Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 4, 2016 | 8:05am IST

Editor's choice

Migrants stand near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Migrants stand near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Migrants stand near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 30
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 30
Swings in a kindergarten yard are covered in weeds inside the exclusion zone in Okuma, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 13, 2016. Family members continue to look for the bodies of their missing loved ones, when access to the area is permitted, as they still try to bring closure to their loss. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Swings in a kindergarten yard are covered in weeds inside the exclusion zone in Okuma, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 13, 2016. Family members...more

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Swings in a kindergarten yard are covered in weeds inside the exclusion zone in Okuma, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 13, 2016. Family members continue to look for the bodies of their missing loved ones, when access to the area is permitted, as they still try to bring closure to their loss. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
3 / 30
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in the Manhattan borough of New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in the Manhattan borough of New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in the Manhattan borough of New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 30
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as protestors hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as protestors hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as protestors hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page
Close
5 / 30
A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Rick Owens as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Rick Owens as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Rick Owens as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 30
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 30
Rosana Vieira Alves and her 5-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, pose for a picture in the sea of Porto de Galinhas, a beach located in Ipojuca, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves and her 5-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, pose for a picture in the sea of Porto de Galinhas, a beach located in Ipojuca, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Rosana Vieira Alves and her 5-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, pose for a picture in the sea of Porto de Galinhas, a beach located in Ipojuca, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 30
Supporters cheer at a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in East Lansing, Michigan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters cheer at a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in East Lansing, Michigan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Supporters cheer at a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in East Lansing, Michigan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 30
A military band rehearses ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A military band rehearses ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A military band rehearses ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 30
A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy, in Washington March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy, in Washington March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 30
People use selfie sticks and lift up their mobile phones and cameras to record and take pictures of a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square as the area near the Great Hall of the People is prepared for upcoming annual sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People use selfie sticks and lift up their mobile phones and cameras to record and take pictures of a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square as the area near the Great Hall of the People is prepared for upcoming annual sessions of the National...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
People use selfie sticks and lift up their mobile phones and cameras to record and take pictures of a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square as the area near the Great Hall of the People is prepared for upcoming annual sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 30
A group of lifesavers rehearse their marching routine in preperation for the upcoming Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, on Bondi Beach in Australia, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

A group of lifesavers rehearse their marching routine in preperation for the upcoming Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, on Bondi Beach in Australia, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A group of lifesavers rehearse their marching routine in preperation for the upcoming Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, on Bondi Beach in Australia, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 30
A girl wears a virtual reality headset outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl wears a virtual reality headset outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A girl wears a virtual reality headset outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 30
An Iranian migrant, his lips sewn shut, is seen near makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the shanty town called the "Jungle" in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An Iranian migrant, his lips sewn shut, is seen near makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the shanty town called the "Jungle" in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
An Iranian migrant, his lips sewn shut, is seen near makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the shanty town called the "Jungle" in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 30
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
16 / 30
Two women, one holding machine gun, attack a riot police bus at the entrance to a police station in the Istandbul suburb of Bayrampasa, Turkey March 3, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/DHA

Two women, one holding machine gun, attack a riot police bus at the entrance to a police station in the Istandbul suburb of Bayrampasa, Turkey March 3, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/DHA

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Two women, one holding machine gun, attack a riot police bus at the entrance to a police station in the Istandbul suburb of Bayrampasa, Turkey March 3, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/DHA
Close
17 / 30
Migrants queue to receive travel papers near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants queue to receive travel papers near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Migrants queue to receive travel papers near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 30
The head of Mozambique's Civil Aviation Institute, Comandante Joao Abreu, shows a piece of debris found on a beach that could be from a missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Maputo, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

