Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 7, 2016 | 4:55pm IST

Editor's Choice

A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 24
Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California in this December 4, 2015 handout photo released to Reuters April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters

Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California in this December 4, 2015 handout photo released to Reuters April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California in this December 4, 2015 handout photo released to Reuters April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 24
Members of Saudi security forces demonstrate their skills during a military exercise west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

Members of Saudi security forces demonstrate their skills during a military exercise west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Members of Saudi security forces demonstrate their skills during a military exercise west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 24
Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 24
A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for their communities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for their communities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 24
A recently rescued child looks out of a window during a break in playing with other children at a state-run rehabilitation centre in Jakarta, Indonesia April 4, 2016. Authorities in the sprawling Indonesian capital are cracking down on the exploitation of children after a raft of cases, from child labour to violence and sexual assault, was uncovered in recent weeks. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A recently rescued child looks out of a window during a break in playing with other children at a state-run rehabilitation centre in Jakarta, Indonesia April 4, 2016. Authorities in the sprawling Indonesian capital are cracking down on the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A recently rescued child looks out of a window during a break in playing with other children at a state-run rehabilitation centre in Jakarta, Indonesia April 4, 2016. Authorities in the sprawling Indonesian capital are cracking down on the exploitation of children after a raft of cases, from child labour to violence and sexual assault, was uncovered in recent weeks. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
6 / 24
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 24
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Close
8 / 24
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 24
A member of an Egyptian Civil Protection rescue team searches through the debris of a building that has collapsed next to the Talaat Harb Technical Industrial School For Girls, in downtown Cairo, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A member of an Egyptian Civil Protection rescue team searches through the debris of a building that has collapsed next to the Talaat Harb Technical Industrial School For Girls, in downtown Cairo, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A member of an Egyptian Civil Protection rescue team searches through the debris of a building that has collapsed next to the Talaat Harb Technical Industrial School For Girls, in downtown Cairo, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 24
Pope Francis talks with Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Myers, a 5-year-old girl from Ohio, U.S. who suffers from a genetic disease known as Usher syndrome, which leads to blindness and hearing loss at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis talks with Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Myers, a 5-year-old girl from Ohio, U.S. who suffers from a genetic disease known as Usher syndrome, which leads to blindness and hearing loss at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Pope Francis talks with Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Myers, a 5-year-old girl from Ohio, U.S. who suffers from a genetic disease known as Usher syndrome, which leads to blindness and hearing loss at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 24
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands with a walker in front of portable toilets before a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands with a walker in front of portable toilets before a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands with a walker in front of portable toilets before a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 24
A Malian soldier carries mock weaponry for training during the visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) to the EUTM military training mission in Koulikoro, Mali, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

A Malian soldier carries mock weaponry for training during the visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) to the EUTM military training mission in Koulikoro, Mali, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Malian soldier carries mock weaponry for training during the visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) to the EUTM military training mission in Koulikoro, Mali, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Close
13 / 24
A man dresses his malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man dresses his malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A man dresses his malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 24
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, China, April 2, 2016. Picture taken April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, China, April 2, 2016. Picture taken April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, China, April 2, 2016. Picture taken April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
Nine-year-old Mason Lightsey is pictured with a 800-pound (363 kg) giant alligator caught at his father Lee Lightsey's farm in Venus, Florida in this April 2, 2016 handout photo released on April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lee Lightsey/Outwest Farms, Inc./Handout via Reuters

Nine-year-old Mason Lightsey is pictured with a 800-pound (363 kg) giant alligator caught at his father Lee Lightsey's farm in Venus, Florida in this April 2, 2016 handout photo released on April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lee Lightsey/Outwest Farms,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Nine-year-old Mason Lightsey is pictured with a 800-pound (363 kg) giant alligator caught at his father Lee Lightsey's farm in Venus, Florida in this April 2, 2016 handout photo released on April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lee Lightsey/Outwest Farms, Inc./Handout via Reuters
Close
16 / 24
A man walks past a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading "Which Panama?" at a bus stop in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2016. In Russian "panama" also means a bucket hat. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man walks past a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading "Which Panama?" at a bus stop in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2016. In Russian "panama" also means a bucket hat. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A man walks past a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading "Which Panama?" at a bus stop in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2016. In Russian "panama" also means a bucket hat. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 24
Italian police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi during a visit to the southern city of Naples, Italy, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Italian police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi during a visit to the southern city of Naples, Italy, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Italian police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi during a visit to the southern city of Naples, Italy, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
18 / 24
An army soldier stands next to graves of Houthi fighters in the historical town of Baraqish in Yemen's al-Jawf province after it was taken over by pro-government forces from Houthi fighters April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

An army soldier stands next to graves of Houthi fighters in the historical town of Baraqish in Yemen's al-Jawf province after it was taken over by pro-government forces from Houthi fighters April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
An army soldier stands next to graves of Houthi fighters in the historical town of Baraqish in Yemen's al-Jawf province after it was taken over by pro-government forces from Houthi fighters April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
Close
19 / 24
Ugo Dumont, a volunteer for the Genworth R70i Aging Experience, participates in a demonstration at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ugo Dumont, a volunteer for the Genworth R70i Aging Experience, participates in a demonstration at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Ugo Dumont, a volunteer for the Genworth R70i Aging Experience, participates in a demonstration at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 24
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
21 / 24
Visitors take pictures of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Visitors take pictures of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Visitors take pictures of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
22 / 24
A woman uses virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A woman uses virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A woman uses virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
23 / 24
A resident walks past an image depicting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump by a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A resident walks past an image depicting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump by a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A resident walks past an image depicting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump by a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Apr 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

02 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast