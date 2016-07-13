Editor's choice
A woman sits beside photos of the slain policemen as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the five killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to...more
A boy displaced in recent fighting plays on a volleyball net as they camp at the Anglican church compound in Juba, South Sudan, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Sergio Colas and his father Txema Colas pose for a portrait during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People gather to watch a bonfire burn in the Shankill Road area ahead of the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of the Orange Order in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waves before his remarks at a presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speech in Virginia Beach, Virginia July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Houses are flooded as a dike breaches in Huarong County, Hunan Province, China July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators stand in front of the East Baton Rouge Parish City Hall doors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the Twelfth of July Orange Order parade is seen putting on a medal during a march through Crumlin Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters
Runners lead Jandilla bulls during the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dallas Police Chief David Brown pauses during a news conference following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The sun sets over Manhattan, aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron leaves through a rear entrance after a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A woman stands next to car plates she salvaged from flooded street as she waits to sell them back to their owners, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen
The balloon of Russian adventurer Fedor Konyukhov is seen after it lifted off in his attempt to break the world record for a solo hot-air balloon flight around the globe near Perth, Australia, in this handout image received July 12, 2016. Oscar...more
People take part in a protest against sexual violence against women during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. The red placard reads "No" in several languages. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Lopez Simon prepares to drive a sword into a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People clean up debris from a building damaged by the Karrada suicide bomb attack at the site where the incident took place in Baghdad, Iraq July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A woman walks past a closed shop painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People standing on the edge of the crater while watching the eruption of Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, Indonesia, July 12, 2016. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via REUTERS
A man with a mohawk hair cut and "Back The Blue" written on his head attends a candlelight vigil at Dallas City Hall following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer removes a picture of slain Dallas police officer Lorne Ahrens after a candlelight vigil at Dallas City Hall following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Muslim men pray in front of coffins during mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-controlled town of Busra al-Harir, Deraa province, Syria July 11, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.