Jumiya, whose mother keeps her locked up in a wooden hut after her family said she was showing signs of a mental disorder, passes a plastic bowl to her mother in Jambu village in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia March 23, 2016. In a programme launched this year, Indonesia sends teams of workers into often-remote hamlets to help free patients kept in chains and ensure they get the medical treatment they need. REUTERS/Beawiharta

