Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 2, 2016 | 10:05am IST

Editor's choice

Bert Rushmore leaves a rural polling site after voting on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Bert Rushmore leaves a rural polling site after voting on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Bert Rushmore leaves a rural polling site after voting on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
1 / 30
A migrant holds a baby as he sits next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant holds a baby as he sits next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A migrant holds a baby as he sits next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 30
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 30
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Mrs. Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami, Florida, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Mrs. Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Mrs. Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami, Florida, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 30
Formula One - Barcelona tests - Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack, Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain - 1/3/16.Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton walks his dogs while using an electric unicycle by the paddock. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Formula One - Barcelona tests - Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack, Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain - 1/3/16.Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton walks his dogs while using an electric unicycle by the paddock. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Formula One - Barcelona tests - Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack, Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain - 1/3/16.Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton walks his dogs while using an electric unicycle by the paddock. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 30
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, with former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, with former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, with former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
6 / 30
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town outside...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 30
German Chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a beer during Christian Democratic Union (CDU) political Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a beer during Christian Democratic Union (CDU) political Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a beer during Christian Democratic Union (CDU) political Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 30
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
9 / 30
Several hundred protesters demonstrate against police violence in Salt Lake City, Utah February 29, 2016. The 'Utah Against Police Brutality' group organized the demonstration after a teenage boy was shot by Salt Lake City police on Saturday. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Several hundred protesters demonstrate against police violence in Salt Lake City, Utah February 29, 2016. The 'Utah Against Police Brutality' group organized the demonstration after a teenage boy was shot by Salt Lake City police on Saturday....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Several hundred protesters demonstrate against police violence in Salt Lake City, Utah February 29, 2016. The 'Utah Against Police Brutality' group organized the demonstration after a teenage boy was shot by Salt Lake City police on Saturday. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 30
The new Lamborghini Centenario car is pictured at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Lamborghini Centenario car is pictured at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The new Lamborghini Centenario car is pictured at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
11 / 30
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 30
Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (C), Iranian former vice president Mohammad Reza Aref (center, L) and a group of reformists pose for a photo in Tehran February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Kazempour/TIMA

Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (C), Iranian former vice president Mohammad Reza Aref (center, L) and a group of reformists pose for a photo in Tehran February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Kazempour/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (C), Iranian former vice president Mohammad Reza Aref (center, L) and a group of reformists pose for a photo in Tehran February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Kazempour/TIMA
Close
13 / 30
U.S. student Otto Warmbier bows at a news conference in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 29, 2016. The U.S. student held in North Korea since early January was detained for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his Pyongyang hotel and has confessed to "severe crimes" against the state, the North's official media said on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA

U.S. student Otto Warmbier bows at a news conference in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 29, 2016. The U.S. student held in North Korea since early January was detained for trying to...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
U.S. student Otto Warmbier bows at a news conference in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 29, 2016. The U.S. student held in North Korea since early January was detained for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his Pyongyang hotel and has confessed to "severe crimes" against the state, the North's official media said on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 30
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
15 / 30
Performers acting as Japanese soldiers pose on a street as they take part in a re-enactment of the Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Performers acting as Japanese soldiers pose on a street as they take part in a re-enactment of the Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Performers acting as Japanese soldiers pose on a street as they take part in a re-enactment of the Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 30
A worker walks in front of a chapel after a landslide caused by heavy rain in Jupapina, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

A worker walks in front of a chapel after a landslide caused by heavy rain in Jupapina, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A worker walks in front of a chapel after a landslide caused by heavy rain in Jupapina, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
17 / 30
A 6.16-meter tall Lego giraffe is seen next to a shopping mall in Shanghai, China March 1, 2016. People spent 450 hours building a 6.16-meter tall cartoon giraffe with over 40,000 Lego pieces, according to local media . REUTERS/Aly Song

