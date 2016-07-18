Editor's choice
A woman spits at the place where the driver of the heavy truck was shot along the Promenade des Anglais on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in...more
A truck is parked near a rally supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog and its owner are seen on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900...more
Inmates sit on the floor during an inspection visit in the long-term sentence zone inside Klong Prem high-security prison in Bangkok, Thailand July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian on Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch the flooded Jinsha River at a sightseeing platform of Tiger Leaping Gorge, in Diqing, Yunnan Province, China, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
House Speaker Paul Ryan participates in a rehearsal at Quicken Loans Arena as setup continues ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A general view shows the crowd gathering on the Promenade des Anglais during a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed scores...more
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Demonstrators wave the Palestinian flag and chant slogans during a march by various groups, including "Black Lives Matter" and "Shut Down Trump and the RNC" ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees...more
CBS television comedian Stephen Colbert films comedy bits with his crew on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A police officer is embraced after a vigil for the fatal attack on Baton Rouge policemen, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Missing persons leaflets are posted days after a truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 17, 2016. REUTERS REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Paul Manafort, campaign manager to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to Indiana Governor Mike Pence after introducing Pence as his vice presidential running mate in New York City, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Inmates sit on the floor during an inspection visit in the long-term sentence zone inside Klong Prem high-security prison in Bangkok, Thailand July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Students perform with soccer balls during an opening ceremony of a soccer event, in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Commander of the Chinese navy, Admiral Wu Shengli (L) and U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson (C) walk past a member of an honor guard whose hat falls off during a welcome ceremony held at the Chinese Navy Headquarters in Beijing,...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets in the car after her bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit just outside Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled from Qayyara because of Islamic State violence, gather at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A bee flies close to a sunflower as the pack of riders cycles during stage 14 of the Tour de France from Montelimar to Villars-les-Dombes, Parc des Oiseaux, France, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A pilgrim takes a bath during the celebration of an annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti, July 16, 2016. Pilgrims bath in the waterfall that is believed to have healing and purifying powers and according to a legend the Virgin Mary...more
Divers play mahjong in a swimming pool during a hot summer day in Chongqing, China, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A newly married couple poses for a wedding photographer on the mountainous formations of El Torcal nature park at Antequera Dolmens Site, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site during the 40th Session of the World Heritage Committee...more
