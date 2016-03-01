Mehek, 15, who has her hands wrapped, takes part in an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. For the past six months about a dozen girls, aged 8 to 17, have gone to the Pak Shaheen Boxing...more

Mehek, 15, who has her hands wrapped, takes part in an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. For the past six months about a dozen girls, aged 8 to 17, have gone to the Pak Shaheen Boxing Club after school to practice their jabs, hooks and upper cuts. Pakistani women have been training as boxers in small numbers and competed in the South Asian Games last year, said Younis Qambrani, the coach who founded the club in 1992 in the Karachi neighborhood of Lyari, better known for internecine gang warfare than for breaking glass ceilings. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

