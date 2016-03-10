Editor's choice
A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of researches into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
An honor guard stands over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Children receive oxygen, after suffering from choking, at a hospital in Taza south of Kirkuk, March 9, 2016. More than 40 people suffered partial choking and skin irritation in northern Iraq when Islamic State fired mortar shells and Katyusha rockets...more
A student offers a heart-shaped paper cutout to a French CRS riot policeman during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform bill protests by students and union members, March 9, 2016....more
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout via Reuters
People watch a solar eclipse outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of research into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Women shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Santiago, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. The female cub, who is yet to be named, was born on December 11 last year. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool
Attendants prepare tea inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
A woman with her face painted with a drawing of a screaming mouth shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and to demand policies to prevent femicides outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2016....more
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers on-board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing in 2014, burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Israeli policeman clear the spot where, according to Israeli police spokesperson, at least 10 Israelis were stabbed, in the popular Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, plays in his tent at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva pose for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' are shown near the podium before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a press event at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. The display...more
A U.S. army soldier loads rocket pods on a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in...more
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders thrusts his fists in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Students of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Malta take part in a dress rehearsal of "White" at the University of Malta in Valletta, Malta, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Indigenous women line up during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day at Revolucion monument in Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dajana Djuric, 25, who has worked as a chimney sweep since the age of six, cleans a chimney in Brcko, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An airplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
