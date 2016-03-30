Editor's Choice
A man climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris, France, March 14, 2016. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a...more
police officer is run over by a bus during a protest against the increase in the price of public transport in San Cristobal, Venezuela, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs Miss Wisconsin USA 2005 Melissa Young, during a Town Hall in Janesville, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016....more
A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Migrants stands in line after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Pozzallo's harbour, Italy, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) are seen through a gap between mirrors as they perform during a rehearsal at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan March 17, 2016. For countless girl and pop-idol bands in Japan,...more
People walk past a street memorial for the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand guard as sand blows in Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, March 28, 2016. Picture taken March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A view shows damaged artifacts inside the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016....more
Bodies of victims recovered from the wreckage of a bus, which plunged down a ravine, are lined up in Nahuala, Guatemala, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
The guard stands in front of the casket of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, as his body lies in repose in City Hall, in Toronto, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A military flyby passes over O'Connell Street during the commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of the Irish Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Security officials gather at the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Guard of honour stand during the commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of the Irish Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Spanish banderillero Antonio Jimenez "Lili" is gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A girl lights candles as people pay tribute to the victims of Tuesday's bomb attacks, at the Place de la Bourse in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Second placed Harrie Smolders of the Netherlands, winner Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and third placed Daniel Deusser of Germany pose after the FEI World Cup Jumping Final in Gothenburg, Sweden, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News...more
A suspect (C) of decapitating a girl is escorted to Detention Center in Taipei, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Huang
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A migrant holds a baby during a protest at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
President Barack Obama fist bumps a costumed Stormtrooper from the Star Wars movies as he presides over the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Damage is seen inside the departure terminal following the March 22, 2016 bombing at Zaventem Airport, in these undated photos made available to Reuters by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. Het...more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
