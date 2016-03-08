Editor's choice
A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An Israeli policeman clear the spot where, according to Israeli police spokesperson, at least 10 Israelis were stabbed, in the popular Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers onboard of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014, burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman with her face painted with a drawing of a screaming mouth shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and to demand policies to prevent femicides outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2016....more
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, rests with her children at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female laborers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, fight between themselves at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
British model Naomi Campbell (L) kisses former Israeli President Shimon Peres after he gave her an award during an event marking International Women's Day at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, California, March 7, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dai Shuqin (C), whose family members were aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that went missing in 2014, and a family member of another missing passenger (L) react in a subway train on the way from Malaysia Airlines' Beijing office to the...more
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Runner Allyson Felix poses for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 7, 2016. "I love the song 'I'm a Diva' by Beyonce because it's like my alter ego," said Felix. "I want to be the best...more
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat loaded with weeds collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks at the menu during a campaign stop at Yesterdog restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of Pokrov youth military club take part in a training session in the village of Beryozovka, near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 6, 2016. The club was founded in 2008 by Andrei Krapitus, a former sergeant in the airborne troops, for...more
Kalandjibo Balo, a 23-year-old woman who recycles plastic for a living, poses for a photograph at Akouedo dump in Abidjan, Ivory Coast February 25, 2016. Women have long played a dominant role in agriculture in Ivory Coast and in the sprawling...more
A man stacks mortar shells on a shelf inside a mortar factory in Iskandariya, south Baghdad, Iraq March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Men store bags of flour unloaded from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Widow Alexandra McClintock (C) grieves during a burial service for her husband, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Matthew McClintock, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in January, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 7, 2016. ...more
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, shout slogans during a protest at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hindu priest makes a blessing for devotees during the annual Maha Shivaratri festival at Shivam Kovil in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A migrant, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, looks out from inside a tent near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Terry Bollea, known as professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, testifies in his case against the news website Gawker in St. Petersburg, Florida March 7, 2016. Hulk Hogan told a Florida jury on Monday he was "completely humiliated" by a secretly recorded...more
Tunisian police officers stand guard near a police station after Monday's attack by Islamist fighters on an army and police barracks in the town of Ben Guerdan, Tunisia, near the Libyan border March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Artist Jirawut Ueasungkomsate poses for a photograph during his exhibition at a gallery in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2016. State repression has unleashed a wave of artistic expression, say artists and art lovers, and the Thai capital's art scene is...more
A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a public park in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
