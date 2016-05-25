Editor's Choice
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more
A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (C) attends a meeting with Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros (centre, R) and Planning Minister Romero Juca (centre, L) in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Confiscated rare and protected wildlife products such as these stuffed Sumatran tiger skins are burned and destroyed during a ceremony by government forestry and wildlife officials in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2016 in this photo...more
President Barack Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) chairwoman Frauke Petry (C) arrives for a meeting with Nurhan Soykan, first deputy chairwoman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany (centre L) and Sadiqu Al-Mousllie (centre 2nd L) member of...more
A forensic expert inspects a burnt building at the Pitakkiat Wittaya School in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian...more
A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 23, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A crane destroys over one million pirated music, movie and software CDs and DVDs in a campaign against piracy organised by the government in Algiers, Algeria May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Sheriff deputies escort the family of police officer Edward Nero from the courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, May 23, 2016. Nero was acquitted on Monday of four charges in the 2015 death of black detainee Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A car is seen on fire at the site of a drone strike believed to have killed Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar in southwest Pakistan in this still image taken from video, May 21, 2016. REUTERS
People check the site of a suicide bombing in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Andy Murray reacts during his match against Radek Stepanek at the French Open May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riot police use a water-cannon to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) during a protest at the premises hosting the headquarters of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to demand the...more
French workers and protesters stand near a burning barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the society SFDM near the oil refinery of Donges, France, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb (L), Egyptian Imam of al-Azhar Mosque at the Vatican, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout
Athletes exercise in the early morning in Iten, near the town of Eldoret, western Kenya, March 21, 2016. In Kenya's western town of Iten, known as the "Home of Champions" for drawing runners to train from around the world, athletes rise to pound the...more
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho walks to his house in London, Britain May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A government soldier stands at the scene of a roadside bomb explosion at the KBB village in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
