Editor's Choice
French army paratroopers patrol near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, March 30, 2016 as France has decided to deploy 1,600 additional police officers to bolster security at its borders and on public transport following the deadly blasts in...more
Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
The man who was arrested after he hijacked an EgyptAir flight, which was forced to land in Cyprus on Tuesday, gestures as he is transferred by Cypriot police from a court in the city of Larnaca, Cyprus March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Jumiya, whose mother keeps her locked up in a wooden hut after her family said she was showing signs of a mental disorder, passes a plastic bowl to her mother in Jambu village in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia March 23, 2016. In a programme...more
Palestinian boy Sabri Attalah, 17, works at a pottery workshop in Gaza City March 21, 2016. Attalah, who works along with his family members at their workshop, earns around 25 Shekels ($6.4) per working day. The boy, who quit school, hoped to be a...more
A police officer is run over by a bus during a protest against the increase in the price of public transport in San Cristobal March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An unidentified man struggles with another as he climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris, France, March 14, 2016. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a...more
Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand March 17, 2016. With its palm-fringed beaches, Buddhist culture and racy nightlife, Thailand has been the poster child for Asian...more
Afghan cricket fans welcome Afghanistan's national cricket team, after their Twenty20 world cup tournament, in Kabul, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Damage is seen inside the departure terminal following the March 22, 2016 bombing at Zaventem Airport, in these undated photos made available to Reuters by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. Het Nieuwsblad via...more
Inflatable dolls in the shape of ducks are seen in front of the National Congress during a protest against tax increases in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29, 2016. The campaign "I will not pay the Duck" is organized by the Federation of Industries of Sao...more
Students waves to Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of "Peruanos Por El Cambio" party during a meeting with school principals at Independencia district of Lima, Peru, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Children ride camels during "Temeenii bayar", Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. On the steppes of the Gobi Desert, the crowd urges on Bactrian camels laden down with all that's needed to build and live in a...more
Holocaust survivor and former prisoner at Auschwitz death camp Leon Schwarzbaum presents a newspaper with pictures of the former SS guard at the Auschwitz death camp Reinhold Hanning during an interview in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2016....more
Cambodian police officers hold a python before handing it to members of the NGO WildAid, after it was recovered from smugglers, in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man walks in an artificial lake near residential buildings in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Woo
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) is seen allegedly grabbing the arm of reporter Michelle Fields in this still frame from video taken March 8, 2016 and released by the Jupiter (Florida) Police...more
Palestinians look at the remains of a school project that was funded by the European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO) and was demolished by Israeli forces, in Khirbet Tana near the West Bank city of Nablus March 29, 2016....more
A protester holding a loudhailer shouts slogans during a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's security legislation and his administration in front of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Migrants stands in line after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Pozzallo's harbour, Italy, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.