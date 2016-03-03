Editor's choice
Migrants queue to receive travel papers near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and...more
Supporters cheer at a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in East Lansing, Michigan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
People use selfie sticks and lift up their mobile phones and cameras to record and take pictures of a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square as the area near the Great Hall of the People is prepared for upcoming annual sessions of the National...more
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
People walk past buildings, which were damaged during the security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in the southeastern town of Cizre in Sirnak province, Turkey March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A child plays next to an old statue as another cries next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens, Greece, March 1,...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, with former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1,...more
Migrants stand near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives at her Super Tuesday primary night party in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gyulchekhra Bobokulova, a nanny suspected of murdering a child in her care, sits inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, March 2, 2016. Russian police wrestled to the ground a woman in a hijab brandishing the...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio holds a cutout of his head in front of his face as he greets supporters after speaking about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1,...more
Refugees and migrants rest next to a boat used as a decoration, inside a warehouse used as a temporary shelter at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ground personnel help U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly to get out of a Soyuz capsule shortly after landing near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
A wrestler carries his son as he chats with a teammate after a soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, February 29, 2016. A group of wrestlers started a soccer team as a way to relax from gym training and to encourage comradeship among them, local media...more
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami,...more
A follower of the Houthi shouts slogans as he raises his weapon during a rally against U.S. support to Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People raise their hands next the ambulance carrying the body of Mumtaz Qadri during his funeral in Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Covered cars are pictured at the stand of Renault at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Models present creations by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Anrealage in Paris, France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man walks through a snow covered park in Prague, Czech Republic, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Red Panda cubs Mandu (L) and Keta, who were born in December last year, are held by their keepers as they prepare to be vaccinated during their first public appearance at Melbourne Zoo in Australia March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Julian Smith/AAP
Air-conditioning units dot the facade of the People's Park Complex residential apartment in Singapore's Chinatown February 29, 2016. The 31-storey apartment block, one of the first high-rise residential projects in the city-state, was completed in...more
A boy plays with a goat at a roadside market in Kolkata, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured during a media tour of the site in Manhattan, New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Korniyenko is seen inside a Soyuz capsule shortly after landing near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Opera singer Placido Domingo (R) sings as Pope Francis (not pictured) leads his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People travel in a cable car in Chongqing, China, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong
Ivanildo drinks water in front of her stilt house at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
