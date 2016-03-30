Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) are seen through a gap between mirrors as they perform during a rehearsal at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan March 17, 2016. For countless girl and pop-idol bands in Japan,...more

Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) are seen through a gap between mirrors as they perform during a rehearsal at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan March 17, 2016. For countless girl and pop-idol bands in Japan, standing out from the crowd can be daunting, but one group - "Kamen Joshi" - seems to have found the answer by hiding behind masks. The Tokyo-based all female band has 18 members, split into three groups that perform across Japan and elsewhere in Asia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close