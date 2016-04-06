Editor's Choice
A child gets a haircut at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, in this picture taken April 4, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Spanish matador Pepe Moral performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of...more
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson speaks to media outside Iceland president's residence in Reykjavik, Iceland, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016....more
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region,...more
Refugee children wave to journalists as a Greek Coast Guard vessel carrying refugees and migrants arrives at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation at open sea, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Villanova Wildcats players Ryan Arcidiacono (left) , Phil Booth (5) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) celebrate after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, April...more
Donald Trump embraces his wife Melania at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A soldier stands near graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their...more
A migrant who will be returned to Turkey holds a placard during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People dressed as Hungarian Hussars and Austrian soldiers of the Habsburg dynasty take part in the re-enactment of the battle in Tapiobicske, Hungary April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
French firemen wearing chemical protective suits take part in a mock chemical attack exercise at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, France, April 4, 2016 in preparation of security measures for the UEFA 2016 European Championship....more
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website....more
An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, China, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man lies in pain, after his foot was stepped on, in front of Greek policemen as migrants and refugees block the highway near the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Evzoni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soldiers paint over graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their strategy...more
Donald Trump's plane is seen over the wing of Bernie Sanders' charter campaign plane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man carries paint products out of a fire in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 4, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed several buildings. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. On April 3, 2016, Israel extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the...more
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a rally to celebrate the state of New York passing into law a $15 minimum wage in New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog is seen in front of the head of a Sphinx replica, removed from its body, at a theme park which is also a location for the production of movies, television shows and animation shows, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, April...more
Iraqi security forces escort civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic state militants in the town of Hit in Anbar province, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Miles Scott, son of the late Walter Scott, lays a rose as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Randal Hill
John Kasich shakes hands with supporters as a woman takes a selfie after a town hall meeting at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The border crossing between Austria and Hungary near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 7, 2016. As European nations struggle to save their open-border Schengen zone from the frontier closures prompted by chaotic movements of migrants and refugees fleeing...more
A soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh carries weapons in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.