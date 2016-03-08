Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 9, 2016

A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An Israeli policeman clear the spot where, according to Israeli police spokesperson, at least 10 Israelis were stabbed, in the popular Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli policeman clear the spot where, according to Israeli police spokesperson, at least 10 Israelis were stabbed, in the popular Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
An Israeli policeman clear the spot where, according to Israeli police spokesperson, at least 10 Israelis were stabbed, in the popular Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers onboard of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014, burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers onboard of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014, burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers onboard of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014, burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman with her face painted with a drawing of a screaming mouth shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and to demand policies to prevent femicides outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman with her face painted with a drawing of a screaming mouth shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and to demand policies to prevent femicides outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A woman with her face painted with a drawing of a screaming mouth shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and to demand policies to prevent femicides outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, rests with her children at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, rests with her children at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, rests with her children at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female laborers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Female laborers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Female laborers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, fight between themselves at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, fight between themselves at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, fight between themselves at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
British model Naomi Campbell (L) kisses former Israeli President Shimon Peres after he gave her an award during an event marking International Women's Day at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

British model Naomi Campbell (L) kisses former Israeli President Shimon Peres after he gave her an award during an event marking International Women's Day at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
British model Naomi Campbell (L) kisses former Israeli President Shimon Peres after he gave her an award during an event marking International Women's Day at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, California, March 7, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, California, March 7, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, California, March 7, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dai Shuqin (C), whose family members were aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that went missing in 2014, and a family member of another missing passenger (L) react in a subway train on the way from Malaysia Airlines' Beijing office to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing for the family members' gathering on the second anniversary of the disappearance of MH370, in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. The characters on the T-shirts read, "Where is MH370 and the truth about it?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Dai Shuqin (C), whose family members were aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that went missing in 2014, and a family member of another missing passenger (L) react in a subway train on the way from Malaysia Airlines' Beijing office to the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Dai Shuqin (C), whose family members were aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that went missing in 2014, and a family member of another missing passenger (L) react in a subway train on the way from Malaysia Airlines' Beijing office to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing for the family members' gathering on the second anniversary of the disappearance of MH370, in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. The characters on the T-shirts read, "Where is MH370 and the truth about it?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Runner Allyson Felix poses for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 7, 2016. "I love the song 'I'm a Diva' by Beyonce because it's like my alter ego," said Felix. "I want to be the best and I have to get through this to do it," says Felix of working through tough training sessions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Runner Allyson Felix poses for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 7, 2016. "I love the song 'I'm a Diva' by Beyonce because it's like my alter ego," said Felix. "I want to be the best and I have to get through this to do it," says Felix of working through tough training sessions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Runner Allyson Felix poses for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 7, 2016. "I love the song 'I'm a Diva' by Beyonce because it's like my alter ego," said Felix. "I want to be the best and I have to get through this to do it," says Felix of working through tough training sessions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat loaded with weeds collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman rows a boat loaded with weeds collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat loaded with weeds collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks at the menu during a campaign stop at Yesterdog restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks at the menu during a campaign stop at Yesterdog restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks at the menu during a campaign stop at Yesterdog restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of Pokrov youth military club take part in a training session in the village of Beryozovka, near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 6, 2016. The club was founded in 2008 by Andrei Krapitus, a former sergeant in the airborne troops, for children and youth to learn skills they can use to prepare for army service. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Members of Pokrov youth military club take part in a training session in the village of Beryozovka, near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 6, 2016. The club was founded in 2008 by Andrei Krapitus, a former sergeant in the airborne troops, for children and youth to learn skills they can use to prepare for army service. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Members of Pokrov youth military club take part in a training session in the village of Beryozovka, near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 6, 2016. The club was founded in 2008 by Andrei Krapitus, a former sergeant in the airborne troops, for children and youth to learn skills they can use to prepare for army service. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Kalandjibo Balo, a 23-year-old woman who recycles plastic for a living, poses for a photograph at Akouedo dump in Abidjan, Ivory Coast February 25, 2016. Women have long played a dominant role in agriculture in Ivory Coast and in the sprawling markets where most Ivorians purchase their daily necessities. Now some are breaking through into the most important positions in government, administration and business - positions long held by males in this traditional society. In 2012, Niale Kaba became finance minister, the first woman to hold the post in more than half a century as an independent nation. Ivorian women today work in a range of jobs -- from gas-station attendant to plastic recycler and lawyer. International Women's Day is marked on March 8. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Kalandjibo Balo, a 23-year-old woman who recycles plastic for a living, poses for a photograph at Akouedo dump in Abidjan, Ivory Coast February 25, 2016. Women have long played a dominant role in agriculture in Ivory Coast and in the sprawling...more

