plane during a campaign rally at the airport in Millington, Tennessee February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of his plane during a campaign rally at the airport in Millington, Tennessee February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of his plane during a campaign rally at the airport in Millington, Tennessee February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Close
19 / 30
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past destroyed buildings after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and Islamist fighters, in Benghazi, Libya, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A man pulls a wheelbarrow past destroyed buildings after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and Islamist fighters, in Benghazi, Libya, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past destroyed buildings after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and Islamist fighters, in Benghazi, Libya, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
20 / 30
A refugee cries next to the border fence of the Greek-Macedonian border during a protest by stranded refugees waiting for the border crossing to reopen near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A refugee cries next to the border fence of the Greek-Macedonian border during a protest by stranded refugees waiting for the border crossing to reopen near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A refugee cries next to the border fence of the Greek-Macedonian border during a protest by stranded refugees waiting for the border crossing to reopen near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
21 / 30
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe eats cake at his birthday celebrations at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo, February 27, 2016. Mugabe marked his 92nd birthday at a nearly $1 million party organized by supporters in a drought-stricken area on Saturday, drawing criticism from opponents who said the celebrations were an affront to ordinary Zimbabweans. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe eats cake at his birthday celebrations at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo, February 27, 2016. Mugabe marked his 92nd birthday at a nearly $1 million party organized by supporters in a drought-stricken area on Saturday,...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe eats cake at his birthday celebrations at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo, February 27, 2016. Mugabe marked his 92nd birthday at a nearly $1 million party organized by supporters in a drought-stricken area on Saturday, drawing criticism from opponents who said the celebrations were an affront to ordinary Zimbabweans. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
22 / 30
Models wearing creations by Macarena Delgado wait backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Fair (FIMAF) in Malaga, Spain February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Models wearing creations by Macarena Delgado wait backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Fair (FIMAF) in Malaga, Spain February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Models wearing creations by Macarena Delgado wait backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Fair (FIMAF) in Malaga, Spain February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
23 / 30
A barber cuts the hair of a customer outside his damaged salon in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A barber cuts the hair of a customer outside his damaged salon in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A barber cuts the hair of a customer outside his damaged salon in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
24 / 30
Jasmine Brown cries while former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner introduces Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jasmine Brown cries while former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner introduces Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina February 26, 2016. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Jasmine Brown cries while former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner introduces Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 30
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
26 / 30
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
27 / 30
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
28 / 30
An athlete soars through the air during the first round of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An athlete soars through the air during the first round of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
An athlete soars through the air during the first round of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
29 / 30
A view shows a section of collapsed walls of a building destroyed after a car bomb attack in Hamarweyne district in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A view shows a section of collapsed walls of a building destroyed after a car bomb attack in Hamarweyne district in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A view shows a section of collapsed walls of a building destroyed after a car bomb attack in Hamarweyne district in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

27 Feb 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Feb 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Feb 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast