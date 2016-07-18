Edition:
A woman spits at the place where the driver of the heavy truck was shot along the Promenade des Anglais on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A truck is parked near a rally supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A dog and its owner are seen on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900 years, at Sunbury, Southern England, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Inmates sit on the floor during an inspection visit in the long-term sentence zone inside Klong Prem high-security prison in Bangkok, Thailand July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian on Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
People watch the flooded Jinsha River at a sightseeing platform of Tiger Leaping Gorge, in Diqing, Yunnan Province, China, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
House Speaker Paul Ryan participates in a rehearsal at Quicken Loans Arena as setup continues ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A general view shows the crowd gathering on the Promenade des Anglais during a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Demonstrators wave the Palestinian flag and chant slogans during a march by various groups, including "Black Lives Matter" and "Shut Down Trump and the RNC" ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
CBS television comedian Stephen Colbert films comedy bits with his crew on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A police officer is embraced after a vigil for the fatal attack on Baton Rouge policemen, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Missing persons leaflets are posted days after a truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 17, 2016. REUTERS REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Paul Manafort, campaign manager to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to Indiana Governor Mike Pence after introducing Pence as his vice presidential running mate in New York City, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Inmates sit on the floor during an inspection visit in the long-term sentence zone inside Klong Prem high-security prison in Bangkok, Thailand July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Students perform with soccer balls during an opening ceremony of a soccer event, in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Commander of the Chinese navy, Admiral Wu Shengli (L) and U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson (C) walk past a member of an honor guard whose hat falls off during a welcome ceremony held at the Chinese Navy Headquarters in Beijing, China, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets in the car after her bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit just outside Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled from Qayyara because of Islamic State violence, gather at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A bee flies close to a sunflower as the pack of riders cycles during stage 14 of the Tour de France from Montelimar to Villars-les-Dombes, Parc des Oiseaux, France, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A pilgrim takes a bath during the celebration of an annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti, July 16, 2016. Pilgrims bath in the waterfall that is believed to have healing and purifying powers and according to a legend the Virgin Mary appeared atop a palm tree at this site. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Divers play mahjong in a swimming pool during a hot summer day in Chongqing, China, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A newly married couple poses for a wedding photographer on the mountainous formations of El Torcal nature park at Antequera Dolmens Site, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site during the 40th Session of the World Heritage Committee held in Istanbul, in Antequera, southern Spain, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