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Kalandjibo Balo, a 23-year-old woman who recycles plastic for a living, poses for a photograph at Akouedo dump in Abidjan, Ivory Coast February 25, 2016. Women have long played a dominant role in agriculture in Ivory Coast and in the sprawling markets where most Ivorians purchase their daily necessities. Now some are breaking through into the most important positions in government, administration and business - positions long held by males in this traditional society. In 2012, Niale Kaba became finance minister, the first woman to hold the post in more than half a century as an independent nation. Ivorian women today work in a range of jobs -- from gas-station attendant to plastic recycler and lawyer. International Women's Day is marked on March 8. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A man stacks mortar shells on a shelf inside a mortar factory in Iskandariya, south Baghdad, Iraq March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A man stacks mortar shells on a shelf inside a mortar factory in Iskandariya, south Baghdad, Iraq March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A man stacks mortar shells on a shelf inside a mortar factory in Iskandariya, south Baghdad, Iraq March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Men store bags of flour unloaded from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men store bags of flour unloaded from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Men store bags of flour unloaded from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Widow Alexandra McClintock (C) grieves during a burial service for her husband, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Matthew McClintock, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in January, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Widow Alexandra McClintock (C) grieves during a burial service for her husband, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Matthew McClintock, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in January, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Widow Alexandra McClintock (C) grieves during a burial service for her husband, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Matthew McClintock, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in January, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, shout slogans during a protest at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, shout slogans during a protest at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, shout slogans during a protest at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hindu priest makes a blessing for devotees during the annual Maha Shivaratri festival at Shivam Kovil in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Hindu priest makes a blessing for devotees during the annual Maha Shivaratri festival at Shivam Kovil in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu priest makes a blessing for devotees during the annual Maha Shivaratri festival at Shivam Kovil in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A migrant, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, looks out from inside a tent near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, looks out from inside a tent near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A migrant, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, looks out from inside a tent near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Terry Bollea, known as professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, testifies in his case against the news website Gawker in St. Petersburg, Florida March 7, 2016. Hulk Hogan told a Florida jury on Monday he was "completely humiliated" by a secretly recorded sex tape published online by Gawker, as he seeks $100 million in damages from the website in a case testing celebrity privacy rights and freedom of the press in the digital age. REUTERS/Boyzell Hosey/Pool

Terry Bollea, known as professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, testifies in his case against the news website Gawker in St. Petersburg, Florida March 7, 2016. Hulk Hogan told a Florida jury on Monday he was "completely humiliated" by a secretly recorded...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Terry Bollea, known as professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, testifies in his case against the news website Gawker in St. Petersburg, Florida March 7, 2016. Hulk Hogan told a Florida jury on Monday he was "completely humiliated" by a secretly recorded sex tape published online by Gawker, as he seeks $100 million in damages from the website in a case testing celebrity privacy rights and freedom of the press in the digital age. REUTERS/Boyzell Hosey/Pool
Tunisian police officers stand guard near a police station after Monday's attack by Islamist fighters on an army and police barracks in the town of Ben Guerdan, Tunisia, near the Libyan border March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisian police officers stand guard near a police station after Monday's attack by Islamist fighters on an army and police barracks in the town of Ben Guerdan, Tunisia, near the Libyan border March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Tunisian police officers stand guard near a police station after Monday's attack by Islamist fighters on an army and police barracks in the town of Ben Guerdan, Tunisia, near the Libyan border March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Artist Jirawut Ueasungkomsate poses for a photograph during his exhibition at a gallery in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2016. State repression has unleashed a wave of artistic expression, say artists and art lovers, and the Thai capital's art scene is blooming in response to life under junta rule. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Artist Jirawut Ueasungkomsate poses for a photograph during his exhibition at a gallery in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2016. State repression has unleashed a wave of artistic expression, say artists and art lovers, and the Thai capital's art scene is blooming in response to life under junta rule. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Artist Jirawut Ueasungkomsate poses for a photograph during his exhibition at a gallery in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2016. State repression has unleashed a wave of artistic expression, say artists and art lovers, and the Thai capital's art scene is blooming in response to life under junta rule. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a public park in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a public park in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a public park in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Mar 2016
