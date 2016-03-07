Edition:
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Men store bags of flour unloaded from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Runner Allyson Felix poses for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hil11, Los Angeles, California March 7, 2016. "I love the song 'I'm a Diva' by Beyonce because it's like my alter ego," said Felix. "I want to be the best and I have to get through this to do it," says Felix of working through tough training sessions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Widow Alexandra McClintock (C) grieves during a burial service for her husband, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Matthew McClintock, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in January, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A man stacks mortar shells on a shelf inside a mortar factory in Iskandariya, south Baghdad March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Kalandjibo Balo, a 23-year-old woman who recycles plastic for a living, poses for a photograph at Akouedo dump in Abidjan, Ivory Coast February 25, 2016. Women have long played a dominant role in agriculture in Ivory Coast and in the sprawling markets where most Ivorians purchase their daily necessities. Now some are breaking through into the most important positions in government, administration and business - positions long held by males in this traditional society. In 2012, Niale Kaba became finance minister, the first woman to hold the post in more than half a century as an independent nation. Ivorian women today work in a range of jobs from gas-station attendant to plastic recycler and lawyer. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' holds his weapon as he stands behind a sand barricade in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously as they debate during the Democratic presidential candidates' debate in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, starting a nearly 1,000-mile (1,609 km) journey through the state's unforgiving wilderness. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes applies tika on his forehead during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Maha Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman holds a U.S. flag during a performance by U.S. electronic music group Major Lazer in Havana, Cuba March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at an EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, Belgium, as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Pope Francis confesses as he leads a penitential service in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Refugees aboard a dinghy sail for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Young Muslims protest Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before being escorted out during a campaign rally in the Kansas Republican Caucus at the Century II Convention and Entertainment Center in Wichita, Kansas March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

The Tungurahua volcano spews smoke and ash near Banos, Ecuador March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

A dog trainer (not pictured) works with a previously abandoned dog at a police center in Saltillo, Mexico March 4, 2016. Stray dogs are adopted by the police from a municipal anti-rabies center and then trained to help the police patrol the streets, and search for drugs, explosives and weapons. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Nadine, a humanoid created by Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Professor Nadia Thalmann and her team, reacts to the presence of people during an interview with Reuters at their campus in Singapore March 1, 2016. With her brown hair, soft skin and expressive face, Nadine is a new brand of human-like robot that could one day, scientists hope, be used as a personal assistant or care provider for the elderly. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Sphynx cat looks on during the Catsburg 2016 International cat show in Moscow, Russia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a statement to the media after being detained for questioning in a federal investigation of a bribery and money laundering scheme in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A boy injured during a suicide attack in Shabqadar is transported on a stretcher at Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan March 7, 2016. REUTERS/ Khuram Parvez

A migrant finds shelter in a train wagon as others sit near the railway tracks at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

France's synchronized swimming team takes part in a training session at the Olympic Games Qualification Tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An incirrate octopod is shown at a depth of 4,290 meters taken by a remotely operated underwater vehicle Deep Discoverer near Necker Island, or Mokumanamana, on the northwestern end of the Hawaiian Archipelago in this image courtesy of NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, Hohonu Moana 2016, released on March 5, 2016. An underwater research craft has spotted a "ghostlike" octopus that appears to belong to a previously unknown species on the ocean floor near Hawaii, a discovery that highlights how little is known about the deep sea, a U.S. zoologist said on Saturday. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

A reflection of Republican presidential candidate Texas Senator Ted Cruz is seen above members of the audience at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A security agent guards the area behind curtains inside the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) are taking place, in Beijing, China March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

