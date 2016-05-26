Edition:
U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" (unseen) off the coast of Libya. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A Chaffinch bird eats the remains of a cake during Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall's visit to Glenveagh National Park during a tour to Donegal, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Donald Trump refers to former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who lost the 2012 presidential election, as a "choker" at a rally with supporters in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ramon Padua from Guam gives a thumbs up as he competes in a preliminary round at the 89th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter prays near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Afghan boys look a damaged window of a shop after a suicide attack in west of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Richard Gasquet serves the ball to Bjorn Fratangelo at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko talks to the media at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
President Obama smiles as he attends a town hall meeting with members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Donald Trump (bottom L) watches as police remove protester (R) as he holds a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A mural of Donald Trump embracing Boris Johnson is seen on a building in Bristol, Britain May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A boy holds the remains of a mortar shell which hit a residential building in the village of Staromikhailovka, outside the separatist-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney, Australia May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Parked cars are seen in a chasm after a road running next to the River Arno collapsed, in Florence, Italy in this May 25, 2016 handout picture provided by Italy's Fire Fighters. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A man plays with a child at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Evzoni, Greece, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Australian climber Robert Gropel, husband of Maria Strydom, 34, who died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, sits inside his hotel after being rescued from Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet before the Democratic presidential candidate speaks at a campaign event in Anaheim, California, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Supporter Raena Fisk of Orange County sleeps on the floor in reindeer pajamas after arriving before 5 AM to attend a morning rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Anaheim, California, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A refugee boy on a wheelchair passes in front of riot policemen during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
President Barack Obama stands as he visits the Jade Pagoda temple in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2016 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Iraqi federal police advance with Shi'ite fighters towards Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Relatives of the victims of the Pitakiatwittaya School fire cry after identifying bodies of their loved ones in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, UMay 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Fethiya Charni holds a photograph and the passport of her son Tarak Slimi, who is suspected to have joined Islamic State in Libya, at her house in El Kef, Tunisia April 14, 2016. Tunisia's 2011 uprising created fertile ground for jihadist recruiters. Hundreds of Islamist militants were freed from prison as part of an amnesty for those detained under Ben Ali. Ultra-conservative salafists began to flex their muscle, seizing control of mosques and clashing with secularists. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Brazil's interim President Michel Temer reacts during a meeting of the presentation of economic measures, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A woman makes bread inside her tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
