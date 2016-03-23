Edition:
A man reacts at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Nuns with Little Sisters of the Poor wave after Zubik v. Burwell, an appeal brought by Christian groups demanding full exemption from the requirement to provide insurance covering contraception under the Affordable Care Act, was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Fans try to get out of the way after San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Duffy lost his bat in the third inning during a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields in Arizona, March 23, 2016. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A refugee holds a placard reading "Sorry Belgium" during a protest demanding the opening of the Greek-Macedonian border, in a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Bjorn, aged 5, smiles as he poses with a owl butterfly during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a ball in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Blood is covered with a jacket outside the terminal at Brussels national airport during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
David, 6, a penitent boy of the San Bernardo brotherhood poses before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A woman cries after leaving flowers next to a commemorative placard for victims of Germanwings Flight 9525 a day ahead of the first anniversary of the air crash, during a ceremony at Barcelona's airport, Spain, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
People look through a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on a bridge in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 23, 2016.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A students with her face smeared in coloured powder, celebrates Holi at a university campus in Chandigarh, India March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A soldier is seen at Zaventem airport after a blast occurred, in Belgium March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jef Versele/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A woman consoles her children at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A Kashmiri man walks through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A woman mourns the death of a man who died after consuming bootleg alcohol in Tando Mohammad Khan, Pakistan, March 22, 2016. Local media reported deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor. REUTERS/Akram Shahid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A soldier stands near broken windows after explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
This CCTV image from the Brussels Airport surveillance cameras made available by Belgian Police, shows what officials believe may be suspects in the Brussels airport attack on March 22, 2016. REUTERS/CCTV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
President Barack Obama and National Security Advisor Susan E. Rice talk on the phone with Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco to receive an update on the attack in Brussels, Belgium, in Havana, Cuba March 22, 2016. The President made the call from the residence of the U.S. Chief of Mission in Havana. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A sample cell is displayed within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp VI at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Penitents of San Esteban brotherhood pose before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
The black, yellow, and red colors of the Belgian flag are projected on the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy, in tribute to the victims of the Brussels bomb attacks March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A woman waits along with others for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama to the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Soldiers attached to Joint Task Force Guantanamo relax on a beach inside the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A detainee stacks oranges into a pile while being held in Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp VI at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cuba's prima ballerina assoluta and director of the Cuban National Ballet, Alicia Alonso, reacts to the audience as she takes her seat to listen to U.S. President Barack Obama make a speech to the Cuban people in the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Rams fight at a traditional sheep fighting event during a Temple Festival in Huaxian, Henan Province, China, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Police control the access to the central train station following bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
People look from the roof of a house as Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family departs from the Jose Marti international airport in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Boys carry toys for sale as they walk along a road in Kabul, Afghanistan March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A man takes a bath in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 3, 2016. March 22 marked World Water Day. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
