Editor's choice
Bert Rushmore leaves a rural polling site after voting on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A migrant holds a baby as he sits next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Mrs. Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami,...more
Formula One - Barcelona tests - Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack, Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain - 1/3/16.Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton walks his dogs while using an electric unicycle by the paddock. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, with former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1,...more
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town outside...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a beer during Christian Democratic Union (CDU) political Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Several hundred protesters demonstrate against police violence in Salt Lake City, Utah February 29, 2016. The 'Utah Against Police Brutality' group organized the demonstration after a teenage boy was shot by Salt Lake City police on Saturday....more
The new Lamborghini Centenario car is pictured at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (C), Iranian former vice president Mohammad Reza Aref (center, L) and a group of reformists pose for a photo in Tehran February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Kazempour/TIMA
U.S. student Otto Warmbier bows at a news conference in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 29, 2016. The U.S. student held in North Korea since early January was detained for trying to...more
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Performers acting as Japanese soldiers pose on a street as they take part in a re-enactment of the Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A worker walks in front of a chapel after a landslide caused by heavy rain in Jupapina, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A 6.16-meter tall Lego giraffe is seen next to a shopping mall in Shanghai, China March 1, 2016. People spent 450 hours building a 6.16-meter tall cartoon giraffe with over 40,000 Lego pieces, according to local media . REUTERS/Aly Song
Zimbabwe's former vice president Joice Mujuru smiles while addressing supporters in Harare, March 1, 2016. Mujuru, who was President Robert Mugabe's long time deputy until she was fired in 2014, said on Tuesday she had launched a new political party...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philip Sears
The new Bugatti Chiron car is presented ahead of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A victim of a suicide attack in Baidoa is carried on a stretcher after being flown into the Somali capital Mogadishu February 29, 2016. Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group bombed a busy junction and a nearby restaurant in the town of Baidoa on...more
A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio waves to supporters with former Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally on the eve of Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
NASA astronauts Scott Kelly (R) and Tim Kopra shake hands as Kelly turns over command of the International Space Station to Kopra, February 29, 2016. Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko will land March 1 after spending a total of 340 days...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders gets a hug from a local resident after he and his wife Jane (R) cast their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Volunteers from different nationalities who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, gather with the Kurdish peshmerga forces on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Lake Taylor Senior High School in Norfolk, Virginia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man swims in the Mediterranean Sea during a warm and sunny winter day in Nice, France March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Palestinian spectators watch a movie at Red Crescent Society hall in Gaza City February 25, 2016. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are enjoying their first night out at the movies since political tensions led to the torching of cinemas in the enclave...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.