Editor's Choice
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016....more
A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad takes a position inside a palace complex during their offensive to recapture the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via...more
Revellers take part in the annual Holi Rangotsav Festival organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Association at a university in Bangkok, Thailand, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A cast member in the role of Jesus performs a scene from the "Via Crucis" during Holy Week in the Cantabrian town of Castro Urdiales, northern Spain, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A migrant holds a baby during a protest at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A girl lights candles as people pay tribute to the victims of Tuesday's bomb attacks, at the Place de la Bourse in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Security officials gather at the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Guard of honour stand during the commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of the Irish Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A view shows damaged artifacts inside the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016....more
A military flyby passes over O'Connell Street during the commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of the Irish Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Two sisters wait to sit on a donkey before joining in the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession during Holy Week at Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal March 27, 2016. Women ride on donkeys during the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession, that has been held annually...more
Migrants and refugees sing and dance during a party at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Finnish farmers park 700 tractors in front of the Government Palace as they stage a protest at the Helsinki Senate Square, Finland, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell
Workers remove oil during a clean-up operation after oil leaked from a cargo ship owned by TS Lines Co (in background), off the shores of New Taipei City, Taiwan, March 26, 2016. The oil spilled from the ship has contaminated 2 kilometer (1.24 miles)...more
Supporters of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh climb pillars of the Unknown Soldier Monument during a rally marking one year of Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the Nazarenos brotherhood takes part in a processsion on Good Friday in Zipaquira, Colombia, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A boy who is about to be ordained as a samanera cries next to his family member during a ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo March 26, 2016. About 15 young boys were ordained as samaneras or novice Buddhist monks during the ceremony....more
Fans take photographs with their mobile phones before a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Egyptian strongman Karim Hussein, 38, sleeps on glass as a man uses an axe to break in half a concrete block rested on his chest in Cairo, Egypt, March 18, 2016. Dubbed "The Pharaoh" by friends and family, Hussein seemed destined to be a strongman...more
Penitents of the Jesus Yacente brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in Zamora, Spain March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Teenagers gather in a square in Havana March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A model presents a creation for the Hempel Award 24th China International Young Fashion Designers Contest at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man, who identified himself as Kim Dong Chul, previously said he was a naturalised American citizen and was arrested in North Korea in October, attends a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more
Iraqi soldiers gather during a military operation on the outskirts of Makhmour, south of Mosul, Iraq, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
