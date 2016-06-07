Editor's Choice

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid (R), also known as "Shawkan", looks on with other journalists behind bars during their trial at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2016. The banner reads, "Hey Press Syndicate, why is there no...more

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid (R), also known as "Shawkan", looks on with other journalists behind bars during their trial at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2016. The banner reads, "Hey Press Syndicate, why is there no support for 10 of us?" REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close