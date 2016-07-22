Edition:
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (L), former Israeli President Shimon Peres (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear virtual reality goggles during a ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/POOL/Dan Balilty

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (L), former Israeli President Shimon Peres (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear virtual reality goggles during a ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/POOL/Dan Balilty

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (L), former Israeli President Shimon Peres (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear virtual reality goggles during a ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/POOL/Dan Balilty
An injured man waits to receive treatment inside a field hospital after shelling in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man waits to receive treatment inside a field hospital after shelling in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
An injured man waits to receive treatment inside a field hospital after shelling in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children train during a practice session at the school-gym of Tomas Gonzalez, the first Chilean gymnast to qualify twice for the Olympics, in Santiago, Chile July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Children train during a practice session at the school-gym of Tomas Gonzalez, the first Chilean gymnast to qualify twice for the Olympics, in Santiago, Chile July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Children train during a practice session at the school-gym of Tomas Gonzalez, the first Chilean gymnast to qualify twice for the Olympics, in Santiago, Chile July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson yawns during the "Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL: Joint Plenary Session" at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson yawns during the "Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL: Joint Plenary Session" at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson yawns during the "Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL: Joint Plenary Session" at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man sits on top of a car as he is stranded on a flooded street in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sits on top of a car as he is stranded on a flooded street in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A man sits on top of a car as he is stranded on a flooded street in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A North Korean ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force. KCNA/via Reuters

A North Korean ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A North Korean ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force. KCNA/via Reuters
Police and other security officials arrest a member of the "Revolutionary Communist Party, USA" after party members burned a U.S. flag outside the gates of the Quicken Loans Arena, the site for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police and other security officials arrest a member of the "Revolutionary Communist Party, USA" after party members burned a U.S. flag outside the gates of the Quicken Loans Arena, the site for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Police and other security officials arrest a member of the "Revolutionary Communist Party, USA" after party members burned a U.S. flag outside the gates of the Quicken Loans Arena, the site for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Britain's Joe Clarke in action during the Canoe Slalom race simulation. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Britain's Joe Clarke in action during the Canoe Slalom race simulation. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Britain's Joe Clarke in action during the Canoe Slalom race simulation. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Soldiers stand in line outside portable toilets during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Soldiers stand in line outside portable toilets during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Soldiers stand in line outside portable toilets during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Members of the Italian Navy hold a child after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane

Members of the Italian Navy hold a child after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Members of the Italian Navy hold a child after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane
Villagers standing on the slopes near the crater of Mount Bromo try to catch money thrown in by worshippers as smoke and ash rise from the volcano, during Kasada ceremony, when villagers and worshippers throw offerings, livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo, in Probolinggo, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Villagers standing on the slopes near the crater of Mount Bromo try to catch money thrown in by worshippers as smoke and ash rise from the volcano, during Kasada ceremony, when villagers and worshippers throw offerings, livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo, in Probolinggo, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Villagers standing on the slopes near the crater of Mount Bromo try to catch money thrown in by worshippers as smoke and ash rise from the volcano, during Kasada ceremony, when villagers and worshippers throw offerings, livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo, in Probolinggo, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The helicopter carrying Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump lands before an event in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The helicopter carrying Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump lands before an event in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
The helicopter carrying Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump lands before an event in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A family member of a victim who died in the bus incident which killed passengers including tourists from China near Taoyuan International Airport, cries as they attend a funeral in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A family member of a victim who died in the bus incident which killed passengers including tourists from China near Taoyuan International Airport, cries as they attend a funeral in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A family member of a victim who died in the bus incident which killed passengers including tourists from China near Taoyuan International Airport, cries as they attend a funeral in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man flies his kite in a cemetery in the Vila Operaria Favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man flies his kite in a cemetery in the Vila Operaria Favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A man flies his kite in a cemetery in the Vila Operaria Favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Participants eat chili as they bath in ice water during a chili eating competition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants eat chili as they bath in ice water during a chili eating competition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Participants eat chili as they bath in ice water during a chili eating competition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus walks the floor ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus walks the floor ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus walks the floor ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Sheriff's deputy is embraced during a vigil for Louisiana's fallen police officers in downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinsky

A Sheriff's deputy is embraced during a vigil for Louisiana's fallen police officers in downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinsky

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A Sheriff's deputy is embraced during a vigil for Louisiana's fallen police officers in downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinsky
People rush to a site hit by air strikes in Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People rush to a site hit by air strikes in Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
People rush to a site hit by air strikes in Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy plays in the fountain at Cleveland Public Square during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A boy plays in the fountain at Cleveland Public Square during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A boy plays in the fountain at Cleveland Public Square during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Representatives of various religions and other officials lay carnations during a memorial ceremony for civilians and policemen who were killed while resisting against the coup attempt, on Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Representatives of various religions and other officials lay carnations during a memorial ceremony for civilians and policemen who were killed while resisting against the coup attempt, on Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Representatives of various religions and other officials lay carnations during a memorial ceremony for civilians and policemen who were killed while resisting against the coup attempt, on Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police officers detain a man during a clash with demonstrators who had gathered in a show of support for gunmen holding several hostages in a police station in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Police officers detain a man during a clash with demonstrators who had gathered in a show of support for gunmen holding several hostages in a police station in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Police officers detain a man during a clash with demonstrators who had gathered in a show of support for gunmen holding several hostages in a police station in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
The site of a gas pipeline fire is seen in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

The site of a gas pipeline fire is seen in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
The site of a gas pipeline fire is seen in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Men work in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Men work in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Men work in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listen during a Pledging Conference in Support of Iraq, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, and The Netherlands at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listen during a Pledging Conference in Support of Iraq, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, and The Netherlands at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listen during a Pledging Conference in Support of Iraq, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, and The Netherlands at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An Israeli barrier with the West Bank is seen while still under construction near Havat Ela in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli barrier with the West Bank is seen while still under construction near Havat Ela in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
An Israeli barrier with the West Bank is seen while still under construction near Havat Ela in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man paddles on a stand-up board in the Mediterranean sea near Marseille as summer temperatures hit France. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

A man paddles on a stand-up board in the Mediterranean sea near Marseille as summer temperatures hit France. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A man paddles on a stand-up board in the Mediterranean sea near Marseille as summer temperatures hit France. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Jul 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Jul 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Jul 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Jul 2016

