Editor's Choice

Schoolchildren stand beside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union (KCU), in this undated...more
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Obama talks to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during a break in a taping of the show, to air Thursday night, at NBC's Rockefeller Center studios in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro hold a flag during a rally in support of the government's food distribution programs in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A truck loaded with cows is driven to the slaughterhouse during the holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The son of Zabihullah Tamanna (L), an Afghan journalist, and his brother-in-law cry as Tamanna's coffin is transferred onto an ambulance at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Juany Iznaga, holding mangoes and other tropical fruits called "Mamones," poses for a picture next to her house in La Fria, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government's food distribution programs in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing, in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2016. Pavlensky is on trial following a street performance, which involved setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Federal Security...more
Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a...more
Health officers cull poultry at a wholesale market, as trade in live poultry suspended after a spot check at a local street market revealed the presence of H7N9 bird flu virus, in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A zoo performer smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, in Chonburi province, east of Bangkok,Thailand, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles talks to riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Forensic experts (L) and firefighters stand beside a Turkish police bus which was targeted in a bomb attack in a central Istanbul district, Turkey, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
U.S. heavy equipment is being dropped from a plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Opposition supporters run away from riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Brussels Airlines flight attendants pose inside a turbine engine as the Belgium team departs for the Euro 2016 soccer championship June 7 , 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs her husband former President Bill Clinton while speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A 3-week-old Great Grey owl (or Lapland owl) eats meat inside its enclosure at the Royev Ruchey zoo on the suburbs of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan puts his hand to his head during an event held to discuss the Republican Party's anti-poverty plan at House of Help City of Hope in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People carry a fake coffin as they protest against Haiti's interim president Jocelerme Privert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan June 7, 2016. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
An opposition supporter shouts in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An aerial picture shows exhibition halls used as refugee camps after they were damaged in a fire in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool during the U.S. Presidential Primary Election in Los Angeles, California U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