The head of Mozambique's Civil Aviation Institute, Comandante Joao Abreu, shows a piece of debris found on a beach that could be from a missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Maputo, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
The head of Mozambique's Civil Aviation Institute, Comandante Joao Abreu, shows a piece of debris found on a beach that could be from a missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Maputo, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg
Close
19 / 30
A Singapore Airlines (SIA) Airbus A350-900 is greeted with a water cannon salute as it arrives at Singapore's Changi Airport March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) Airbus A350-900 is greeted with a water cannon salute as it arrives at Singapore's Changi Airport March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A Singapore Airlines (SIA) Airbus A350-900 is greeted with a water cannon salute as it arrives at Singapore's Changi Airport March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 30
Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney criticizes current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney criticizes current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney criticizes current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
21 / 30
Singer Katy Perry raises arms with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Katy Perry raises arms with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Singer Katy Perry raises arms with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 30
Ground personnel help U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly to get out of a Soyuz capsule shortly after landing near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Ground personnel help U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly to get out of a Soyuz capsule shortly after landing near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Ground personnel help U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly to get out of a Soyuz capsule shortly after landing near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Close
23 / 30
Members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita launches a mortar round toward Islamic State militant, west of Samarra, in the desert of Anbar, Iraq March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita launches a mortar round toward Islamic State militant, west of Samarra, in the desert of Anbar, Iraq March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita launches a mortar round toward Islamic State militant, west of Samarra, in the desert of Anbar, Iraq March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 30
People walk past buildings, which were damaged during the security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in the southeastern town of Cizre in Sirnak province, Turkey March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

People walk past buildings, which were damaged during the security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in the southeastern town of Cizre in Sirnak province, Turkey March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
People walk past buildings, which were damaged during the security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in the southeastern town of Cizre in Sirnak province, Turkey March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
25 / 30
A Soyuz capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Volkov and Mikhail Korniyenko descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

A Soyuz capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Volkov and Mikhail Korniyenko descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A Soyuz capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Volkov and Mikhail Korniyenko descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Close
26 / 30
Blind and visually impaired Palestinian students attend a class, where they are taught English through song and music, at a school in the West Bank city of Hebron March 2, 2016. Palestinian students at a school for the blind in the West Bank are learning English through song, a welcome departure from using braille and memorizing grammar rules. While students are delighted with the change, some parents in the religiously conservative town of Hebron are concerned that using music in the classroom jars with Islamic tradition. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Blind and visually impaired Palestinian students attend a class, where they are taught English through song and music, at a school in the West Bank city of Hebron March 2, 2016. Palestinian students at a school for the blind in the West Bank are...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Blind and visually impaired Palestinian students attend a class, where they are taught English through song and music, at a school in the West Bank city of Hebron March 2, 2016. Palestinian students at a school for the blind in the West Bank are learning English through song, a welcome departure from using braille and memorizing grammar rules. While students are delighted with the change, some parents in the religiously conservative town of Hebron are concerned that using music in the classroom jars with Islamic tradition. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 30
A view of the inflight entertainment screen on the back of economy class seats on the first of 67 new Airbus A350-900 planes delivered to Singapore Airlines at Singapore's Changi Airport March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A view of the inflight entertainment screen on the back of economy class seats on the first of 67 new Airbus A350-900 planes delivered to Singapore Airlines at Singapore's Changi Airport March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A view of the inflight entertainment screen on the back of economy class seats on the first of 67 new Airbus A350-900 planes delivered to Singapore Airlines at Singapore's Changi Airport March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
28 / 30
Enthusiast Mike Garth wears a Ghostbusters costume while attending a photo call for the upcoming movie "Ghostbusters" at Sony Studios in Culver City, California March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Enthusiast Mike Garth wears a Ghostbusters costume while attending a photo call for the upcoming movie "Ghostbusters" at Sony Studios in Culver City, California March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Enthusiast Mike Garth wears a Ghostbusters costume while attending a photo call for the upcoming movie "Ghostbusters" at Sony Studios in Culver City, California March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 30
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Mar 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Mar 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Mar 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

27 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast