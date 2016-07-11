Edition:
A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A woman stands next to car plates she salvaged from flooded streets as she waits to sell them back to their owners, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Demonstrators stand in front of the East Baton Rouge Parish City Hall doors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A woman walks past a closed shop painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Solar Impulse2, a solar powered plane piloted by Swiss aviator Andre Boschberg, flies over the Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant in Seville, Spain after taking off towards Cairo, Egypt, from the San Pablo airport, July 11, 2016. Amalie Decloux, Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) waves before his remarks at a presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speech in Virginia Beach, Virginia July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Dallas police chief David Brown pauses during a press conference following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
People walk on a bridge under construction at a flooded area in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A Dallas Police officer hugs a child who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after beating France to win the Euro 2016 in Saint-Denis, France, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
USA's Serena Williams celebrates winning her women's singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andy Rain/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A man protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
France fans react at the fan zone after their team lost to Portugal in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Muslim women cry near coffins of their relatives, who are newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which are lined up for a joint burial in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Jose Escolar Gil fighting bulls fall on top of each other at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A man rows a boat near a flooded house in Hefei, Anhui Province, China, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A view of a street in Emprecampos in Lisbon, Portugal, during the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A young child celebrates with the trophy after Portugal beat France to win the Euro 2016 in Saint-Denis, France, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A boy sits near messages written in chalk as demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Philando Castile gather in front of the police department in St Anthony, Minnesota, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with fans after winning the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to save a goal by Portugal's Eder during the Euro 2016 in Saint-Denis, France, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Great Britain's Andy Murray kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the men's singles final against Canada's Milos Raonic at Wimbledon, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Red Arrows perform before the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, July 10, 2016. Reuters / Andrew Boyers/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
People stand on an embankment of the Yenisei river, covered with fog, in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
President Barack Obama reacts while greeting the families of U.S. army service members after his speech at the Rota naval airbase, near Cadiz, Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Thailand's boxer Peamwilai Laopeam, who hopes to win gold at the Rio Olympics, looks on during a training session at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket to take advantage of the temporary border opening in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Displaced people, who fled Islamic State violence, are seen in Lake al-Tharthar, northwest of Baghdad, Iraq, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