A 6.16-meter tall Lego giraffe is seen next to a shopping mall in Shanghai, China March 1, 2016. People spent 450 hours building a 6.16-meter tall cartoon giraffe with over 40,000 Lego pieces, according to local media . REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A 6.16-meter tall Lego giraffe is seen next to a shopping mall in Shanghai, China March 1, 2016. People spent 450 hours building a 6.16-meter tall cartoon giraffe with over 40,000 Lego pieces, according to local media . REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 30
Zimbabwe's former vice president Joice Mujuru smiles while addressing supporters in Harare, March 1, 2016. Mujuru, who was President Robert Mugabe's long time deputy until she was fired in 2014, said on Tuesday she had launched a new political party to challenge the veteran leader. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's former vice president Joice Mujuru smiles while addressing supporters in Harare, March 1, 2016. Mujuru, who was President Robert Mugabe's long time deputy until she was fired in 2014, said on Tuesday she had launched a new political party...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Zimbabwe's former vice president Joice Mujuru smiles while addressing supporters in Harare, March 1, 2016. Mujuru, who was President Robert Mugabe's long time deputy until she was fired in 2014, said on Tuesday she had launched a new political party to challenge the veteran leader. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
19 / 30
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philip Sears

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philip Sears

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philip Sears
Close
20 / 30
The new Bugatti Chiron car is presented ahead of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Bugatti Chiron car is presented ahead of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
The new Bugatti Chiron car is presented ahead of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
21 / 30
A victim of a suicide attack in Baidoa is carried on a stretcher after being flown into the Somali capital Mogadishu February 29, 2016. Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group bombed a busy junction and a nearby restaurant in the town of Baidoa on Sunday, killing at least 30 people, police and the group said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A victim of a suicide attack in Baidoa is carried on a stretcher after being flown into the Somali capital Mogadishu February 29, 2016. Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group bombed a busy junction and a nearby restaurant in the town of Baidoa on...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A victim of a suicide attack in Baidoa is carried on a stretcher after being flown into the Somali capital Mogadishu February 29, 2016. Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group bombed a busy junction and a nearby restaurant in the town of Baidoa on Sunday, killing at least 30 people, police and the group said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
22 / 30
A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
23 / 30
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio waves to supporters with former Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally on the eve of Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio waves to supporters with former Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally on the eve of Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio waves to supporters with former Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally on the eve of Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
24 / 30
NASA astronauts Scott Kelly (R) and Tim Kopra shake hands as Kelly turns over command of the International Space Station to Kopra, February 29, 2016. Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko will land March 1 after spending a total of 340 days in space. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

NASA astronauts Scott Kelly (R) and Tim Kopra shake hands as Kelly turns over command of the International Space Station to Kopra, February 29, 2016. Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko will land March 1 after spending a total of 340 days...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
NASA astronauts Scott Kelly (R) and Tim Kopra shake hands as Kelly turns over command of the International Space Station to Kopra, February 29, 2016. Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko will land March 1 after spending a total of 340 days in space. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
25 / 30
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders gets a hug from a local resident after he and his wife Jane (R) cast their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders gets a hug from a local resident after he and his wife Jane (R) cast their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders gets a hug from a local resident after he and his wife Jane (R) cast their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 30
Volunteers from different nationalities who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, gather with the Kurdish peshmerga forces on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Volunteers from different nationalities who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, gather with the Kurdish peshmerga forces on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Volunteers from different nationalities who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, gather with the Kurdish peshmerga forces on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
27 / 30
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Lake Taylor Senior High School in Norfolk, Virginia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Lake Taylor Senior High School in Norfolk, Virginia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Lake Taylor Senior High School in Norfolk, Virginia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
28 / 30
A man swims in the Mediterranean Sea during a warm and sunny winter day in Nice, France March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man swims in the Mediterranean Sea during a warm and sunny winter day in Nice, France March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A man swims in the Mediterranean Sea during a warm and sunny winter day in Nice, France March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
29 / 30
Palestinian spectators watch a movie at Red Crescent Society hall in Gaza City February 25, 2016. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are enjoying their first night out at the movies since political tensions led to the torching of cinemas in the enclave 20 years ago. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian spectators watch a movie at Red Crescent Society hall in Gaza City February 25, 2016. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are enjoying their first night out at the movies since political tensions led to the torching of cinemas in the enclave...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Palestinian spectators watch a movie at Red Crescent Society hall in Gaza City February 25, 2016. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are enjoying their first night out at the movies since political tensions led to the torching of cinemas in the enclave 20 years ago. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Mar 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

27 Feb 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Feb 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast