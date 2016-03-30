Edition:
A man climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris, France, March 14, 2016. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
police officer is run over by a bus during a protest against the increase in the price of public transport in San Cristobal, Venezuela, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs Miss Wisconsin USA 2005 Melissa Young, during a Town Hall in Janesville, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Migrants stands in line after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Pozzallo's harbour, Italy, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) are seen through a gap between mirrors as they perform during a rehearsal at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan March 17, 2016. For countless girl and pop-idol bands in Japan, standing out from the crowd can be daunting, but one group - "Kamen Joshi" - seems to have found the answer by hiding behind masks. The Tokyo-based all female band has 18 members, split into three groups that perform across Japan and elsewhere in Asia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People walk past a street memorial for the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand guard as sand blows in Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, March 28, 2016. Picture taken March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A view shows damaged artifacts inside the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Bodies of victims recovered from the wreckage of a bus, which plunged down a ravine, are lined up in Nahuala, Guatemala, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The guard stands in front of the casket of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, as his body lies in repose in City Hall, in Toronto, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A military flyby passes over O'Connell Street during the commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of the Irish Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Security officials gather at the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Members of the Guard of honour stand during the commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of the Irish Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Spanish banderillero Antonio Jimenez "Lili" is gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A girl lights candles as people pay tribute to the victims of Tuesday's bomb attacks, at the Place de la Bourse in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Second placed Harrie Smolders of the Netherlands, winner Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and third placed Daniel Deusser of Germany pose after the FEI World Cup Jumping Final in Gothenburg, Sweden, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A suspect (C) of decapitating a girl is escorted to Detention Center in Taipei, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Huang

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A migrant holds a baby during a protest at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
President Barack Obama fist bumps a costumed Stormtrooper from the Star Wars movies as he presides over the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Damage is seen inside the departure terminal following the March 22, 2016 bombing at Zaventem Airport, in these undated photos made available to Reuters by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. Het Nieuwsblad via REUTERSATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED BY REUTERS AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. BELGIUM OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN BELGIUM. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
