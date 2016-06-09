Editor's Choice

Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a...more

Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University, is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin; and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close