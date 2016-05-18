Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 19, 2016 | 4:00am IST

Editor's choice

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave on a motorcycle during clashes with riot policemen during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave on a motorcycle during clashes with riot policemen during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave on a motorcycle during clashes with riot policemen during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 32
Undated picture released May 18, 2016 by Nigeria army of rescued Chibok schoolgirl and her baby in Maiduguri, Nigeria. She was kidnapped by Boko Haram from her school in Chibok more than two years ago. Nigeria Military/Handout via REUTERS

Undated picture released May 18, 2016 by Nigeria army of rescued Chibok schoolgirl and her baby in Maiduguri, Nigeria. She was kidnapped by Boko Haram from her school in Chibok more than two years ago. Nigeria Military/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Undated picture released May 18, 2016 by Nigeria army of rescued Chibok schoolgirl and her baby in Maiduguri, Nigeria. She was kidnapped by Boko Haram from her school in Chibok more than two years ago. Nigeria Military/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 32
A paddle boarder makes his way to the water as the space shuttle fuel tank ET-94 arrives by barge for its eventual placement at the California Science Center in Marina del Rey, California, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A paddle boarder makes his way to the water as the space shuttle fuel tank ET-94 arrives by barge for its eventual placement at the California Science Center in Marina del Rey, California, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A paddle boarder makes his way to the water as the space shuttle fuel tank ET-94 arrives by barge for its eventual placement at the California Science Center in Marina del Rey, California, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
3 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Close
4 / 32
Chicks dyed to draw attention are offered for sale at a small poultry market in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Chicks dyed to draw attention are offered for sale at a small poultry market in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Chicks dyed to draw attention are offered for sale at a small poultry market in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
5 / 32
Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court, looks at a picture as he waits for a meeting with Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) (not pictured) at Hart Senate Office Building in Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court, looks at a picture as he waits for a meeting with Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) (not pictured) at Hart Senate Office Building in Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court, looks at a picture as he waits for a meeting with Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) (not pictured) at Hart Senate Office Building in Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 32
Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 32
New York Police Department officers stand around a covered body after a shooting in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers stand around a covered body after a shooting in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
New York Police Department officers stand around a covered body after a shooting in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 32
New York Fire Department members attend to a fire call in Harlem, New York May 17, 2016. Commuter rail service in and out of New York City's Grand Central Terminal was suspended during the evening rush hour on Tuesday due to a fire under a section of elevated tracks, which grew to a 4-alarm blaze after spreading to multiple construction trailers and debris in Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York Fire Department members attend to a fire call in Harlem, New York May 17, 2016. Commuter rail service in and out of New York City's Grand Central Terminal was suspended during the evening rush hour on Tuesday due to a fire under a section of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
New York Fire Department members attend to a fire call in Harlem, New York May 17, 2016. Commuter rail service in and out of New York City's Grand Central Terminal was suspended during the evening rush hour on Tuesday due to a fire under a section of elevated tracks, which grew to a 4-alarm blaze after spreading to multiple construction trailers and debris in Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 32
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour during Australian Fashion Week, Sydney, Australia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour during Australian Fashion Week, Sydney, Australia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour during Australian Fashion Week, Sydney, Australia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 32
A protester wears a garbage can during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester wears a garbage can during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A protester wears a garbage can during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 32
Model Carolina Parsons poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Model Carolina Parsons poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Carolina Parsons poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 32
Pope Francis gestures at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis gestures at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Pope Francis gestures at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
13 / 32
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 32
A man throws a fire extinguisher at Parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man throws a fire extinguisher at Parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A man throws a fire extinguisher at Parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
15 / 32
Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference announcing that Canada will introduce legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference announcing that Canada will introduce legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference announcing that Canada will introduce legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
16 / 32
A man stands in a building earmarked for demolition in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2016. Kenya's authorities tore down a badly built residential block in the poor Nairobi district on Tuesday, one of more than 250 shoddy buildings that could now face demolition after a six-story structure collapsed this month killing 51 people. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man stands in a building earmarked for demolition in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2016. Kenya's authorities tore down a badly built residential block in the poor Nairobi district on Tuesday, one of more than 250 shoddy...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A man stands in a building earmarked for demolition in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2016. Kenya's authorities tore down a badly built residential block in the poor Nairobi district on Tuesday, one of more than 250 shoddy buildings that could now face demolition after a six-story structure collapsed this month killing 51 people. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 32
Emergency personnel escort a man who was detained after he drove his pickup truck onto the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Emergency personnel escort a man who was detained after he drove his pickup truck onto the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Emergency personnel escort a man who was detained after he drove his pickup truck onto the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 32
Members of the Lords gather to witness Yeoman warders take part in the traditional "ceremonial search" in the Prince's chamber in the houses of Parliament before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Members of the Lords gather to witness Yeoman warders take part in the traditional "ceremonial search" in the Prince's chamber in the houses of Parliament before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Members of the Lords gather to witness Yeoman warders take part in the traditional "ceremonial search" in the Prince's chamber in the houses of Parliament before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
19 / 32
A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 32
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her daughter Shivani to a stone despite her crying, while she and her husband work for 250 rupees ($3.8) each a shift digging holes for electricity cables in the city of Ahmedabad. There are about 40 million construction workers in India, at least one in five of them women, and the majority poor migrants who shift from site to site, building infrastructure for India's booming cities. Across the country it is not uncommon to see young children rolling in the sand and mud as their parents carry bricks or dig for new roads or luxury houses. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her daughter Shivani to a stone despite her crying, while she and her husband work for 250 rupees ($3.8) each a shift digging holes for electricity cables in the city of Ahmedabad. There are about 40 million construction workers in India, at least one in five of them women, and the majority poor migrants who shift from site to site, building infrastructure for India's booming cities. Across the country it is not uncommon to see young children rolling in the sand and mud as their parents carry bricks or dig for new roads or luxury houses. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 32
A little child rides his toy bike as Belgian prison officers demonstrate behind the Saint-Gilles prison where guards have been on strike for three weeks in a protest over pay cuts and working conditions in Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A little child rides his toy bike as Belgian prison officers demonstrate behind the Saint-Gilles prison where guards have been on strike for three weeks in a protest over pay cuts and working conditions in Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A little child rides his toy bike as Belgian prison officers demonstrate behind the Saint-Gilles prison where guards have been on strike for three weeks in a protest over pay cuts and working conditions in Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
22 / 32
Protestors clash with riot police during a demonstration against French labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Protestors clash with riot police during a demonstration against French labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Protestors clash with riot police during a demonstration against French labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 32
Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson, California, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson, California, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson, California, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 32
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
25 / 32
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
26 / 32
A protester against visiting Zhang Dejiang, the chairman of China's National People's Congress, confronts police in Hong Kong May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

