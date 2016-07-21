Editor's choice
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listen during a Pledging Conference in Support of Iraq, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, and The Netherlands at the State...more
The helicopter carrying Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump lands before an event in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man flies his kite in a cemetery in the Vila Operaria Favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of the Italian Navy hold a child after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy, 20 July, 2016. REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus walks the floor ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A combination of photos shows a group of Democrat Capitol Hill interns (top) posing on the east steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C on July 19, 2016 which was posted to Twitter and a group of Capitol Hill interns posing for a picture taken...more
People rush to a site hit by air strikes in Idlib city, Syria July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tonya Johnson, Big Queen of the Wild Tchoupitoulas Indian Tribe, who went to high school with Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was shot and killed Sunday morning, attends a vigil in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 19, 2016....more
The Ankara police headquarters is seen through a car's broken window caused by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Markel Lee gets a "Haircut for Justice" at the Triple S Food Mart at an impromptu memorial for Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry turns as he prepares to walk into 10 Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacob Rogers and Whitney Welch embrace during a vigil for Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was shot and killed Sunday morning, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 19, 2016. Montreal Jackson provided detail security at Laser Tag of Baton...more
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event at the Culinary Academy Training Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Roxana Casillas, one of the artists behind the Trump Hut, a luxury camping hut modeled on the hairstyle of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, exits the den near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016....more
A woman walks past Micah Naziri and James Campbell, advocates for open carry, as they patrol the streets of Cleveland with their assault weapons during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tiffany Trump speaks about her father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wraps the face of a protester from the activist group Code Pink in a U.S. flag after she jumped up holding a "No Racism No Hate" banner in the middle of the proceedings at the Republican...more
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at the positions of Islamic States fighters in the West part of Sirte, Libya, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Mount Bromo spews ash as Hindu villagers and visitors stand on the edge of the volcanic crater ahead of Kasada ceremony, when villagers and worshipers throw offerings livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo, in Probolinggo,...more
A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man shows his tooth to an Indian policemen as he seeks permission to see a doctor after he was stopped during a curfew in Srinagar July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man throws fish back to a flooded river in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man gets hydrotherapy at the Lukacs Bath in Budapest, Hungary June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus (L) and Speaker of the House and Chairman of the convention Paul Ryan confer on what to do after the Alaska delegation demanded that their votes for candidates other than Donald Trump be counted...more
A macaque is seen on a tree at Khao Yai national park in Thailand July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Detainees look out from a prison cell at a compound of the Lukyanivska detention center in Kiev, Ukraine, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman stands on a balcony of a newly repaired building in the government-controlled area of Homs, Syria July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An artwork by Swedish artist Peter Hellbom of a hot air balloon in the shape of a head can be seen on display at the Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias
