Migrants gather as they try to get products from a truck, at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the panther men of Liabo village, an Ivorian traditional dance group, pose as they prepare to perform at the MASA (Market for African Performing Arts) at the culture palace of Abidjan March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Rakeem Jones lies on the ground while being removed by deputies from a Donald Trump rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016, in a still image from video provided by Ronnie Rouse March 10, 2016. Jones was assaulted during his eviction from...more
A migrant boy stands in a puddle in a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio sits by herself after a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is illuminated for decommissioning operation in the dusk in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this aerial view photo taken March 10, 2016, a day...more
Iraqi security forces work on lowering the Islamic State flag, west of Ramadi, Iraq March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Children receive oxygen, after suffering from choking, at a hospital in Taza south of Kirkuk, Iraq March 9, 2016. More than 40 people suffered partial choking and skin irritation in northern Iraq when Islamic State fired mortar shells and Katyusha...more
An honor guard stands over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
The son of a customs agent (R) mourns the death of his father killed in Monday's attack on army and police posts by Islamist fighters in the town of Ben Guerdane, Tunisia, near the Libyan border March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A black demonstrator raises her fist in protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as police officers approach to remove her from a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. Trump was interrupted repeatedly by...more
Soldiers watch as plumes of smoke rise following air bombardments during the Northern Thunder exercises, in Hafr Al-Batin, near Saudi Arabia's border with Iraq, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Abedullah al-Desori
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of research into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Players take part in an exhibition match during the annual charity King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament at a riverside resort in Bangkok, Thailand March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Former NBA player Yao Ming (R), a member of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, is seen during an interview in Beijing, China, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
A child cries during a haircut in a barbershop during the Longtaitou (which means the dragon raises its head) Festival, on the second day of the second month of Chinese Lunar calendar, in Baokang County, Hubei Province, China, March 10, 2016. It is...more
French police apprehend a man during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform bill protests by students and union members, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A supporter offers a copy of the U.S. Constitution for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to autograph at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Democratic presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton wave before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria March 9, 2016. This school was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago....more
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. The female cub, who is yet to be named, was born on December 11 last year. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool
The mountain Buachaille Etive Mor is reflected in water near Ballachulish, Scotland, Britain March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A migrant boy holds his umbrella while standing in a mud at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
National League for Democracy (NLD) party leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives for a meeting with NLD members of parliament at Sipin Guesthouse in Naypyitaw, Myanmar March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage as she attends a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman sunbathes in front of the flags that circle the Washington Monument on an unseasonably warm day in Washington March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets former Republican candidate Carly Fiorina after she endorsed Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper watches the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates debate between Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders hosted by Univision News and the Washington Post and co-broadcast with CNN in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016....more