A protester against visiting Zhang Dejiang, the chairman of China's National People's Congress, confronts police in Hong Kong May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A protester against visiting Zhang Dejiang, the chairman of China's National People's Congress, confronts police in Hong Kong May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Close
27 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is driven by carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is driven by carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is driven by carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
28 / 32
Homeless couple Kiran Rana (R) and Vishal Rana (L) help their son Kanish Rana, 6, with his studies outside a closed shop on a pavement in Kolkata, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Homeless couple Kiran Rana (R) and Vishal Rana (L) help their son Kanish Rana, 6, with his studies outside a closed shop on a pavement in Kolkata, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Homeless couple Kiran Rana (R) and Vishal Rana (L) help their son Kanish Rana, 6, with his studies outside a closed shop on a pavement in Kolkata, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
29 / 32
A police car burns during a demonstration against police violence and against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A police car burns during a demonstration against police violence and against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A police car burns during a demonstration against police violence and against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
30 / 32
Women shout slogans during a protest against Brazil's interim President Michel Temer and in support of suspended President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Women shout slogans during a protest against Brazil's interim President Michel Temer and in support of suspended President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Women shout slogans during a protest against Brazil's interim President Michel Temer and in support of suspended President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
31 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a screen as she delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a screen as she delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a screen as she delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 May 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 May 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 May 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast