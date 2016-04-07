Editor's Choice

A girl stands outside her family's hut at the Shawqaba camp for internally displaced people who were forced to leave their villages by the war in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah March 12, 2016. In northwest Yemen, one of the poorest countries...more

A girl stands outside her family's hut at the Shawqaba camp for internally displaced people who were forced to leave their villages by the war in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah March 12, 2016. In northwest Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the Middle East, about 400 families uprooted by the war have been stuck in the Shawqaba camp in Hajjah province for the past year. Residents live in poorly built huts that protect them neither from summer heat nor winter cold in a camp that lacks the most basic services. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

